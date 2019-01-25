The Tile Shop to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Log in
01/25/2019 | 12:31pm EST

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.  

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.  The call will be hosted by Bob Rucker, Founder, Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Kirk Geadelmann, CFO, and Ken Cooper, Investor Relations. 

Participants may access the call/webcast by:

  • Webcast – IR section of its website at www.tileshop.com.
  • Call – U.S. – (844) 421-0597
  • Call – International – (716) 247-5787

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.tileshop.com.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with up to 50 full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3-D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 139 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, with an average size of 20,200 square feet.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Investor Contact:  Ken Cooper
Email: ken.cooper@tileshop.com
Phone: (763) 852-2950

© GlobeNewswire 2019
