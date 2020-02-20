Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tiffany & Co.    TIF

TIFFANY & CO.

(TIF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tiffany : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:03am EST

The Board of Directors of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on April 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 20, 2020. Future dividends are subject to declaration by the directors.

About Tiffany & Co.:

In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then, TIFFANY & CO. has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. During the 20th century fame thrived worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Today, with more than 14,000 employees, TIFFANY & CO. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories - including more than 5,000 skilled artisans who cut diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company’s workshops, realizing its commitment to superlative quality. The Company operates more than 300 TIFFANY & CO. retail stores worldwide as part of its omnichannel approach. To learn more about TIFFANY & CO. as well as its commitment to sustainability, please visit www.tiffany.com.

TIF-D


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TIFFANY & CO.
10:03aTIFFANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/13TIFFANY : Flowerbx team up on pop up just in time for Valentine's Day
AQ
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tiffany is part of LVMH, Tesla gives some bad news,..
02/04TIFFANY : Stockholders Approve Merger With LVMH
BU
02/04TIFFANY & CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events..
AQ
01/24TIFFANY & CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/02TIFFANY & CO. : Report
CO
2019Tiffany Sets Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Merger With LVMH
DJ
2019TIFFANY & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2019TIFFANY : Announces Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Merger Agreement With..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 435 M
EBIT 2020 747 M
Net income 2020 550 M
Debt 2020 227 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,72x
EV / Sales2021 3,58x
Capitalization 16 262 M
Chart TIFFANY & CO.
Duration : Period :
Tiffany & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIFFANY & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 133,40  $
Last Close Price 134,25  $
Spread / Highest target 5,03%
Spread / Average Target -0,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Bogliolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rose Marie Bravo Independent Director
William A. Shutzer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIFFANY & CO.0.46%16 262
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-0.41%9 458
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-9.80%1 530
SIGNET JEWELERS26.59%1 441
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC0.53%1 209
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.65%798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group