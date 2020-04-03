Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Tikehau Capital    TKO   FR0013230612

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

(TKO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 27 March to 2 April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 04:49am EDT

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 27 March to 2 April 2020
 
Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)		 Weighted
average price
per day		 Market (MIC
Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/03/2020 FR0013230612

6,057

21.6229

XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/03/2020 FR0013230612

22,630

20.4545

XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/03/2020 FR0013230612

7,646

21.0316

XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/03/2020 FR0013230612

289

21.1

CHIX
TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/04/2020 FR0013230612

17,730

21.0838

XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/04/2020 FR0013230612

20,497

21.2697

XPAR
TOTAL

74,849

20.9828

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TIKEHAU CAPITAL
04:49aTIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of shares repurchases from 27 March to 2 April 2020
BU
03/27TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 20 March to 26 March 202..
BU
03/20TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 13 March to 19 March 202..
BU
03/19TIKEHAU CAPITAL : 2019 Results
PU
03/19TIKEHAU CAPITAL :  2019 Results
BU
03/19TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Annual results
CO
03/16TIKEHAU CAPITAL : annual earnings release
03/13TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of shares repurchases from 6 to 12 March 2020
BU
03/06TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of shares repurchases from 28 February to 5 March 2..
BU
02/28TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 21 February to 27 Februa..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 421 M
EBIT 2019 239 M
Net income 2019 159 M
Finance 2019 357 M
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -32,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,94x
EV / Sales2020 19,4x
Capitalization 2 854 M
Chart TIKEHAU CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Tikehau Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIKEHAU CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,18  €
Last Close Price 20,90  €
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian de Labriffe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean J. Charest Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Louis Charon Member-Supervisory Board
Florence Lustman Member-Supervisory Board
Guillaume Spinner Chief Operating Officer-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL-5.00%3 211
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-26.37%31 120
LEGAL & GENERAL-41.40%14 322
KKR & CO. INC.-24.72%13 189
AMUNDI-25.97%11 884
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-38.18%8 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group