Till Capital : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

NEWS RELEASE TSXV: TIL May 7, 2020 NR 20-01 www.tillcap.com TILL CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID British Columbia, Canada, May 7, 2020: Till Capital Corp. (TSXV: TIL) ("Till"), announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted Till's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the renewed NCIB, Till intends to repurchase for cancellation up to 236,300 common shares, representing 10% of the 2,363,003 shares forming Till's public float. As at March 31, 2020, there were 3,191,462 shares of Till outstanding. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 11, 2020 to May 10, 2021. The board of directors of Till believes that the current and recent market prices for Till's common shares do not give full effect to their underlying value and that, accordingly, the purchase of common shares under the NCIB will increase the proportionate share interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders. Till also believes the NCIB purchases will provide increased liquidity to current shareholders who would like to sell their shares. Purchased shares will be returned to treasury and cancelled. The bid will commence no earlier than three trading days following receipt of approval of the TSXV and will terminate one year from such date, or such earlier time as the applicable bid is completed or at the option of Till. Purchases subject to the bid will be carried out pursuant to open market transactions through the facilities of the TSXV by Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of Till. Under a prior normal course issuer bid, which commenced on May 8, 2019, Till purchased zero common shares through open market purchases. Reported by: Brian P. Lupien Chief Executive Officer (208) 635-5415 Till Capital Corp. Till Capital Corp. is the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. which owns Omega General Insurance Company, a Canadian insurance company offering innovative and customized insurance industry solutions, including fronting and run-off services for insurers/reinsurers,

within the Canadian marketplace. Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. also operates Focus Group Inc., a consulting and project management company servicing the local and international needs of its Property Casualty Insurance clients. Till Capital Corp., through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries, owns the Springer Tungsten Mine & Mill near Winnemucca, Nevada and is a partial owner of IG Tintic LLC, a private company which, through a U.S. subsidiary, controls a substantial land package of surface and mineral rights in the East Tintic Mining District near Provo, Utah. Till Capital Corp. is also the majority shareholder of Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD). For additional information: Till Capital Corp. 208-635-5415 info@tillcap.com www.tillcap.com

