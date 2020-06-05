Log in
TIKEHAU CAPITAL

(TKO)
Tikehau: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 May to 4 June 2020

06/05/2020 | 05:38am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price per
day

Market (MIC

Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/05/2020

FR0013230612

6,623

25.0952

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/06/2020

FR0013230612

10,473

25.2241

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/06/2020

FR0013230612

20,674

25.1833

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/06/2020

FR0013230612

9,406

25.2179

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/06/2020

FR0013230612

7,636

25.1871

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

54,812

25.1869

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
