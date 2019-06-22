Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tiger Resource PLC    TIR   GB0002308525

TIGER RESOURCE PLC

(TIR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/21 11:35:03 am
0.275 GBp   --.--%
06:10aTIGER RESOURCE : Result of AGM 21 Jun 2019
PU
06/04TIGER RESOURCE : Director/PDMR dealing
PU
05/23TIGER RESOURCE : Form of Proxy 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiger Resource : Result of AGM 21 Jun 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/22/2019 | 06:10am EDT

Corporate Information > Latest News > Press Release

RNS Number: 0906D
Tiger Resource Plc
21 June 2019

Tiger Resource Plc
('Tiger' or 'the Company')
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.

For further information please contact:

Tiger Resource Plc
Raju Samtani, Finance Director +44 (0) 207 581 4477
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/ Felicity Geidt +44 (0) 207 628 3369
Email: corpfin@bcornish.co.uk
Novum Securities Limited (Broker)
Jon Belliss +44 (0)20 7399 9425

Disclaimer

Tiger Resource Finance plc published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 10:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIGER RESOURCE PLC
06:10aTIGER RESOURCE : Result of AGM 21 Jun 2019
PU
06/04TIGER RESOURCE : Director/PDMR dealing
PU
05/23TIGER RESOURCE : Form of Proxy 2019
PU
05/23TIGER RESOURCE : Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 De..
PU
05/17TIGER RESOURCE : Final Results 17 May 2019
PU
2018TIGER RESOURCE FINANCE : NAV Update
PU
2018TIGER RESOURCE FINANCE : Disposal of Rockrose Energy Plc
PU
2018TIGER RESOURCE FINANCE : NAV Update
PU
2017TIGER RESOURCE FINANCE : Open Offer Circular posted
PU
2017TIGER RESOURCE FINANCE : Proposed Open Offer
PU
More news
Chart TIGER RESOURCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Tiger Resource PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Bird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raju Samtani Secretary, Finance Director & Director
Michael Henry Nolan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIGER RESOURCE PLC-26.67%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS53.17%1 006
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV15.17%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%724
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.81%373
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP19.15%191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About