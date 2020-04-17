Log in
TIKEHAU CAPITAL

(TKO)
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 10 April to 16 April 2020

04/17/2020

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 April to 16 April 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/04/2020

FR0013230612

9,031

21.7728

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/04/2020

FR0013230612

4,917

21.3000

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/04/2020

FR0013230612

34,061

21.3227

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

48,009

21.4050

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 421 M
EBIT 2019 239 M
Net income 2019 159 M
Finance 2019 357 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -33,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,97x
EV / Sales2020 19,5x
Capitalization 2 867 M
