WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tiffany & Co.

11/26/2019 | 05:32pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tiffany & Co. ("TIF" or the "Company") (NYSE: TIF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by global luxury brand LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE ("LVMH"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TIF shareholders will receive $135.00 for each share they own.  

If you own TIF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/tiffany-co/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether TIF's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $160.00 per TIF share, or $25.00 above the offer price.  Moreover, the deal is a strategic transaction which LVMH hopes to leverage to strengthen its own position in the jewelry industry and increase its presence in the United States. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-tiffany--co-300965754.html

