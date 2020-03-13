Tikkurila Oyj : Sustainability Report 2019 published

Tikkurila's Sustainability Report 2019 published

Tikkurila Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, March 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (CET+1) Tikkurila's Sustainability Report 2019 published Tikkurila Oyj has today published the company's Sustainability Report (part of the Annual Review 2019). The renewed report introduces Tikkurila's sustainability approach and the reported Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 disclosures for the reporting period 2019. The report have been published in Finnish and English. The reports can be found as attachment to this release. Additional information: Tapio Pesola, director, investor relations and communication +358 44 373 4693 tapio.pesola@tikkurila.com Sustainable Nordicness Tikkurila is a leading Nordic paint company with expertise that spans decades. We develop premium products and services that provide our customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. We operate in around ten countries and our 2,700 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. In 2019, our revenue totaled EUR 564 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Nordic quality from start to finish since 1862. www.tikkurilagroup.com (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http: / /www.tikkurilagroup.com&data=02|01|Patrik.Pihlman@cision.com|a57b7350421d4369783 9 08d5a5065d66|887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b|1|0|636596369154901028&sdata=e0YwH s nSb0faQH3ttp/3mYoiFcmgRr08Vthl/6dqvYs=&reserved=0)

Attachments:

Tikkurila Sustainability Report 2019.pdf



