Tiffany : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on October 10, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 20, 2018. Future dividends are subject to declaration by the directors.

