Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tiger Resource Plc    TIR   GB0002308525

TIGER RESOURCE PLC

(TIR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/07 03:00:00 am
0.225 GBX   --.--%
09:29aTIGER RESOURCE : Final Results 2020
PU
01/06TIGER RESOURCE : Quarter-end NAV Update
PU
2019TIGER RESOURCE : Disposal of shares in Anglo American Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiger Resource : Final Results 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 09:29am EDT

For immediate release

7 July 2020

Tiger Resource PLC

('Tiger' or 'the Company')

Quarter-end NAV Update

The unaudited portfolio value ("PV") (based on investments and cash only) at 30 June 2020 was 0.19 (31 March 2020 - 0.17) pence per ordinary share.

Investments held by the Company as at 30/6/20

Name

Number of sharesShare price £

African Pioneer PLC BMR Group Plc (note 3) Barkby Group Plc Bezant Resources Plc Block Energy Plc

  • 59,529,532 (see note 2)

2,500,000 23,237 55,555,556 625,000

0.0000

Valuation £ 47,185 -

0.2100 4,880

0.0012 66,667

0.0215 13,438

Corallian Energy Limited (note 4) Galileo Resources plc

20,000 (see note 4) 15,000

6,516,667

0.0074 48,223

Goldquest Mining Corp. Jubilee Metals Group PLC Pantheon Resources Revelo Resources Corp.

173,500

0.0980 17,003

1,169,600

0.0368 43,041

31,500

0.1378 4,341

21,667

0.0592 1,283

Royal Dutch Shell Plc B shares WisdomTree Copper ETFS

2,700

12.2400 33,048

760

19.9701 15,177

Total Investments 309,286

Notes:

  • 1) The above PV calculation is based on 184,347,070 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") being the Company's issued share capital of 188,847,070 Ordinary Shares less 4,500,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

  • 2) African Pioneer PLC ("APP") is a private investment company in which Tiger owns 50.75 per cent of the issued share capital and this investment is valued on the basis of Tiger's share of APP's assets (cash plus investments) at the quarter end date for the purpose of computing the quarterly PV.

  • 3) The shares of BMR Group Plc ("BMR") were suspended at the company's request on 7 February 2018 and subsequently de-listed in August 2018. This investment is being carried at zero valuation until further details are released by BMR Plc relating to the company's future plans.

  • 4) Tiger holds 20,000 shares in Corallian Energy Limited ("Corallian"), an oil and gas appraisal and exploration company which holds interests in 5 basins in the UK: Central Graben, Inner Moray Firth, Viking Graben, West of Shetland and Wessex and operates in the private domain. Although the last fund raise completed by Corallian in November 2019 was done at a subscription price of £2.20 per share valuing the Company's holding at £44,000, a 50% provision has been applied against the original purchase cost and this investment has been valued at £15,000 as at 31 March 2020 given the current market outlook.

  • 5) Barkby Group Plc and Revelo Resources Corp. shares have been consolidated on 193 to 74 and 10 to 1 respectively (existing ordinary shares to new ordinary shares).

    .

  • 6) Cash funds held by the Company at 30 June 2020 amounted to £40,585.65.

  • 7) All reporting is made on a quarterly basis and accordingly the next announcement will disclose the PV per share and investments as at 30 September 2020. The Company will disclose its investments on a quarterly basis when disclosing its PV.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Tiger Resource Plc

Raju Samtani, Director

+44 (0)20 7581 4477

Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

Roland Cornish Felicity Geidt

+44 (0)20 7628 3369

Email:corpfin@bcornish.co.uk

Novum Securities Plc (Broker)

Jon Belliss

+44 (0)20 7399 9425

Disclaimer

Tiger Resource Finance plc published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 13:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TIGER RESOURCE PLC
09:29aTIGER RESOURCE : Final Results 2020
PU
01/06TIGER RESOURCE : Quarter-end NAV Update
PU
2019TIGER RESOURCE : Disposal of shares in Anglo American Plc
PU
2019TIGER RESOURCE : Result of AGM 21 Jun 2019
PU
2019TIGER RESOURCE : Director/PDMR dealing
PU
2019TIGER RESOURCE : Form of Proxy 2019
PU
2019TIGER RESOURCE : Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 De..
PU
2019TIGER RESOURCE : Final Results 17 May 2019
PU
2018TIGER RESOURCE FINANCE : NAV Update
PU
2018TIGER RESOURCE FINANCE : Disposal of Rockrose Energy Plc
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,16 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net income 2019 -0,13 M -0,16 M -0,16 M
Net cash 2019 0,14 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,93x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,41 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
EV / Sales 2018 -6,78x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart TIGER RESOURCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Tiger Resource Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Bird Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raju Samtani Secretary, Finance Director & Director
Michael Henry Nolan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIGER RESOURCE PLC-18.18%1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group