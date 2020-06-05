Tikehau: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 May to 4 June 2020

Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)
|
Weighted
average price per
day
|
Market (MIC
Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/05/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
6,623
|
25.0952
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/06/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
10,473
|
25.2241
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/06/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
20,674
|
25.1833
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/06/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
9,406
|
25.2179
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/06/2020
|
FR0013230612
|
7,636
|
25.1871
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
54,812
|
25.1869
|
