TIKEHAU CAPITAL    TKO   FR0013230612

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

(TKO)
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 31 July to 06 August 2020

08/07/2020 | 05:54am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

31/07/2020

FR0013230612

2,981

22.4211

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/08/2020

FR0013230612

2,762

22.0665

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/08/2020

FR0013230612

2,706

21.9466

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/08/2020

FR0013230612

2,493

22.0280

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/08/2020

FR0013230612

2,448

22.2004

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

13,390

22.1385

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
