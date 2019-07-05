Log in
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC

TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC

(TTS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/05 04:00:12 pm
4.12 USD   +0.73%
04:17pThe Tile Shop to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
05/03TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/30TILE SHOP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News 
The Tile Shop to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

The Tile Shop to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/05/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.  

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.  The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Kirk Geadelmann, CFO, and Mark Davis, Investor Relations. 

Participants may access the call/webcast by:

  • Webcast – IR section of its website at www.tileshop.com.
  • Call – U.S. – (844) 421-0597
  • Call – International – (716) 247-5787

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.tileshop.com.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3-D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more online at www.tileshop.com.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Investor Contact:  Mark Davis
Email: mark.davis@tileshop.com
Phone: (763) 852-2978

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 358 M
EBIT 2019 14,7 M
Net income 2019 8,59 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,89%
P/E ratio 2019 24,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 213 M
Chart TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Tile Shop Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,07  $
Last Close Price 4,09  $
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cabell Lolmaugh President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Kamin Chairman
Kirk Geadelmann Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith Hogie Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert A. Rucker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC-25.37%213
HOME DEPOT (THE)23.44%233 371
LOWE'S COMPANIES11.68%80 758
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 653
KINGFISHER6.02%5 833
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORP LTD9.33%5 635
