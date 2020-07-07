Tiger Resource : Final Results 2020

For immediate release

7 July 2020

Tiger Resource PLC

('Tiger' or 'the Company')

Quarter-end NAV Update

The unaudited portfolio value ("PV") (based on investments and cash only) at 30 June 2020 was 0.19 (31 March 2020 - 0.17) pence per ordinary share.

Investments held by the Company as at 30/6/20

Name

Number of sharesShare price £

African Pioneer PLC BMR Group Plc (note 3) Barkby Group Plc Bezant Resources Plc Block Energy Plc

59,529,532 (see note 2)

2,500,000 23,237 55,555,556 625,000

0.0000

Valuation £ 47,185 -

0.2100 4,880

0.0012 66,667

0.0215 13,438

Corallian Energy Limited (note 4) Galileo Resources plc

20,000 (see note 4) 15,000

6,516,667

0.0074 48,223

Goldquest Mining Corp. Jubilee Metals Group PLC Pantheon Resources Revelo Resources Corp.

173,500

0.0980 17,003

1,169,600

0.0368 43,041

31,500

0.1378 4,341

21,667

0.0592 1,283

Royal Dutch Shell Plc B shares WisdomTree Copper ETFS

2,700

12.2400 33,048

760

19.9701 15,177

Total Investments 309,286

Notes:

1) The above PV calculation is based on 184,347,070 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") being the Company's issued share capital of 188,847,070 Ordinary Shares less 4,500,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

2) African Pioneer PLC ("APP") is a private investment company in which Tiger owns 50.75 per cent of the issued share capital and this investment is valued on the basis of Tiger's share of APP's assets (cash plus investments) at the quarter end date for the purpose of computing the quarterly PV.

3) The shares of BMR Group Plc ("BMR") were suspended at the company's request on 7 February 2018 and subsequently de-listed in August 2018. This investment is being carried at zero valuation until further details are released by BMR Plc relating to the company's future plans.

4) Tiger holds 20,000 shares in Corallian Energy Limited ("Corallian"), an oil and gas appraisal and exploration company which holds interests in 5 basins in the UK: Central Graben, Inner Moray Firth, Viking Graben, West of Shetland and Wessex and operates in the private domain. Although the last fund raise completed by Corallian in November 2019 was done at a subscription price of £2.20 per share valuing the Company's holding at £44,000, a 50% provision has been applied against the original purchase cost and this investment has been valued at £15,000 as at 31 March 2020 given the current market outlook.

5) Barkby Group Plc and Revelo Resources Corp. shares have been consolidated on 193 to 74 and 10 to 1 respectively (existing ordinary shares to new ordinary shares). .

6) Cash funds held by the Company at 30 June 2020 amounted to £40,585.65.

7) All reporting is made on a quarterly basis and accordingly the next announcement will disclose the PV per share and investments as at 30 September 2020. The Company will disclose its investments on a quarterly basis when disclosing its PV.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Tiger Resource Plc

Raju Samtani, Director

+44 (0)20 7581 4477

Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

Roland Cornish Felicity Geidt

+44 (0)20 7628 3369

Email:corpfin@bcornish.co.uk

Novum Securities Plc (Broker)

Jon Belliss

+44 (0)20 7399 9425