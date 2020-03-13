Tikkurila Oyj : Sustainability Report 2019 published

Tikkurila's Sustainability Report 2019 published
Tikkurila Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, March 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (CET+1)
Tikkurila Oyj has today published the company's Sustainability Report (part of
the Annual Review 2019). The renewed report introduces Tikkurila's
sustainability approach and the reported Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4
disclosures for the reporting period 2019.
The report have been published in Finnish and English. The reports can be found
as attachment to this release.
Additional information:
Tapio Pesola, director, investor relations and communication
+358 44 373 4693
tapio.pesola@tikkurila.com
Sustainable Nordicness
Tikkurila is a leading Nordic paint company with expertise that spans decades.
We develop premium products and services that provide our customers with quality
that will stand the test of time and weather. We operate in around ten countries
and our 2,700 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future
through surfaces that make a difference. In 2019, our revenue totaled EUR
564 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Nordic quality from start
to finish since 1862.
Attachments:
Tikkurila Sustainability Report 2019.pdf
