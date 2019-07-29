Tikehau Capital : invests in DoveVivo to support its growth

PRESS RELEASE
DOVEVIVO COMPLETES €72 MILLION FUNDRAISING ROUND TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH ACROSS ITALY AND EUROPE
Tikehau Capital - an alternative asset management and investment group - enters as anchor investor in the shareholding structure with a €29 million investment.
Milan, July 29, 2019 - DoveVivo, Italy's premier and largest co-living company, closed a capital raising round of around €72 million. The fundraising was structured with around €50 million in equity and €22.5 million in credit-lines ensured by Illimity Bank and will give new momentum to the growth of the company, which aims to expand in Italy and abroad.
On the equity side, the round was subscribed for €29 million by Tikehau Capital, an alternative asset management and investment group listed on the Paris Euronext exchange, through Tikehau Growth Equity II, a pan-European private equity fund focused on minority equity deals to support companies' growth plans.
ISA - Istituto Atesino di Sviluppo SpA - and Seac Fin SpA also participated in the round with a total of over €7 million. In addition to the above investors, the capital raising was also subscribed for about €12 million by DV Holding SpA, holding company of the two founders Valerio Fonseca and William Maggio, who will stay at the helm of the group. The capital raising round has also been opened up to the entire DoveVivo team, who will invest about half a million euro.
DoveVivo is one of the very few Italian fast-growing companies included for three consecutive years in the FT1000 ranking: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies, (+40% of turnover in the last 5 years) with a sustainable development path in terms of revenues, profitability and employment.
Thanks to this funding round, the company intends to pursue an ambitious business plan with the goal of positioning itself as a key player in co-living in Europe for students and young professionals. Growth - which will take place both by organic growth and M&A - will be based on three main areas: growth of real estate assets under management, development of additional business such as student housing, and internationalization, all with the goal of achieving a turnover of over €150 million by 2023, up from €21 million in 2018.
"We are proud to have brought together in this project such a significant, specialist and synergistic shareholder-base that supports the inclusive business model in which William and I have always believed. This round is a milestone in building DoveVivo up into a corporate entity: a business with a distinctive identity, a clear plan, and solid organization without equal in Italy and Europe in its market sector. Our ambition is to become the 'home' for the community of tens of thousands of students and young professionals by being at their side in their co-living experience. I would like to heartily thank the whole team for the enthusiasm, quality and determination they have shown every day while working on this project ", commented Valerio Fonseca, CEO of DoveVivo.
Luca Bucelli, Head of Tikehau Capital in Italy said: "We are enthusiast about the plan to support the growth of the company in Italy and abroad. DoveVivo represents our first growth equity deal in Italy. It perfectly summarizes the key characteristics we look for in our investments: a leading company with high growth and profitability, a reference market backed by positive macro trends, an exceptional management team strongly aligned, and tangible ways that we can bring to the table as institutional investor, in addition to our capital, to support the company development plan".
"We're delighted to contribute to the development of such an innovative entrepreneurial project. DoveVivo is a pioneering new living model that has the goal to make the real estate market more efficient and transparent while generating value for both property owners and tenants" - said Ilaria Vescovi, President of ISA.
Following the capital raising round, DoveVivo sees DV holding as the controlling shareholder at 61%, Tikehau second shareholder at 19%, ISA at 5% and the remaining share of capital divided among other investors, employees and business angels who will hold about 15%.
DoveVivo was supported in the round by financial advisory firm Alantra with the team led by Partner & CEO Lorenzo Astolfi assisted by Vice President Vincenzo Cuccorese, law firm Gattai, Minoli & Partners with the team led by Alessandro Dolce, and tax advisor Alberto Picariello. Tikehau was assisted by law firm BonelliErede with the team lead by Eliana Catalano.
DoveVivo
DoveVivo is Italy's largest premier co-living company. Founded in 2007, the company now manages a portfolio of about 1,000 homes in 5 cities, thanks to a network of over 350 owners and investors to whom it offers real estate management and an enhancement service that maximizes profit in the long term by minimizing risk and costs. End customers form a community of over 4,000 tenants who all regard DoveVivo as the benchmark in city living which lets them get on with focusing on study and work.
Tikehau Capital
Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.4 bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €3.0 bn (as at 31 March 2019, plus amount of June 2019 capital increase). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 440 staff (as at 31 March 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.
Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)
ISA - Istituto Atesino di Sviluppo
Istituto Atesino di Sviluppo is a holding company that has been operating in Trentino Alto Adige and the surrounding area for the past 90 years. It has about 50 investments in various sectors with a consolidated net equity of over €150 million. ISA aims to invest - predominantly with minority shares - in initiatives that create opportunities for the growth and development of the area.
