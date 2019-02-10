Tiffany : Lady Gaga Shines In Over 100 Carats Of Radiant Tiffany & Co. Diamonds At The 61st Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga donned an exquisite necklace from the Tiffany Blue Book Collection on the red carpet at this year's 61st Grammy Awards. Nominated for five Grammys this year, Lady Gaga won Best Song Written for Visual Media with 'Shallow' and Best Pop Solo Performance with 'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)' earlier this evening.

Lady Gaga's necklace took over a year to create and features an ice motif that required the most skilled craftsmen to accomplish. With over 91 total carats of uniquely cut diamonds, the technical innovation of each cut creates an illusion of fluidity.

'Since its introduction in 1845, the annual Tiffany Blue Book Collection has served as a laboratory for Tiffany's most exquisite hand-crafted designs and we are thrilled to have an artist such as Lady Gaga wearing the collection,' said Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co. chief artistic officer.

Lady Gaga complemented her look with princess-cut Tiffany diamond earrings of over 10 total carats.