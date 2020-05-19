Log in
TIKEHAU CAPITAL

(TKO)
Tikehau Capital : General Shareholders' Meeting

05/19/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

Regulatory News:

The Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) general shareholders’ meeting was held today behind closed doors under the chairmanship of Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcast on the company's website where a replay is also available.

The quorum was established at 91.16 %.

All of the resolutions proposed by the General Manager were approved, including the resolutions regarding the approval of 2019 annual financial statements and consolidated accounts, and the distribution of a dividend of €0.50 per share.

This General Meeting was an opportunity for the Manager to review the activities and results of Tikehau Capital for the fiscal year 2019, which was marked by record net new money, a strong increase in profitability and the strengthening of the Group's balance sheet.

It was also an opportunity to discuss the Group's outlook and the actions undertaken in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences.

The proposed acquisition in the United States of Star America Infrastructure Partners, a management company specialising in infrastructures, was also discussed, as well as the implementation of the Group's ESG policy recognised by several extra-financial rating agencies, notably Sustainalytics, which placed Tikehau Capital in second position out of a total of 246 asset managers and custodians analysed.

The detailed results of voting from today’s meeting will be published on the Company’s website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Finance/AGM/Annual Shareholders Meeting 19 May 2020).

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €25.4bn of assets under management (as at 31 March 2020) and shareholders’ equity of €3.1bn (as at 31 December 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 530 staff (as at 31 December 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.


© Business Wire 2020
