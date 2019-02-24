Log in
Tiffany : Lady Gaga Shines In The Tiffany Diamond At The 91st Academy Awards

0
02/24/2019 | 09:42pm EST

International style icon Lady Gaga looked stunning at the 91st Academy Awards®, wearing the iconic, cushion-cut brilliant Tiffany Diamond, weighing 128.54 carats with over 82 radiant facets.

Nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song for her work in A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga illuminated the red carpet wearing one of the largest fancy yellow diamonds in the world. Audrey Hepburn® last wore the Tiffany Diamond in a necklace for the Breakfast at Tiffany's publicity photo shoot.

The Tiffany Diamond, considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century, was unearthed in 1877 in the Kimberley Mines of South Africa. Founder Charles Lewis Tiffany purchased the rough diamond the following year, solidifying the brand's reputation as a diamond authority.

'Lady Gaga is the ultimate creator, innovator and rule breaker, and I'm thrilled that she will be wearing the legendary Tiffany Diamond on the awards show red carpet for the first time since it was discovered 141 years ago,' said Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co. chief artistic officer.

Lady Gaga complemented her look with earrings featuring fancy vivid yellow and white diamonds.

Audrey Hepburn® - Trademark and Likeness property of Sean Hepburn Ferrer and Luca Dotti - All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Tiffany & Co. published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 02:41:03 UTC
