Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 10 April to 16 April 2020

Regulatory News:
Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 April to 16 April 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average
price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/04/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
9,031
|
21.7728
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/04/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
4,917
|
21.3000
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/04/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
34,061
|
21.3227
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
48,009
|
21.4050
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005151/en/