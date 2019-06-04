Tiger Resource : Director/PDMR dealing

Tiger Resource PLC - TIR Director/PDMR Shareholding
Tiger Resource PLC
03 June 2019
For immediate release
3 June 2019
Tiger Resource Plc
("Tiger " or The "Company")
Director/PDMR dealing
Tiger Resource Plc announces that it has been noﬁed that Mr Colin Bird, Execuve Chairman of the Company, has purchased 1,000,000 shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on Friday 31 May at a price of 0.34 pence per share.
Following this transacon, Mr Colin Bird holds a beneﬁcial interest in 20,180,750 Ordinary Shares represenng 10.68 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.
Market Abuse Regulaon (MAR) Disclosure
Certain informaon contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside informaon for the purposes of Arcle 7 of Regulaon (EU) No 596/2014 unl the release of this announcement.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilies/person closely associated
2. Reason for the noﬁcaon
a)
Posion/status:
Execuve Chairman
b)
Inial noﬁcaon/Amendment:
Inial noﬁcaon
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market parcipant, aucon plaorm, auconeer or aucon monitor
a)
Name:
Tiger Resource Plc
b)
LEI:
LEI:
213800F2MNUEMO8VWP26
4.
Details of the transacon(s): secon to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transacon; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transacons have been conducted
a)
Descripon of the ﬁnancial instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence
instrument:
each
Idenﬁcaon code:
b)
Nature of the transacon:
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.34 pence
1,000,000
d)
Aggregated informaon:
Single transacon as in 4 c)
Aggregated volume:
above
Price:
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.34 pence
1,000,000
e)
Date of the transacon:
2019-05-31
f)
Place of the transacon:
London Stock Exchange, AIM
For further information please contact:
Tiger Resource Plc
Raju Samtani,
+44 (0)20 7581 4477
Director
Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)
Roland Cornish
+44 (0)20 7628 3369
Felicity Geidt
Email:corpfin@bcornish.co.uk
Novum Securities Ltd
Jon Belliss
+44 (0)20
7399 9425
(Broker)
