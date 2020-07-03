Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 26 June to 2 July 2020

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 26 June to 2 July 2020 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/06/2020 FR0013230612 3,010 23.8512 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/06/2020 FR0013230612 3,493 24.0961 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/06/2020 FR0013230612 19,755 24.0061 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/07/2020 FR0013230612 13,891 23.8895 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/07/2020 FR0013230612 4,700 23.4985 XPAR TOTAL 44,849 23.9134

