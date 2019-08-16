Log in
TIGER RESOURCES LIMITED

(TGS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
0.049 AUD   -2.00%
Tiger Resources : Secures US$30M Funding

08/16/2019 | 04:02am EDT

Perth, Western Australia: Tiger Resources Limited (ASX: TGS) ('Tiger' or 'Company') advises that it has secured a funding facility with QMetco Limited ('QMetco'), which allows for the drawdown of up to US$30 million over three tranches ('Facility'). The Facility provides important funding to support the Company's planned capital enhancement's at its Kipoi Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as provide ongoing working capital.

Tiger Resources Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 08:01:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David John Frances Executive Chairman
Michael Richard Griffiths Non-Executive Director
Shawn McCormick Non-Executive Director
Caroline Keats Secretary, Executive VP-Legal & Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIGER RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%35 763
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)0.00%35 763
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-3.09%23 671
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.53%10 802
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.20%8 057
