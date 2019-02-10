Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tiffany & Co.    TIF

TIFFANY & CO. (TIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tiffany : Lady Gaga Shines In Over 100 Carats Of Radiant Tiffany & Co. Diamonds At The 61st Grammy Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 09:45pm EST

Lady Gaga donned an exquisite necklace from the Tiffany Blue Book Collection on the red carpet at this year's 61st Grammy Awards. Nominated for five Grammys this year, Lady Gaga won Best Song Written for Visual Media with 'Shallow' and Best Pop Solo Performance with 'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)' earlier this evening.

Lady Gaga's necklace took over a year to create and features an ice motif that required the most skilled craftsmen to accomplish. With over 91 total carats of uniquely cut diamonds, the technical innovation of each cut creates an illusion of fluidity.

'Since its introduction in 1845, the annual Tiffany Blue Book Collection has served as a laboratory for Tiffany's most exquisite hand-crafted designs and we are thrilled to have an artist such as Lady Gaga wearing the collection,' said Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co. chief artistic officer.

Lady Gaga complemented her look with princess-cut Tiffany diamond earrings of over 10 total carats.

Disclaimer

Tiffany & Co. published this content on 10 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 02:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIFFANY & CO.
09:45pTIFFANY : Lady Gaga Shines In Over 100 Carats Of Radiant Tiffany & Co. Diamonds ..
PU
02/08Birkin bag maker Hermes says Chinese sales momentum still strong
RE
01/24TIFFANY & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24TIFFANY : Could Tiffany & Co. Tip the Scales in Favor of a More Transparent Diam..
AQ
01/18MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher For Fourth Day As Optimism Mounts Over U..
DJ
01/18TIFFANY : holiday sales slip as Chinese tourists spend less
AQ
01/18Tiffany holiday sales fall as dollar crimps Chinese tourists' spending
RE
01/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, RBS, American Express, Netflix...
01/18TIFFANY & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
01/18TIFFANY : Reports Its Holiday Period Sales Results; Company Expects to Report Re..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 460 M
EBIT 2019 791 M
Net income 2019 583 M
Finance 2019 240 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 18,68
P/E ratio 2020 17,46
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 10 737 M
Chart TIFFANY & CO.
Duration : Period :
Tiffany & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIFFANY & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Bogliolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rose Marie Bravo Independent Director
Charles K. Marquis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIFFANY & CO.9.40%10 737
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD6.75%8 869
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART CO.,LTD8.11%4 605
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.5.57%1 773
SIGNET JEWELERS-23.67%1 259
LEYSEN JEWELLERY INC1.76%612
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.