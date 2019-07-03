Log in
Tikehau Capital : July 3rd, 2019 – Half-year report on Tikehau Capital's liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas

07/03/2019 | 08:48am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S LIQUIDITY

CONTRACT WITH EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Paris, 3 July 2019

As at 30 June 2019, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 49,162 Tikehau Capital shares
  • 541,574 euros in cash.

As a reminder, the previous half-year update at 31 December 2018, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 51,983 Tikehau Capital shares and €180,754 in cash.

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.4 bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €2.4 bn (as at 31 March 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 440 staff (as at 31 March 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612;

Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Press Contacts:

Tikehau Capital: Julien Sanson - +44 20 3821 1001

Finsbury: Arnaud Salla & Charles O'Brien - +44 207 251 3801 press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors Contact:

Louis Igonet - +33 1 40 06 11 11 shareholders@tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

Tikehau Capital SC published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 12:47:03 UTC
