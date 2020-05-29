Tikehau: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 22 May to 28 May 2020

Regulatory News:
Tikehau (Paris:TKO):
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)
|
Weighted
average price
per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/05/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
6,286
|
25.0046
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/05/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
7,014
|
25.6090
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/05/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
21,577
|
25.4448
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/05/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
11,235
|
25.1099
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/05/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
6,657
|
25.1565
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
52,769
|
25.3065
|
