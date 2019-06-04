Tiger Resource : Director/PDMR dealing

Tiger Resource PLC - TIR Director/PDMR Shareholding

For immediate release 3 June 2019

Tiger Resource Plc

Director/PDMR dealing

Tiger Resource Plc announces that it has been noﬁed that Mr Colin Bird, Execuve Chairman of the Company, has purchased 1,000,000 shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on Friday 31 May at a price of 0.34 pence per share.

Following this transacon, Mr Colin Bird holds a beneﬁcial interest in 20,180,750 Ordinary Shares represenng 10.68 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Market Abuse Regulaon (MAR) Disclosure

Certain informaon contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside informaon for the purposes of Arcle 7 of Regulaon (EU) No 596/2014 unl the release of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilies/person closely associated

a) Name: Colin Bird

2. Reason for the noﬁcaon

a) Posion/status: Execuve Chairman b) Inial noﬁcaon/Amendment: Inial noﬁcaon

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market parcipant, aucon plaorm, auconeer or aucon monitor