Tikehau: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 May to 4 June 2020

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price per

day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/05/2020 FR0013230612 6,623 25.0952 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/06/2020 FR0013230612 10,473 25.2241 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/06/2020 FR0013230612 20,674 25.1833 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/06/2020 FR0013230612 9,406 25.2179 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/06/2020 FR0013230612 7,636 25.1871 XPAR TOTAL 54,812 25.1869

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005150/en/