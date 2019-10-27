Log in
Nyse  >  Tiffany & Co.    TIF

TIFFANY & CO.

(TIF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tiffany Receives LVMH Takeover Bid of About $120 a Share

0
10/27/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

By Ben Dummett and Suzanne Kapner

Tiffany & Co. has received a takeover approach from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, seeking to add the iconic U.S. jeweler to its portfolio of upscale brands.

The French company sent Tiffany officials a letter in the last couple of weeks outlining an all-cash takeover bid of roughly $120 a share, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies aren't in talks but Tiffany is expected to work quickly on a response, some of the people said. Even though the bid represents a premium of 30% or more above where Tiffany traded when it was made, according to one of the people, LVMH is expected to have to pay up if it wants to clinch the deal. New York-based Tiffany's stock closed at $98.55 Friday, giving it a market value of nearly $12 billion, and reached nearly $140 a share during the summer of 2018.

LVMH has a market value of EUR193 billion ($214 billion).

Bloomberg earlier reported on LVMH's interest in Tiffany.

--Matthew Dalton contributed to this article.

Write to Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com and Suzanne Kapner at Suzanne.Kapner@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.27% 441.4 Real-time Quote.32.20%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 1.83% 383.95 Real-time Quote.48.70%
TIFFANY & CO. 0.90% 98.55 Delayed Quote.22.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 477 M
EBIT 2020 791 M
Net income 2020 589 M
Debt 2020 152 M
Yield 2020 2,33%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,67x
EV / Sales2021 2,56x
Capitalization 11 798 M
Chart TIFFANY & CO.
Duration : Period :
Tiffany & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIFFANY & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 102,52  $
Last Close Price 97,67  $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Bogliolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rose Marie Bravo Independent Director
William A. Shutzer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIFFANY & CO.22.41%11 798
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED5.98%8 817
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-6.46%1 573
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED118.36%978
SIGNET JEWELERS-45.70%836
LEYSEN JEWELLERY INC.-11.00%511
