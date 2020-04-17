Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 10 April to 16 April 2020

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 April to 16 April 2020 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day

(number of shares) Weighted average

price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/04/2020 FR0013230612 9,031 21.7728 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/04/2020 FR0013230612 4,917 21.3000 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/04/2020 FR0013230612 34,061 21.3227 XPAR TOTAL 48,009 21.4050

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005151/en/