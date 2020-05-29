Log in
Tikehau: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 22 May to 28 May 2020

05/29/2020 | 04:16am EDT

Regulatory News:

Tikehau (Paris:TKO):

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/05/2020

FR0013230612

6,286

25.0046

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/05/2020

FR0013230612

7,014

25.6090

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/05/2020

FR0013230612

21,577

25.4448

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/05/2020

FR0013230612

11,235

25.1099

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/05/2020

FR0013230612

6,657

25.1565

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

52,769

25.3065

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
