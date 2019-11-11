Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.    TTS

TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.

(TTS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tile Shop Holdings Provides Update Regarding Delisting and Deregistration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 06:00am EST

MINNEAPOLIS , Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) is providing an update regarding its delisting from Nasdaq and proposed deregistration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On November 1, 2019, the Company filed a Form 25 with the SEC to delist its common stock from Nasdaq and deregister its common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  The Company has been informed by Nasdaq that the last trading day of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq market is expected to be November 8, 2019.  The Company expects that its common stock will be quoted on the Pink tier of the OTC Markets, subject to the continued commitment of market makers to making a market in the Company’s stock.

The Company previously announced that it intended to file a Form 15 with the SEC on or about November 12, 2019, at which time the Company’s obligations to file periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including annual, quarterly and current reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, respectively, would be suspended, and all requirements associated with being an Exchange Act-registered company, including the requirement to file current and periodic reports, would terminate 90 days thereafter.  Due to the litigation described below, the Company will not file the Form 15 as scheduled.

On November 5, 2019, a class action and derivative lawsuit was filed in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware against the Company and its directors by a plaintiff’s law firm with K-Bar Holdings LLC listed as plaintiff.  The complaint was filed again by the same law firm on November 7, 2019 with Wynnefield Capital, Inc. as the plaintiff.  The complaint alleges breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the Company’s decision to delist from Nasdaq and deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and directors’ purchases of common stock.  The complaint includes derivative claims and seeks injunctive relief to prevent the Company from deregistering its common stock, injunctive relief to prevent additional stock purchases, and unspecified damages.  A temporary restraining order was entered on November 8, 2019 that prohibits the Company from filing a Form 15 to complete the proposed deregistration and additional stock purchases by directors.  The Company expects that a full preliminary injunction hearing will be held within 30 days to determine if the prohibitions set forth in the TRO will be continued.

The Company believes that the complaint contains numerous false and misleading statements that create a narrative regarding the Company’s delisting and proposed deregistration that is untrue.  The Company believes that the complaint is without merit and intends to contest the litigation vigorously.

The delay in filing the Form 15 will require the Company to continue to file periodic reports with the SEC and comply with SEC regulations but will have no impact on the termination of trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq.  If the TRO expires or is lifted, the Company will be required to reassess if it is eligible to file the Form 15 at that time.

The Company continues to believe that the delisting and proposed deregistration are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.  The Company believes that it is unfortunate that the ability of the Company to achieve the expected cost savings from the deregistration has been impeded by the litigation.

The Company does not expect the litigation to have any impact on the day-to-day operation of the Company’s business and its retail stores.  The Company remains fully open for business.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (Nasdaq:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.
  
Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.  These forward looking statements include any statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plan, including the intention to delist from Nasdaq and deregister the Company’s common stock, and expected financial performance. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.  Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements, including but not limited to unforeseen events that may affect the retail market or the performance of the Company’s stores.  The Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.  Investors are referred to the most recent reports filed with the SEC by the Company. 

Contacts:
Investors and Media:
Mark Davis
763-852-2978
mark.davis@tileshop.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.
06:00aTile Shop Holdings Provides Update Regarding Delisting and Deregistration
GL
11/04TILE SHOP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
10/31TILE SHOP : opens store in Cary, the 5th store in North Carolina
AQ
10/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Ends Lower As New Social-media Bill And Brexit ..
DJ
10/22TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Notice..
AQ
10/22TILE SHOP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22The Tile Shop Announces Plan to Delist From Nasdaq, Deregister Its Common Sto..
GL
10/22The Tile Shop Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results; Suspends Dividend; Cancels ..
GL
10/11TILE SHOP : opens store in Watertown, the 4th store in Massachusetts
AQ
10/07The Tile Shop to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 345 M
EBIT 2019 0,77 M
Net income 2019 -2,41 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -36,4x
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 92,6 M
Chart TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  $
Last Close Price 1,82  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cabell Lolmaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Kamin Chairman
Nancy DiMattia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith Hogie Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert A. Rucker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.-73.36%93
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.35.51%256 277
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.23.43%86 959
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 376
KINGFISHER PLC4.96%5 834
TRAVIS PERKINS35.33%4 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group