Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 26 June to 2 July 2020

Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 26 June to 2 July 2020
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)
|
Weighted
average price
per day
|
Market (MIC
Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/06/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
3,010
|
23.8512
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/06/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
3,493
|
24.0961
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/06/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
19,755
|
24.0061
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/07/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
13,891
|
23.8895
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/07/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
4,700
|
23.4985
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
44,849
|
23.9134
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005054/en/