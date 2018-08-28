Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tiffany & Co.    TIF

TIFFANY & CO. (TIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/27 10:02:41 pm
129.78 USD   -1.27%
01:03pTIFFANY : Jewelry retailer Tiffany results beat, raises profit outlo..
RE
12:57pTiffany Reports Second Quarter Results
PU
12:51pTIFFANY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tiffany : Jewelry retailer Tiffany results beat, raises profit outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 01:03pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Passers-by holding parasols walk in front of an advertisement for Tiffany & Co. at the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Tiffany & Co topped quarterly estimates for profit and revenue and raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as the upscale retailer sold more jewelry in China and the Americas.

Tiffany's shares rose nearly 5 percent in premarket trading after the company said it expected full-year earnings per share to be between $4.65 and $4.80, up from $4.50-$4.70 per share.

Net sales from the Americas, which accounts for nearly half of the company's total sales, rose 8 percent to $475 million, helped by higher spending by local customers.

Growth in Greater China led to a 28 percent rise in sales in the Asia Pacific region.

On a constant currency basis, same-store sales rose 7 percent. Analysts on average had expected an increase of 5.73 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net earnings rose to $144.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from $115 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.08 billion from $959.7 million, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.04 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.17 per share, while Wall Street had expected $1.01 per share.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIFFANY & CO.
01:03pTIFFANY : Jewelry retailer Tiffany results beat, raises profit outlook
RE
12:57pTiffany Reports Second Quarter Results
PU
12:52pTIFFANY : & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
12:51pTIFFANY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:41pTiffany Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
08/23TIFFANY : Jennifer Lopez wears platinum jewelry to 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
AQ
08/23TIFFANY : The iconic Tiffany Blue Box arrives at Qatar Duty Free
AQ
08/16TIFFANY : Blue Box arrives at Qatar Duty Free
AQ
08/16TIFFANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/16TIFFANY : Iconic Tiffany blue box arrives at Qatar Duty Free
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:53aTiffany +5% on earnings beat 
06:41aTiffany beats by $0.16, beats on revenue 
08/27Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
08/27Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (8/24/18) 
08/25STOCKS TO WATCH : Tesla Twist And Retail Rally 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 543 M
EBIT 2019 848 M
Net income 2019 583 M
Finance 2019 195 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 27,78
P/E ratio 2020 24,49
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
Capitalization 16 332 M
Chart TIFFANY & CO.
Duration : Period :
Tiffany & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIFFANY & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 135 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Bogliolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rose Marie Bravo Independent Director
Michael Joseph Kowalski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIFFANY & CO.26.46%16 332
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD-10.50%8 930
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART CO.,LTD-30.63%4 150
SIGNET JEWELERS9.11%3 653
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.-17.16%2 075
LOVISA HOLDINGS LTD54.29%818
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.