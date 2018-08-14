Tiffany : Plans a Transformation of Its New York Flagship Store

Tiffany & Co. announced today that it plans to begin a complete renovation of its renowned New York City flagship store in spring 2019. The 10-story architectural icon at 57th Street and 5th Avenue, owned by the Company, has served as the cornerstone of Manhattan’s most fashionable shopping district since its opening in 1940.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to transform our iconic New York flagship store and create a dramatic new experience for customers,” said Alessandro Bogliolo, chief executive officer, Tiffany & Co. “Innovation will remain at the forefront of Tiffany’s plans for 727 Fifth Avenue, and the newly reimagined flagship will serve as the modern crown jewel of our global store network.”

To minimize any disruption during the renovation, Tiffany has arranged to temporarily expand its retail space to the adjacent 6 East 57th Street.

With an anticipated completion in the fourth quarter of 2021, investment in this project is expected to increase the Company’s capital expenditures as a percentage of worldwide net sales by 1-2% each year for the three fiscal years beginning February 1, 2019.

Historically, the location of Tiffany’s New York City flagship store followed the path of the city’s growth, beginning with founder Charles Lewis Tiffany’s first emporium at 259 Broadway, which opened in 1837. He subsequently moved his store to 271 Broadway (1847), 550 Broadway (1853) and Union Square and 15th Street (1870). Three years after his death in 1902, the store moved to Fifth Avenue and 37th Street; and in 1940, Tiffany’s current location opened at 727 Fifth Avenue. At its opening, Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship was one of the most architecturally advanced mercantile buildings of its type, boasting first of its kind central air-conditioning, along with the main floor free of columns, its 24-foot ceiling entirely supported by trusses. The expansive main floor has also served as a set for such films as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Sleepless in Seattle and Sweet Home Alabama.

As Tiffany embarks on the renovation of its flagship store and sets out to redefine the modern luxury retail experience, it expects to remain open for business throughout, utilizing the temporary space at 6 East 57th Street.

About Tiffany & Co.

In 1837 Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then TIFFANY & CO. has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. During the 20th century fame thrived worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Today, with more than 13,000 employees, TIFFANY & CO. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories – including more than 5,000 skilled artisans who cut diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company’s workshops, realizing its commitment to superlative quality.

The Company operates more than 300 TIFFANY & CO. retail stores worldwide as part of its omni-channel approach. To learn more about TIFFANY & CO. as well as its commitment to sustainability, please visit tiffany.com.

Tiffany, T&CO., and Tiffany & Co. are trademarks of Tiffany and Company and its affiliates.

