Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 10 July to 16 July 2020

Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 July to 16 July 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average
price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/07/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
4,600
|
22.7038
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/07/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
4,591
|
22.8971
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/07/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
7,547
|
23.0838
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/07/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
24,264
|
23.1018
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/07/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
1,144
|
22.8637
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
42,146
|
23.0264
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005219/en/