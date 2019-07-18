Log in
Tikehau Capital : receives the highest rating from the UN PRI

07/18/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

FLASHNEWS

Tikehau Capital receives the highest rating from the UN PRI

Paris, 18 July 2019 -Tikehau Capital has been awarded the highest rating A+ from the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) for its overall strategy.

Launched in 2006, the UN PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment with over 2,300 signatories and provides a global standard for responsible investing as it relates to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors.

Tikehau Capital, a signatory to the UN PRI since 2014, received the highest grade A

  • for its global strategy and governance in its 2019 assessment. This rating reflects Tikehau Capital's high standards in taking into account ESG criteria through its various expertise and research.

ESG criteria have always been an integral part of Tikehau Capital's investment and asset management policy. The analyses carried out by investment teams take into account ESG criteria in the same way as other economic, financial or operational indicators.

Bruno de Pampelonne, Chairman of Tikehau Investment Management, stated: "Obtaining the highest UN-PRI rating for our overall activity is a testament to the group's strong commitment and ongoing efforts to develop a responsible investment strategy. We are delighted to obtain this rating, which rewards the collective work carried out by all of the teams."

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.4 bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €3.0 bn (as at 31 March 2019, plus amount of June 2019 capital increase). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 440 staff (as at 31 March 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612;

Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

Disclaimer

Tikehau Capital SC published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 17:09:05 UTC
