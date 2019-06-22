Tiger Resource : Result of AGM 21 Jun 2019

Corporate Information > Latest News > Press Release
Tiger Resource Plc
21 June 2019
Tiger Resource Plc
('Tiger' or 'the Company')
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.
For further information please contact:
|
Tiger Resource Plc
|
Raju Samtani, Finance Director
|
+44 (0) 207 581 4477
|
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
|
Roland Cornish/ Felicity Geidt
|
+44 (0) 207 628 3369
Email: corpfin@bcornish.co.uk
|
Novum Securities Limited (Broker)
|
Jon Belliss
|
+44 (0)20 7399 9425
