Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 10 July to 16 July 2020

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 July to 16 July 2020 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day

(number of shares) Weighted average

price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/07/2020 FR0013230612 4,600 22.7038 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/07/2020 FR0013230612 4,591 22.8971 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/07/2020 FR0013230612 7,547 23.0838 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/07/2020 FR0013230612 24,264 23.1018 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/07/2020 FR0013230612 1,144 22.8637 XPAR TOTAL 42,146 23.0264

