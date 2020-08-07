Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 31 July to 06 August 2020

Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)
|
Weighted
average price
per day
|
Market (MIC
Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
31/07/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
2,981
|
22.4211
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/08/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
2,762
|
22.0665
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/08/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
2,706
|
21.9466
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/08/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
2,493
|
22.0280
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/08/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
2,448
|
22.2004
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
13,390
|
22.1385
|
