Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tiffany & Co.    TIF

TIFFANY & CO. (TIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tiffany : Kim Kardashian West, Zoë Kravitz, Priyanka Chopra, Kris Jenner, Mary J. Blige and Rachel Brosnahan Attend the Unveiling of the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book High Jewelry Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the unveil of its 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany with a cocktail event. Designed by Reed Krakoff, this high jewelry collection is Tiffany's most imaginative one-of-a-kind pieces, meticulously crafted with the world's most precious and responsibly sourced gemstones.

Kim Kardashian West, Zoë Kravitz, and Priyanka Chopra all donned jewelry from the new collection. Each piece is a unique creation of visionary design brought to life by the time-honored talent of Tiffany artisans, who create these extravagant pieces honoring beauty of nature and its seasons.

Kim Kardashian West stunned in a choker with aquamarines of approximately 26 total carats from the 2018 Blue Book Collection, along with seven diamond rings. The design of the necklace was inspired by Reed's love for things industrial, and the design is reminiscent of the New York City skyline.

Zoë Kravitz completed her look with diamond statement earrings from the 2018 Blue Book Collection and a diamond bracelet.

Priyanka Chopra sparkled in a necklace in platinum and 18k gold with diamonds from the 2018 Blue Book Collection. She accessorized this piece with diamond cluster earrings and a diamond and tanzanite ring.

Kris Jenner donned earrings in platinum with sapphire and diamonds from the Tiffany Paper Flowers™ collection and two tanzanite rings, totaling 10 carats.

Joining the event was Rachel Brosnahan, fresh off of her Emmy win for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, alongside Mary J. Blige, Rowan Blanchard, Olivia Cooke and Hikari Mori.

Paloma Elsesser, Bria Vinaite, Zuri Marley, Xiao Wen, Josephine Skriver, Leandra Medine, Nicole Warne and Sarah Ellen attended this exclusive first-look at the new collection, and an installation inspired by the iconic Tiffany flagship store windows. Also included was a special Steven Sebring photo booth and performance by Blood Orange.

Disclaimer

Tiffany & Co. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 17:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIFFANY & CO.
07:38pTIFFANY : Kim Kardashian West, Zoë Kravitz, Priyanka Chopra, Kris Jenner, Mary J..
PU
06:37pChinese slowdown fears hit LVMH shares and luxury rivals
RE
10/08Market for Pre-Owned Vintage Watches Soaring, DADDYSWATCH.COM Expands Brand S..
AQ
10/05TIFFANY : An Exploration of Nature and Science is Unveiled at Tiffany’s Ne..
PU
09/26TIFFANY & CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
09/26Worldline delivers Tiffany & Co. vending machine in the UK
AQ
09/26TIFFANY : Mussel Fishing
AQ
09/26TIFFANY & CO. : Report
CO
09/25TIFFANY : Buyer lines up Versace
AQ
09/24TIFFANY : Versace sale could be imminent- Corriere della Sera
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:54aApparel sector dragged down by LVMH commentary 
08:50aLuxury sector reeling after LVMH results 
10/06TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : Service Sector Edition 
10/04Global luxury names fall back 
10/04TIFFANY & CO. : Expensive And Overvalued 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 573 M
EBIT 2019 839 M
Net income 2019 591 M
Finance 2019 305 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 25,65
P/E ratio 2020 22,66
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
Capitalization 15 050 M
Chart TIFFANY & CO.
Duration : Period :
Tiffany & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIFFANY & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Bogliolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rose Marie Bravo Independent Director
Michael Joseph Kowalski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIFFANY & CO.18.28%15 050
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD-3.54%10 081
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART CO.,LTD-32.68%4 051
SIGNET JEWELERS8.51%3 185
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.-22.69%1 940
LOVISA HOLDINGS LTD42.65%737
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.