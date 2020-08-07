Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 31 July to 06 August 2020

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/07/2020 FR0013230612 2,981 22.4211 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/08/2020 FR0013230612 2,762 22.0665 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/08/2020 FR0013230612 2,706 21.9466 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/08/2020 FR0013230612 2,493 22.0280 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/08/2020 FR0013230612 2,448 22.2004 XPAR TOTAL 13,390 22.1385

