Tiger Resources : Secures US$30M Funding

Perth, Western Australia: Tiger Resources Limited (ASX: TGS) ('Tiger' or 'Company') advises that it has secured a funding facility with QMetco Limited ('QMetco'), which allows for the drawdown of up to US$30 million over three tranches ('Facility'). The Facility provides important funding to support the Company's planned capital enhancement's at its Kipoi Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as provide ongoing working capital.

