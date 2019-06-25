Log in
Tikehau Capital : completes its share capital increase for a total of 715 million

06/25/2019 | 02:46am EDT

Tikehau Capital is a listed company that has established itself as one of the players in alternative asset management, allowing its shareholders to benefit from:

  • Easy access to private markets
  • Solid organic growth prospects
  • A value-creating capital allocation strategy
  • External growth opportunities in a sector undergoing consolidation

The aim of the capital increase is to enable the Group to:

  • increase the investments carried out through its balance sheet within its own funds or as co-investments with its funds, in order to align the interests of the Group's balance sheet and the investments made by its investor clients and to boost the growth of its asset management business;
  • access additional financial resources so it can seize external growth opportunities that will allow it to accelerate the development of its asset management platform;
  • expand into new regions;
  • continue rebalancing its business mix towards more real estate and private equity;
  • expand its product and services offering to other alternative asset classes.

Thanks to its proven economic expertise and long-term approach, Tikehau Capital is ideally positioned to meet the need for returns on investor savings and financing for economic operators over the long term.

'Close working relationships and alignment of interests
of our shareholders, clients and management are the key drivers
of our growth, both in Europe and worldwide.'

Disclaimer

Tikehau Capital SC published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 06:45:26 UTC
