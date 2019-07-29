Tikehau Capital : invests in DoveVivo to support its growth

PRESS RELEASE

DOVEVIVO COMPLETES €72 MILLION FUNDRAISING ROUND TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH ACROSS ITALY AND EUROPE

Tikehau Capital - an alternative asset management and investment group - enters as anchor investor in the shareholding structure with a €29 million investment.

Milan, July 29, 2019 - DoveVivo, Italy's premier and largest co-living company, closed a capital raising round of around €72 million. The fundraising was structured with around €50 million in equity and €22.5 million in credit-lines ensured by Illimity Bank and will give new momentum to the growth of the company, which aims to expand in Italy and abroad.

On the equity side, the round was subscribed for €29 million by Tikehau Capital, an alternative asset management and investment group listed on the Paris Euronext exchange, through Tikehau Growth Equity II, a pan-European private equity fund focused on minority equity deals to support companies' growth plans.

ISA - Istituto Atesino di Sviluppo SpA - and Seac Fin SpA also participated in the round with a total of over €7 million. In addition to the above investors, the capital raising was also subscribed for about €12 million by DV Holding SpA, holding company of the two founders Valerio Fonseca and William Maggio, who will stay at the helm of the group. The capital raising round has also been opened up to the entire DoveVivo team, who will invest about half a million euro.

DoveVivo is one of the very few Italian fast-growing companies included for three consecutive years in the FT1000 ranking: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies, (+40% of turnover in the last 5 years) with a sustainable development path in terms of revenues, profitability and employment.

Thanks to this funding round, the company intends to pursue an ambitious business plan with the goal of positioning itself as a key player in co-living in Europe for students and young professionals. Growth - which will take place both by organic growth and M&A - will be based on three main areas: growth of real estate assets under management, development of additional business such as student housing, and internationalization, all with the goal of achieving a turnover of over €150 million by 2023, up from €21 million in 2018.

"We are proud to have brought together in this project such a significant, specialist and synergistic shareholder-base that supports the inclusive business model in which William and I have always believed. This round is a milestone in building DoveVivo up into a corporate entity: a business with a distinctive identity, a clear plan, and solid organization without equal in Italy and Europe in its market sector. Our ambition is to become the 'home' for the community of tens of thousands of students and young professionals by being at their side in their co-living experience. I would like to heartily thank the whole team for the enthusiasm, quality and determination they have shown every day while working on this project ", commented Valerio Fonseca, CEO of DoveVivo.