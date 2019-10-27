Tiffany Receives LVMH Takeover Bid of About $120 a Share

By Ben Dummett and Suzanne Kapner

Tiffany & Co. has received a takeover approach from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, seeking to add the iconic U.S. jeweler to its portfolio of upscale brands.

The French company sent Tiffany officials a letter in the last couple of weeks outlining an all-cash takeover bid of roughly $120 a share, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies aren't in talks but Tiffany is expected to work quickly on a response, some of the people said. Even though the bid represents a premium of 30% or more above where Tiffany traded when it was made, according to one of the people, LVMH is expected to have to pay up if it wants to clinch the deal. New York-based Tiffany's stock closed at $98.55 Friday, giving it a market value of nearly $12 billion, and reached nearly $140 a share during the summer of 2018.

LVMH has a market value of EUR193 billion ($214 billion).

Bloomberg earlier reported on LVMH's interest in Tiffany.

--Matthew Dalton contributed to this article.

