Tikehau: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 22 May to 28 May 2020

Regulatory News:

Tikehau (Paris:TKO):

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number

of shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/05/2020 FR0013230612 6,286 25.0046 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/05/2020 FR0013230612 7,014 25.6090 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/05/2020 FR0013230612 21,577 25.4448 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/05/2020 FR0013230612 11,235 25.1099 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/05/2020 FR0013230612 6,657 25.1565 XPAR TOTAL 52,769 25.3065

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005172/en/