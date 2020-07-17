Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Tikehau Capital    TKO   FR0013230612

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

(TKO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 10 July to 16 July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 07:09am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 July to 16 July 2020

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/07/2020

FR0013230612

4,600

22.7038

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/07/2020

FR0013230612

4,591

22.8971

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/07/2020

FR0013230612

7,547

23.0838

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/07/2020

FR0013230612

24,264

23.1018

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/07/2020

FR0013230612

1,144

22.8637

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

42,146

23.0264

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TIKEHAU CAPITAL
07:09aTIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 10 July to 16 July 2020
BU
07/13TIKEHAU CAPITAL :  Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 3 July to 9 July 2020
BU
07/03TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 26 June to 2 July 2020
BU
06/30TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
06/26TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 June to 25 June 2020
BU
06/19TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 12 June to 18 June 2020
BU
06/12TIKEHAU : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 5 June to 11 June 2020
BU
06/05TIKEHAU : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 May to 4 June 2020
BU
06/05TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Remuneration policy for the members of the Supervisory Board
PU
06/03France nears 1-billion-euro crisis fund for aero suppliers - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 239 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2020 3,48 M 3,98 M 3,98 M
Net Debt 2020 117 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2020 668x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 3 123 M 3 570 M 3 563 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart TIKEHAU CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Tikehau Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIKEHAU CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,27 €
Last Close Price 22,90 €
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian de Labriffe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean J. Charest Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Louis Charon Member-Supervisory Board
Florence Lustman Member-Supervisory Board
Guillaume Spinner Chief Operating Officer-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL4.09%3 570
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-0.97%37 626
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-24.82%17 042
AMUNDI2.86%16 506
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-17.17%10 555
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-10.04%10 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group