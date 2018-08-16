Log in
TIFFANY & CO. (TIF)
Tiffany : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

08/16/2018

The Board of Directors of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on October 10, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 20, 2018. Future dividends are subject to declaration by the directors.

Tiffany is the internationally-renowned jeweler founded in New York in 1837. Through its subsidiaries, Tiffany & Co. manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores worldwide, and also engages in direct selling through Internet, catalog and business gift operations. Please visit www.tiffany.com for additional information.

# # #

TIF-D


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 544 M
EBIT 2019 849 M
Net income 2019 584 M
Finance 2019 196 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 26,53
P/E ratio 2020 23,38
EV / Sales 2019 3,56x
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
Capitalization 16 380 M
Technical analysis trends TIFFANY & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 135 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Bogliolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rose Marie Bravo Independent Director
Michael Joseph Kowalski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIFFANY & CO.26.83%16 380
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD-19.17%9 084
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART CO.,LTD-29.42%4 263
SIGNET JEWELERS7.43%3 714
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.-19.85%2 008
LOVISA HOLDINGS LTD69.00%879
