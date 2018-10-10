Tiffany : Kim Kardashian West, Zoë Kravitz, Priyanka Chopra, Kris Jenner, Mary J. Blige and Rachel Brosnahan Attend the Unveiling of the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book High Jewelry Collection

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the unveil of its 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany with a cocktail event. Designed by Reed Krakoff, this high jewelry collection is Tiffany's most imaginative one-of-a-kind pieces, meticulously crafted with the world's most precious and responsibly sourced gemstones.

Kim Kardashian West, Zoë Kravitz, and Priyanka Chopra all donned jewelry from the new collection. Each piece is a unique creation of visionary design brought to life by the time-honored talent of Tiffany artisans, who create these extravagant pieces honoring beauty of nature and its seasons.

Kim Kardashian West stunned in a choker with aquamarines of approximately 26 total carats from the 2018 Blue Book Collection, along with seven diamond rings. The design of the necklace was inspired by Reed's love for things industrial, and the design is reminiscent of the New York City skyline.

Zoë Kravitz completed her look with diamond statement earrings from the 2018 Blue Book Collection and a diamond bracelet.

Priyanka Chopra sparkled in a necklace in platinum and 18k gold with diamonds from the 2018 Blue Book Collection. She accessorized this piece with diamond cluster earrings and a diamond and tanzanite ring.

Kris Jenner donned earrings in platinum with sapphire and diamonds from the Tiffany Paper Flowers™ collection and two tanzanite rings, totaling 10 carats.

Joining the event was Rachel Brosnahan, fresh off of her Emmy win for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, alongside Mary J. Blige, Rowan Blanchard, Olivia Cooke and Hikari Mori.

Paloma Elsesser, Bria Vinaite, Zuri Marley, Xiao Wen, Josephine Skriver, Leandra Medine, Nicole Warne and Sarah Ellen attended this exclusive first-look at the new collection, and an installation inspired by the iconic Tiffany flagship store windows. Also included was a special Steven Sebring photo booth and performance by Blood Orange.