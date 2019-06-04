Log in
TIGER RESOURCE PLC

Tiger Resource : Director/PDMR dealing

06/04/2019 | 04:45am EDT

Tiger Resource PLC - TIR Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released 17:34 03-Jun-2019

For immediate release

Director/PDMR dealing

Tiger Resource Plc announces that it has been noﬁed that Mr Colin Bird, Execuve Chairman of the Company, has purchased 1,000,000 shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on Friday 31 May at a price of 0.34 pence per share.

Following this transacon, Mr Colin Bird holds a beneﬁcial interest in 20,180,750 Ordinary Shares represenng 10.68 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Market Abuse Regulaon (MAR) Disclosure

Certain informaon contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside informaon for the purposes of Arcle 7 of Regulaon (EU) No 596/2014 unl the release of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilies/person closely associated

a) Name:

Colin Bird

2. Reason for the noﬁcaon

a)

Posion/status:

Execuve Chairman

b)

Inial noﬁcaon/Amendment:

Inial noﬁcaon

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market parcipant, aucon plaorm, auconeer or aucon monitor

a)

Name:

Tiger Resource Plc

b)

LEI:

LEI:

213800F2MNUEMO8VWP26

4.

Details of the transacon(s): secon to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transacon; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transacons have been conducted

a)

Descripon of the ﬁnancial instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence

instrument:

each

Idenﬁcaon code:

b)

Nature of the transacon:

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.34 pence

1,000,000

d)

Aggregated informaon:

Single transacon as in 4 c)

Aggregated volume:

above

Price:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.34 pence

1,000,000

e)

Date of the transacon:

2019-05-31

f)

Place of the transacon:

London Stock Exchange, AIM

For further information please contact:

Tiger Resource Plc

Raju Samtani,

+44 (0)20 7581 4477

Director

Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

Roland Cornish

+44 (0)20 7628 3369

Felicity Geidt

Email:corpfin@bcornish.co.uk

Novum Securities Ltd

Jon Belliss

+44 (0)20

7399 9425

(Broker)

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Tiger Resource Finance plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:44:08 UTC
