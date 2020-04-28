Tikehau Capital : appoints Neil Parekh as Head of Asia, Australia & New Zealand

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, today announces the appointment of Neil Parekh as Head of Asia, Australia & New Zealand.

In his new role, Mr. Parekh will be responsible for deepening investment capabilities and growing the business of Tikehau Capital in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, working alongside the existing management team of the firm in Asia. Neil will be joining Tikehau Capital at the end of the second quarter, as a partner, after completing his tenure with National Australia Bank as General Manager Asia where he was responsible for all business, regulatory and governance matters for the bank’s Asian business. He benefits from more than 30 years of global experience in the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, US and Europe.

Over the last fifteen years Tikehau Capital has grown to become one of the best capitalized alternative asset management firms globally and has developed a deep network of institutional investors and strategic partners, while maintaining its entrepreneurial spirit. The firm keeps its focus on creating value and continues to invest a large portion of its own capital alongside its investors. Over last few years, Tikehau Capital has established and developed its presence and network across Asia, with the support of prime partners and shareholders. The Group has thus experienced a rapid expansion since the opening of its Singapore office in 2014 followed by the opening of offices in Seoul in 2017 and Tokyo in 2019.

Bruno de Pampelonne, Chairman of Tikehau Investment Management, said: “We are delighted to have Neil join our team. With a remarkable career spanning over 30 years, he has become a senior leader of the business and broader community in the Asia-Pacific region. His deep knowledge of the region and his extensive network will be invaluable to Tikehau Capital’s business in Asia, Australia and New Zealand and help to further strengthen the firm’s footprint in the region.”

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €25.8 billion of assets under management and shareholder equity of €3.1 billion (as at 31 December 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies) including through its asset management subsidiaries on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 530 staff (at 31 December 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

