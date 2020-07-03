Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Tikehau Capital    TKO   FR0013230612

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

(TKO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 26 June to 2 July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 05:18am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 26 June to 2 July 2020

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/06/2020

FR0013230612

3,010

23.8512

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/06/2020

FR0013230612

3,493

24.0961

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/06/2020

FR0013230612

19,755

24.0061

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/07/2020

FR0013230612

13,891

23.8895

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/07/2020

FR0013230612

4,700

23.4985

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

44,849

23.9134

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TIKEHAU CAPITAL
05:18aTIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 26 June to 2 July 2020
BU
06/26TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 June to 25 June 2020
BU
06/19TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 12 June to 18 June 2020
BU
06/12TIKEHAU : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 5 June to 11 June 2020
BU
06/05TIKEHAU : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 May to 4 June 2020
BU
06/05TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Remuneration policy for the members of the Supervisory Board
PU
06/03France nears 1-billion-euro crisis fund for aero suppliers - sources
RE
05/29TIKEHAU : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 22 May to 28 May 2020
BU
05/28TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Appoints Natacha Valla to the Advisory Board of its Asset Mana..
BU
05/26TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Ranked #2 in Its Category by Sustainalytics
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 239 M 269 M 269 M
Net income 2020 3,48 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
Net Debt 2020 166 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2020 341x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 3 191 M 3 588 M 3 589 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart TIKEHAU CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Tikehau Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIKEHAU CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,27 €
Last Close Price 23,40 €
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian de Labriffe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean J. Charest Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Louis Charon Member-Supervisory Board
Florence Lustman Member-Supervisory Board
Guillaume Spinner Chief Operating Officer-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL6.36%3 588
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-0.98%37 620
KKR & CO. INC.6.96%17 430
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-26.20%16 554
AMUNDI2.22%16 132
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-21.56%10 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group