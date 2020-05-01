MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE > Till Capital Corporation TIL CA8867901040 TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION (TIL) Add to my list Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 04/29 03:50:27 pm 1.9 CAD --.--% 10:04a TILL CAPITAL : Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 PU 10:04a TILL CAPITAL : MDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 PU 2019 TILL CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Resumption - TIL AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Till Capital : Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 0 05/01/2020 | 10:04am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TILL CAPITAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Till Capital Corp. ("Till") were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions that were not complete at the balance sheet date. Management has established processes, which are in place, to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support management representations that they have exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the consolidated financial statements and (ii) the consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance, and cash flows of Till, as of the dates of and for the periods presented by the consolidated financial statements. The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of Till and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling that responsibility.TheAudit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of Till. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of Till for issuance to its shareholders. Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting Till's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities. Till's independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, are appointed by Till's shareholders to conduct an audit in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Canada, and their report follows. "Brian P. Lupien" "Weiying Zhu" Brian P. Lupien Weiying Zhu Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Vancouver, BC April 23, 2020 Independent auditor's report To the Shareholders of Till Capital Corp. Our opinion In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Till Capital Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2019 and 2018, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS). What we have audited The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise: the consolidated statements of loss for the years December 31, 2019 and 2018;

the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019 and 2018;

the consolidated statements of shareholders' equity for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include a summary of significant accounting policies. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statementssection of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Independence We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP PricewaterhouseCoopers Place, 250 Howe Street, Suite 1400, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3S7 T: +1 604 806 7000, F: +1 604 806 7806 "PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Dean Larocque. (signed) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Chartered Professional Accountants Vancouver, British Columbia April 23, 2020 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Loss (Stated in US dollars) Years Ended December 31 Notes 2019 2018 Revenue Investment income, net 6(c) $ 109,642 $ 1,226,849 Other revenue 50,000 50,000 159,642 1,276,849 Expenses General and administrative expenses 600,602 800,550 Salaries and benefits 400,392 399,150 Stock-based compensation 16 44,026 1,599 Exploration expense recovery - (242,093) Write-down of exploration asset - 30,102 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 43,884 (11,710) Loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment 2,621 - Other expenses 9,732 9,974 1,101,257 987,572 Share of net losses of equity method investment - (97,525) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax (941,615) 191,752 Current income tax expense 15 (77,736) - Deferred income tax benefit (expense) 15 (37,000) 30,054 Income (loss) from continuing operations (1,056,351) 221,806 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 18 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 324,190 (1,815,306) Income tax benefit (expense) 15 66,678 (27,685) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 390,868 (1,842,991) Net loss $ (665,483) $ (1,621,185) Income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Till Capital Corp. $ (562,959) $ (1,641,703) Non-controlling interests (102,524) 20,518 Net loss $ (665,483) $ (1,621,185) Basic and diluted loss per restricted voting share from continuing operations $(0.30) $0.06 attributable to the shareholders of Till Capital Corp. Basic and diluted income (loss) per restricted voting share from discontinued $0.12 $(0.56) operations attributable to the shareholders of Till Capital Corp. Basic and diluted loss per restricted voting share attributable to the $(0.18) $(0.50) shareholders of Till Capital Corp. Weighted average number of restricted voting shares outstanding 3,191,462 3,285,981 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 7 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Stated in US dollars) Years Ended December 31 Notes 2019 2018 Net loss $ (665,483) $ (1,621,185) Other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale investments 6(d) 29,999 (51,299) Reclassification of realized (gain) loss from available for sale investments 6(d) (109,616) 29,976 Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Change in cumulative foreign exchange translation adjustment 62,911 (205,558) Other comprehensive loss from continuing operations (16,706) (226,881) Other comprehensive income (loss) from discontinued operations Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale investments 6(d) 113,165 (56,552) Reclassification of realized loss from available for sale investments 6(d) - 179,491 Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Change in cumulative foreign exchange translation adjustment 376,529 (597,156) Other comprehensive income (loss) from discontinued operations 489,694 (474,217) Total comprehensive loss $ (192,495) $ (2,322,283) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Till Capital Corp. $ (104,327) $ (2,382,591) Non-controlling interests (88,168) 60,308 Total comprehensive loss $ (192,495) $ (2,322,283) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 8 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Stated in US dollars) December 31 Notes 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,901,013 $ 10,251,114 Investments 6(a) 1,494,494 10,541,452 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses ceded 4,7 - 9,879,699 Unearned premiums ceded 4,8 - 11,814,767 Premiums receivable and reinsurance recoverables 4 - 14,042,266 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,9 - 1,939,853 Assets held for sale 4 55,234,781 5,119,702 Property, plant, and equipment 10 9,755 44,457 Royalty and mineral interests 11 504,435 506,180 Deferred income tax asset 15 - 275,619 Goodwill 12 - 316,411 Other assets 13 724,358 681,162 Total assets $ 62,868,836 $ 65,412,682 Liabilities Reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 4,7 $ - $ 14,411,889 Unearned premiums 4,8 - 13,714,347 Reinsurance payables 4 - 14,133,878 Unearned commissions 4 - 2,091,136 Liabilities held for sale 4 41,974,786 23,425 Accounts payable and other liabilities 14 235,883 231,371 Total liabilities $ 42,210,669 $ 44,606,046 Shareholders' equity Share capital $ 3,191 $ 3,191 Contributed surplus 40,649,665 40,621,440 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,228,104) (1,686,736) Deficit (18,858,887) (18,295,928) Equity attributable to shareholders of Till Capital Corp. 20,565,865 20,641,967 Non-controlling interests 92,302 164,669 Total shareholders' equity $ 20,658,167 $ 20,806,636 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 62,868,836 $ 65,412,682 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on April 23, 2020 and signed on their behalf by: /s/ Wayne Kauth Wayne Kauth, Director 9 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Stated in US dollars) Capital Stock Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Continuing Continuing Discontinued Discontinued Equity operations operations operations operations attributable to Non- Contributed Treasury available for currency available for currency shareholders Shares Amount sale translation sale translation Deficit of Till Capital controlling Total surplus stock investments adjustment investments adjustment Corp. interests Balance, December 31, 2017 3,290,884 $ 3,291 $ 40,619,841 $ - $ (345,594) $ 591,693 $ (741,437) $ (450,510) $(16,505,928) $ 23,171,356 $ 104,361 $ 23,275,717 Year Ended December 31, 2018: Net income (loss) - - - - - - - - (1,641,703) (1,641,703) 20,518 (1,621,185) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - (21,323) (245,348) 122,939 (597,156) - (740,888) 39,790 (701,098) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - - - (21,323) (245,348) 122,939 (597,156) (1,641,703) (2,382,591) 60,308 (2,322,283) Purchase of treasury shares - - - (148,397) - - - - - (148,397) - (148,397) Cancellation of treasury shares (99,422) (100) - 148,397 - - - - (148,297) - - - Stock-based compensation - - 1,599 - - - - - - 1,599 - 1,599 Balance, December 31, 2018 3,191,462 $ 3,191 $ 40,621,440 $ - $ (366,917) $ 346,345 $ (618,498) $ (1,047,666) $(18,295,928) $ 20,641,967 $ 164,669 $ 20,806,636 Year Ended December 31, 2019: Net loss - - - - - - - - (562,959) (562,959) (102,524) (665,483) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - (79,617) 48,555 113,165 376,529 - 458,632 14,356 472,988 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - - - (79,617) 48,555 113,165 376,529 (562,959) (104,327) (88,168) (192,495) Stock-based compensation - - 28,225 - - - - - - 28,225 15,801 44,026 Balance, December 31, 2019 3,191,462 $ 3,191 $ 40,649,665 $ - $ (446,534) $ 394,900 $ (505,333) $ (671,137) $(18,858,887) $ 20,565,865 $ 92,302 $ 20,658,167 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 10 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Stated in US dollars) Years Ended December 31 Notes 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities (1,056,351) Net loss from continuing operations $ $ 221,806 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 10,519 154,592 Stock-based compensation 16 44,026 1,599 Loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment 2,621 - Exploration expense recovery - (242,093) Write-off of intangible asset - 340,203 Write-off of exploration asset - 30,102 Investment income 6(c) (109,642) (1,226,849) Loss on equity method investment - 97,525 Gain on property option payment (50,000) (50,000) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities 4,514 (267,644) Other working capital changes (384,718) (150,802) Net cash used in continuing operating activities (1,539,031) (1,091,561) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities 18 (585,014) 162,846 Net cash used in operating activities (2,124,045) (928,715) Cash flows from investing activities Sales of investments 28,879,988 46,882,319 Purchases of investments (29,698,043) (48,019,282) Sales (purchases) of equity index futures, net 6(c) 20,316 (1,348,626) Purchases of equity method investment - (141,423) Proceeds from sale of equity method investment - 4,999,321 Proceeds from property option payments 100,000 275,000 Proceeds from receivable 280,663 - Exploration and evaluation costs capitalized (146,239) (121,964) Sales (purchases) of property, plant, and equipment, net 776 (15,650) Development costs capitalization - (162,009) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities (562,539) 2,347,686 Net cash used in discontinued investing activities 18 (785,331) (257,004) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,347,870) 2,090,682 Cash flows from financing activities Purchases of treasury shares - (148,397) Net cash used in continuing financing activities - (148,397) Net cash used in discontinued financing activities 18 (16,988) - Net cash used in financing activities (16,988) (148,397) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,488,903) 1,013,570 Effect of foreign exchange rate 226,969 (311,518) Change of cash of discontinued operations in assets held for sale 1,207,345 353,922 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 18 6,955,602 5,899,628 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 18 $ 4,901,013 $ 6,955,602 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 11 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) NATURE OF OPERATIONS

Till was incorporated under the laws of Bermuda on August 20, 2012 under the name Resource Holdings Ltd. On March 19, 2014, Resource Holdings Ltd. changed its name to Till Capital Ltd. On November 22, 2019, Till Capital Ltd. redomiciled to British Columbia, Canada under the Business Corporations Act and was renamed Till Capital Corp. ("Till"). Till's registered office is located at Suite 1700, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Till was formed to respond to the market need for more capacity for certain types of insurance and reinsurance. Resource Re Ltd. ("RRL") was incorporated in Bermuda as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Till in August 2012 and licensed as a Class 3A insurance company in Bermuda by the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") in August 2013. In July 2019, RRL submitted an application to the BMA to deregister as a Class 3A Insurer. That deregistration became effective August 9, 2019. On October 9, 2019, Till was issued a Certificate of Merger in accordance with the provisions of Section 108 of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981, as amended, thereby merging RRL into Till effective September 17, 2019.

On May 15, 2015, Till acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Omega Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Holdings"), a privately-held Toronto, Canada based holding company, including its subsidiaries, Omega General Insurance Company ("Omega"), a fully licensed insurance company, and Focus Group Inc. ("Focus"), an insurance consulting and services company. The business strategy for Holdings is to produce underwriting profits and investment-related returns by investing reinsurance premiums and corporate capital. During 2019, Till initiated a plan to sell Holdings, see Note 2(b).

These consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were approved and authorized for issue by Till's Board of Directors on April 23, 2020. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. Statement of compliance

In the opinion of management, the accompanying consolidated financial statements contain all normal and recurring adjustments necessary to fairly present the consolidated financial position of Till and its subsidiaries at December 31, 2019 and 2018 and the results of operations and cash flows for the years then ended.

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on an historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, stock-based awards, and assets held for sale that have been measured at fair value. Held for sale and discontinued operation

During the year ended December 31, 2019, Till initiated a plan to sell Holdings and its subsidiaries, Omega and Focus, all of which operate, and are based, in Canada. As a result of that decision, pursuant to IFRS that are the basis for Till's financial reporting practices, Holdings is required to be classified as held for sale and be considered a discontinued operation. However, during the sale process, Holdings continues to operate as a normal operation of Till.

Holdings was acquired by Till in May 2015. Till has engaged an investment adviser to facilitate the sale of Holdings. There can be no assurance that that sale process will result in any transaction. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Use of estimates

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts and other disclosures in these consolidated financial statements. Amounts in the consolidated financial statements represent Till's best estimates and assumptions; however, the actual amounts could differ materially from those estimates. Till's principal use of estimates and assumptions include the valuation of royalty and mineral interests, valuation of intangibles, assessment of goodwill impairment, projection of unpaid loss and loss expense adjustment 12 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) reserves, assessment of reinsurance recoverables, including any provision for uncollectible reinsurance, and valuation of deferred income tax assets. Insurance Claim Reserves: Estimates are made for both the expected ultimate cost of claims reported at the reporting date and for the expected ultimate cost of claims incurred but not yet reported at the reporting date ("IBNR"). A significant amount of time may pass before the ultimate claim costs can be established with certainty, and, for some types of insurance policies, IBNR claim reserves form the majority of the liability in the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position. The ultimate cost of outstanding claims is estimated by using a range of actuarial claim projection techniques. The principal assumption underlying those techniques is that a company's past claims development experience can be used toprojectfutureclaimsdevelopmentand,hence,theultimateclaimcosts.Thosetechniquesextrapolatethedevelopment of paid and incurred losses based on the observed development of earlier years and expected loss ratios. Large claims are usually separately addressed either by being reserved at the value based on loss adjuster estimates or are separately projected to estimate their future development. Additional qualitative judgment is used to assess the extent to which past trends may not apply in the future when estimating the ultimate cost of claims. Estimatesarealsomadefortheportionoftheultimatecostofoutstandingclaimsthatwillberecoverablefromreinsurers. Income Taxes: Till estimates the provision for income taxes and the composition of its deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities. Till's operations are, in part, subject to foreign tax laws where interpretations, regulations, and legislation are complex and subject to change. As a result, there are usually some tax matters in question that may, on resolution in the future, result in adjustments to the amount of current or deferred income tax assets or liabilities, and those adjustments could be material to Till's financial position and results of operations. The determination of the ability of Till to utilize tax losses carried forward to offset income taxes payable in the future and to utilize temporary differences that will reverse in the future requires management to exercise judgment and make assumptions about Till's future performance. Management is required to assess whether Till is more likely, than not able, to benefit from those tax losses and temporary differences. Changes in the timing of revenue, economic conditions, metal prices, and other factors having an impact on future taxable income streams could result in revisions to the estimates of benefits to be realized or Till's assessments of its ability to utilize tax losses before expiry. Those revisions could be material to Till's financial position and results of operation. Classification and valuation of assets held for sale: Till follows the guidance of IFRS 5,Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, ("IFRS 5") for the classification of assets held for sale.Non-currentassets classified as held for sale are measured at the lower of its carrying amount and fair value less costs to dispose ("FVLCD"). Estimates are made in the measurement of FVLCD. Inassessingclassification,Tillconsidersallcurrentlyavailableinformationincludingresultsofongoingsalesprocesses. Basis of consolidation

The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Till, its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and its majority interest in Silver Predator Corp. ("SPD"), which is deemed to be a controlled subsidiary.

All intercompany transactions and balances between Till and its subsidiaries have been eliminated in consolidation. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the results of the subsidiaries to bring their accounting policies in sync with those used by Till. Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities that Till owns, either directly or indirectly. Till's wholly-owned subsidiaries and any entity in which Till has a majority investment interest at December 31, 2019 are as follows: 13 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Proportion Name of wholly-owned subsidiary or Country of Functional of Ownership Principal Activity majority investment interest Incorporation Currency Interest Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. Canada Canadian 100% Holding company Omega General Insurance Company Canada Canadian 100% Insurance Focus Group Inc. Canada Canadian 100% Insurance consulting Till Capital US Holding Corp. USA US 100% Holding company Till Management Company USA US 100% Investment management Golden Predator US Holding Corp. USA US 100% Management services Springer Mining Company USA US 100% Mineral exploration Silver Predator Corp. Canada Canadian 64% Mineral exploration Currency translation and foreign exchange

Till has determined the US dollar to be its functional currency. Transactions denominated in currencies other than the functional currency are reported using the exchange rates prevailing on the dates of the transactions. At each financial statement date, monetary items denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rates prevailing on the financial statement date. Non-monetary items that are measured at historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Exchange differences arising on the settlement of monetary items, and on the translation of monetary items, are recognized in the period in which they occur.

Forthepurposeofpresentingtheseconsolidatedfinancialstatements,theassetsandliabilitiesofTill'sforeignoperations, being those entities that have a functional currency different from that of Till, are translated into US dollars at the rate of exchange prevailing at the end of the reporting period. Opening balances in shareholders' equity are translated at their historic rates. Transactions in shareholders' equity and income and expenses are translated at the average exchange rates for the period where those rates approximate the rates on the dates of transactions, and, where exchange differences occur, they are recognized as a component of equity.

The exchange rates used in converting Canadian dollars to US dollars were as follows: Years Ended December 31 2019 2018 Exchange rate at year end US$1 = Cdn$1.2988 US$1 = Cdn$1.3642 Average exchange rate for the year US$1 = Cdn$1.3269 US$1 = Cdn$1.2957 Cash and cash equivalents

For the purposes of the consolidated statements of financial position, cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand, demand deposits, and short-termhighly-liquid investments with an initial maturity of three months or less that are readily convertible into cash and that are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value. Financial instrument contracts

Till classifies or designates all of its financial assets as either available for sale ("AFS"), held for trading ("HFT"), loans, or receivables. Till classifies or designates all of its financial liabilities as other financial liabilities.

AFS financial assets include government debt securities, corporate bond exchange traded funds, and equity securities, all of which are intended to be held for an indefinite period of time, and which may be sold in response to needs for liquidityorinresponsetochangesinmarketconditions.AFSfinancialassetsarereportedatfairvalueontheconsolidated statements of financial position from the trade date (i.e., the date that Till commits to purchase or sell the financial asset).Anysubsequentchangesinfairvaluesarereported,netofincometaxes,inOtherComprehensiveIncome("OCI") 14 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) until the financial asset is disposed of or has become impaired. When an AFS financial asset is disposed of, or has become impaired, the accumulated fair value adjustments recognized in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI") are transferred to net investment income and a corresponding adjustment (net of income taxes) is made to OCI. Aprovision for impairment for AFS financial assets is established when there is objective evidence that the investment is impaired. Objective evidence of impairment for debt securities would include one or more loss events that occurred after initial recognition and that has an impact on the estimated future cash flows of the debt security. Objective evidence of impairment for corporate bond exchange traded funds includes a significant, a prolonged, or a significant and prolonged decline in the fair value of an investment below cost. Till considers an unrealized loss of 5.0% or more to be significant, an unrealized loss of 18 consecutive months to be prolonged, and an unrealized loss of 2.5% or more for 12 consecutive months to be significant and prolonged. HFT financial assets include equity securities, all of which are held for active trading, and principal at risk notes. HFT financial assets are reported at fair value on the consolidated statements of financial position from the trade date (i.e., the date that Till commits to purchase or sell the financial asset). Any subsequent changes in fair values are reported in the consolidated statements of loss. Financial assets classified or designated as loans or receivables are reported at fair value on the consolidated statements of financial position from the issuance date and are subsequently reported at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. A provision for impairment for loans or receivables is established when there is objective evidence that a loan or receivable is impaired. Financial liabilities classified or designated as other financial liabilities are reported at fair value on the consolidated statementsoffinancialpositionfromtheissuancedateandaresubsequentlyreportedatamortizedcostusingtheeffective interest rate method. Insurance contracts Product classification

An insurance contract is a contract where an insurance company (the insurer) has accepted insurance risk from another party (the policyholder) by agreeing to compensate the policyholder if a specified uncertain future event (the insured event) adversely affects the policyholder. As a general guideline, the insurance company determines whether it has insurance risk by comparing expected benefits payable if the insured event occurs with expected benefits payable if the insured event does not occur. An insurance contract generally transfers financial risk.

Once a contract has been classified as an insurance contract, it remains classified as an insurance contract for the remainder of its lifetime, even if the insurance risk reduces during that period. Premium revenue and unearned premiums

Insurance premiums written are recognized on the date that coverage begins. For the types of short-term insurance contractswrittenbyTill'sinsurancesubsidiary,Omega,withfixedexpirydates,thosewrittenpremiumsaredeferred as unearned premiums and recognized in earned premiums on a pro rata basis over the term of the contracts.

Insurance premiums written and insurance premiums earned also include any adjustments arising in the accounting period for premiums receivable with respect to business written in prior accounting periods.

Insurance premiums ceded to reinsurers are recorded, deferred as reinsurance assets, and recognized in earned premiums on the same basis as the underlying insurance contracts being reinsured.

Reinsurance premiums are included in income calculated on a pro rata basis over the term of the underlying insurance policies. The reinsurers'share of unearned premiums are recognized as assets using principles consistent with the method for establishing the related unearned premium liability. 15 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Unpaid claims and adjustment expenses

The provision for unpaid claims includes loss adjustment expenses and represents the estimated amount required to settle all reported claims incurred. Provision is also made for claims incurred but not reported based on the type of business written. Those amounts are discounted to recognize the time value of money, and are also reviewed and updated periodically, with resulting adjustments, if any, included in the current results of operations.

The computation of unpaid claims takes into account the time value of money using market discount rates based on the underlying investment portfolio.

The process of determining the provision for unpaid claims necessarily involves risks that the actual results may deviate from the reported best estimates. Those risks vary in proportion to the length of the estimation period and the volatility of each component comprising the liabilities. To recognize the uncertainty in establishing those best estimates and to allow for possible deterioration in experience, actuaries are required to use explicit margins for adverse deviation in assumptions for asset defaults, reinvestment risk, claims development, and recoverability of reinsurance balances.

The reinsurers' shares of unpaid claims, net of any required provisions for doubtful amounts, are recognized as assets using principles consistent with the method for establishing the related unpaid claim liability. Acquisition expenses

Commissions, premium taxes, and other expenses relating directly to the acquisition of premiums are deferred and amortized over the terms of the related policies to the extent they are considered recoverable from unearned premiums.

At the end of each reporting period, a liability adequacy test is performed to determine whether unearned premiums, net of deferred policy acquisition costs, are sufficient to cover the estimated future costs associated with the unexpired period of the insurance policies.Any deficiencies are recognized immediately as a reduction in deferred acquisition expenses. Any portion of the estimated future costs in excess of the deferred policy acquisition costs would be accrued as a liability. Reinsurance

Reinsurance balances are reported on the consolidated statements of financial position and in the consolidated statements of loss on a gross basis to recognize the credit risk related to reinsurance and related obligations to policyholders. Assumption reinsurance transactions

Apremiumischargedtootherinsurancecompaniesforassumingtheliabilitiesonanacceptedportfolioofinsurance contracts, or a portion thereof.

When the underlying insurance policies are fully expired, the premium is recognized as income on the date when it is determined that the risks and rewards relating to the portfolio liabilities have transferred to Till. At the same time, Till records the actuarially determined estimate of unpaid claims, including loss adjustment expenses, the impact of any existing reinsurance on the portfolio transferred and other costs of the transaction are recorded.

During the period when the underlying insurance policies are not fully expired, the premium is recognized as income on a pro rata basis over the term of the remaining underlying insurance policies. The impact of any reinsurance ceded on the portfolio is recognized as an expense at the time the reinsurance contract is entered into. 16 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Mineral interests

Costs directly related to the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties are capitalized once the legal rights to explore the mineral properties are acquired or obtained. When the technical and commercial viability of a mineral resourcehavebeendemonstratedandadevelopmentdecisionhasbeenmade,thecapitalizedcostsoftherelatedproperty are transferred to mining assets and depreciated using the units-of-production method on commencement of production.

If it is determined that capitalized acquisition, exploration, and evaluation costs are not recoverable, or the property is abandoned,ormanagementhasdeterminedthereisanimpairmentinvalue,thepropertyiswrittendowntoitsrecoverable amount.Mineralpropertiesarereviewedforimpairmentwhenfactsandcircumstancessuggestthatthecarryingamounts may exceed their recoverable amounts.

From time to time, Till acquires or disposes of properties pursuant to the terms of option agreements. Options are exercisableentirelyatthediscretionoftheoptioneeand,accordingly,arerecordedasmineralpropertycostsorrecoveries when the payments are made or received. After all costs relating to a property have been recovered, further payments received are reported as an exploration expense recovery in the current results of operations. Property, plant, and equipment

Property, plant, and equipment are carried at cost less accumulated depreciation and any impairment charges. Depreciation is recorded on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful life of the asset. Residual values and useful lives are reviewed annually. Impairment losses and gains and losses on disposals of property, plant, and equipment are reported in the current results of operations. Impairment of assets

Assets are reviewed for impairment when events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable.

Impairment is assessed at the level of cash-generating units ("CGU") that are identified as the smallest identifiable group of assets that generates cash inflows and that are largely independent of the cash inflows from other assets. When an impairment review is undertaken, the recoverable amount is assessed by reference to the higher of value in use and

FVLCD.

The value in use is the net present value of expected future cash flows of the relevant CGU in its current condition, both from continuing use and ultimate disposal. For value in use, recent cost levels are considered, together with expected changes in costs that are compatible with the current condition of the business and that meet the requirements of IFRS.

The best evidence of FVLCD is the value obtained from an active market or binding sale agreement. Where neither exists, FVLCD is based on the best information available to correlate with the amount a market participant would pay for the CGU in an arm's length transaction. That amount is often estimated using discounted cash flow techniques. Revenue from contracts with customers

Revenue from contracts with customers is based on the principle that revenue is recognized when control of goods or services are transferred to a customer. For consulting and management services revenue, Till recognizes revenue over the term of the relevant agreements as customers simultaneously receive and utilize the benefits provided by Till's services and performance. Taxation

Income tax expense comprises current and deferred income tax. Current income tax and deferred income tax are recognized in income or loss except to the extent that they relate to items recognized directly in equity or in OCI. 17 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Current income tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the period, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted as of the reporting date. Deferred income tax is recognized in respect of unused tax losses and credits, as well as temporary differences between thecarryingamountsofassetsandliabilitiesforfinancialreportingpurposesandtheamountsusedfortaxationpurposes. Deferred income tax is measured at the tax rates that are expected to be applied to temporary differences when they reverse, based on enacted or substantively enacted laws as of the reporting date. The carrying amounts of deferred income tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred income tax asset to be realized. Adeferred income tax asset is recognized for unused tax losses, tax credits, and deductible temporary differences, only to the extent that it is probable that future taxable income will be available against which they can be utilized. Deferred income tax is not recognized for the initial recognition of assets or liabilities in a transaction that is not a businesscombinationandthataffectsneitheraccountingnortaxableprofitorloss,anddifferencesrelatingtoinvestments in subsidiaries, associates, and joint arrangements to the extent it is probable those differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Loss per share

Basic and diluted loss per restricted voting share are calculated on Till's loss attributed to Till's shareholders divided by the weighted average number of Till restricted voting shares outstanding during the year. Employee benefits

Wages, salaries, and related benefits are accrued in the period in which the employees provide the associated services. Segment reporting

Till operates in a single segment, that being insurance. New standard adopted and standards and interpretations not yet adopted IFRS 16, Leases ("IFRS 16")

IFRS 16, under which all leases are to be included on the balance sheets of lessees, except for those that meet the limited exception criteria set forth therein, was adopted by Till on January 1, 2019. IFRS 9, Financial Instruments ("IFRS 9")

IFRS 9 is a three-part standard that replaces IAS 39, Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement, ("IAS 39"). IFRS 9 became effective for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018. However, Till meets the eligibility criteria of the temporary exemption from IFRS 9 as provided by IFRS 4, Insurance Contracts, ("IFRS 4") and has elected to defer the application of IFRS 9 until the January 1, 2022 effective date of the new insurance contracts standard, IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts, ("IFRS 17"). Till is currently evaluating the impact that IFRS 9, in conjunction with IFRS 17, will have on its consolidated financial statements in future periods.

In accordance with the requirements of the temporary deferral, Till is required to present additional disclosure related to the classification and fair value of financial assets, as well as their credit rating.

Following the adoption of IFRS 9, the measurement of the group of assets with contractual terms that give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest ("SPPI") on the principal amount outstanding will be determined based on either Till's business model objectives, or whether Till has elected to apply the fair value option to eliminate an accounting mismatch. That determination will be made at a later date. The assets in the other than SPPI group will be required to be measured at fair value through profit or loss. 18 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Information about the credit risk exposure for Till's SPPI investments in Government debt securities is disclosed in Note 19. (iii) IFRS 17,Insurance Contracts In May 2017, the IASB issued IFRS 17, a comprehensive new accounting standard for insurance contracts covering recognition and measurement, presentation, and disclosure that replaces IFRS 4 and introduces consistent accounting for all insurance contracts. IFRS17providesageneralmodelfortherecognitionofinsurancecontracts,aswellasasimplifiedmodel(premium allocation approach) for short-duration contracts, that will be applicable for most property and casualty insurance contracts.Thestandardrequiresacompanytomeasureinsurancecontractsusingupdatedestimatesandassumptions that give effect to the timing of cash flows and any uncertainty relating to the underwritten insurance contracts. Additionally, IFRS 17 requires a company to recognize income as it delivers insurance services. The main features of the simplified new accounting model for property and casualty insurance contracts are summarized as follows: A portfolio is a group of contracts covering similar risks managed together as a single pool. As such, contracts are to be grouped for allocation of deferred policy acquisition costs, the calculation of risk adjustment, the determination of onerous contracts, and the application of the discount rate.

Insurance liabilities are to be discounted at a rate that takes into consideration the characteristics of the liabilities (as opposed to a rate based on asset returns) and the duration of each portfolio. Entities are to report the effect of changes in discount rates either in net income or in OCI, according to their accounting policy choice.

Changes in balance sheet presentation where unearned premiums are to correspond to premiums received in advance, while accounts receivable are to be comprised of amounts not received when revenue is recognized. In the consolidated statement of loss, direct premiums written are no longer to be presented (only earned premiums). Also, insurance results are to be presented without the impact of discounting. Amounts relating to financing and changes in discount rates are to be shown separately.

Extensive disclosures are to be made to provide information on the recognized amounts from insurance contracts and the nature and extent of risks arising from those contracts. In November 2018, the IASB proposed to delay the implementation of IFRS 17 by one year to January 1, 2022. Earlier application is permitted if IFRS 9 is also applied. Retrospective application is required. However, if full retrospective application for a group of insurance contracts is impractical, the entity is required to select either a modified retrospective approach or a fair value approach. Till plans to adopt the new standard on the required effective date together with IFRS 9 (see above). Till expects the new standard will result in significant changes to accountingpoliciesforinsurancecontractliabilities,however,theimpactonTill'sconsolidatedfinancialstatements has not yet been determined. In June 2019, the IASB issued an exposure draft to amend IFRS 17. The amendments are expected to be issued in the second quarter of 2020, including a proposed deferral of the effective date to annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023, with early adoption permitted. In March 2020, the IASB tentatively decided to defer the effective date of IFRS 17 incorporating the amendments to annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. (p) Reclassification Certain 2018 amounts have been reclassified in the accompanying financial statements and notes thereto as a result of the classification to held for sale 19 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 4. ASSETS AND LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE Omega Insurance Holdings, Inc. During the year ended December 31, 2019, Till initiated a plan to sell Holdings, including its subsidiaries, Omega and Focus, all of which operate and are based in Canada. Pursuant to IFRS 5, Holdings was classified as discontinued operation and Holding's assets and liabilities were classified as held for sale. A fair value measurement was performed assessing the fair value of Holdings' assets and liabilities less costs to sell. As a result, a loss of $689,458 (see Note 18) and a goodwill impairment of $332,343 (see Note 12) was recorded at December 31, 2019. The assets and liabilities held for sale of Holdings as of December 31, 2019 were as follows: December 31, 2019 Holdings assets held for sale: Cash and cash equivalents Investments Real estate property held for sale Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses ceded Unearned premiums ceded Premiums receivable and reinsurance recoverables Deferred policy acquisition costs Other assets Total Holdings assets held for sale Holdings liabilities held for sale: $ 2,088,167 11,518,222 608,898 7,108,469 11,733,402 14,973,746 1,929,492 38,778 $ 49,999,174 Reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 10,694,017 Unearned premiums 13,921,365 Reinsurance payables 12,758,965 Payables and accruals 1,785,171 Unearned commissions 2,226,143 Lease liability 187,021 Other liabilities 391,549 Total Holdings liabilities held for sale $ 41,964,231 Springer Mining Company Springer Mining Company ("SMC"), a private company, owns the Springer underground mine and mill complex, various water rights, a current tungsten mineral resource, approximately 3,700 acres of private land, unpatented claims, and substantially all permits required for mining operations. The property is located southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada. In January 2017, SPD, in exchange for the release of a related party debt owed to a subsidiary of Till, gave 100% of its full ownershipofSMCtothatsubsidiary.FullownershipofSMCwas,inturn,transferredtoTill'sotherwholly-ownedsubsidiary, Golden Predator US Holding Corp. ("GPUS"). 20 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Till's Board of Directors and management are committed to a plan to sell SMC. The SMC assets and liabilities held for sale as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 are summarized as follows: December 31 2019 2018 SMC assets held for sale: Cash and accounts receivable $ 18,545 $ 1,345 Reclamation bonds 32,401 32,401 Prepaid expenses 18,241 17,520 Mineral properties 1,167,852 1,069,868 Property, plant, and equipment 3,998,568 3,998,568 Total SMC assets held for sale $ 5,235,607 $ 5,119,702 Total SMC liabilities held for sale $ 10,555 $ 23,425 At December 31, 2019, Till performed an impairment assessment of the SMC assets held for sale. Based on a previous appraisal and updated for more recent market activity, Till has concluded that the FVLCD of the SMC assets held for sale exceed their carrying value. The FVLCD of the SMC assets held for sale is subject to significant estimation uncertainty and changes in the market could materially impact the FVLCD. Total assets and liabilities held for sale December 31 2019 2018 Assets held for sale: Holdings $ 49,999,174 $ - SMC 5,235,607 5,119,702 Total assets held for sale $ 55,234,781 $ 5,119,702 Liabilities held for sale: Holdings $ 41,964,231 $ - SMC 10,555 23,425 Total liabilities held for sale $ 41,974,786 $ 23,425 5. LEASES Till leases its office in Hayden, ID U.S. on a month-to-month basis. Till elected not to apply IFRS 16 for that short-term lease. In the third quarter of 2019, Focus, a subsidiary of Till's wholly-owned held for sale subsidiary Holdings, entered into an agreement to lease its office for three years, effective October 1, 2019, with a monthly lease payment of $5,663 (Cdn$7,474) for the first year, $5,994 (Cdn$7,785) for the second year, and $6,234 (Cdn$8,097) for the third year. The three-year lease was accounted for in accordance with IFRS 16. At December 31, 2019, Holdings was classified as discontinued operations (see Note 18) and its assets and liabilities were classified as held for sale (see Note 4). 21 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) The right-of-use asset, lease liabilities, and related expenses are summarized as follows: December 31 2019 Right-of-use asset Beginning balance $ - Addition 198,436 Depreciation (16,593) FVLCD (185,485) Adjustment due to currency conversion 3,642 Ending balance $ - Lease liabilities Beginning balance $ - Addition 198,436 Interest on lease liabilities 1,906 Lease payments (16,988) Adjustment due to currency conversion 3,667 Ending balance $ 187,021 Lease liabilities maturity schedule 2019 $ 15,030 2020 61,874 2021 67,516 2022 54,016 $ 198,436 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Depreciation expense for right-of-use asset $ 16,593 Interest expense on lease liabilities $ 1,906 Total cash outflow for leases $ 16,988 22 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 6. INVESTMENTS (a) Investments December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cost Basis Unrealized Fair Value Cost Basis Unrealized Fair Value Loss Loss Held for trading $ 1,732,363 $ (237,869) $ 1,494,494 $ 726,056 $ (260,058) $ 465,998 Available for sale - - - 10,116,158 (40,704) 10,075,454 Total $ 1,732,363 $ (237,869) $ 1,494,494 $ 10,842,214 $ (300,762) $ 10,541,452 Investments included in assets held for sale: December 31, 2019 Cost Basis Unrealized Fair Value Loss Held for trading $ 1,154,912 $ (10,806) $ 1,144,106 Available for sale 10,382,428 (8,312) 10,374,116 Total $ 11,537,340 $ (19,118) $ 11,518,222 Fair value measurement

The fair value of securities in Till's investment portfolio is estimated using the following techniques:

Level 1 - Assets or liabilities with quoted prices in active markets. A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry company, pricing service, or regulatory agency and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis.

Level 2 - Assets or liabilities that are measured using observable market data and are not allocable to Level 1. Measurements are based, in particular, on prices for comparable assets and liabilities that are traded on active markets, prices on markets that are not considered active, as well as inputs derived from such prices or market data.

Level 3 - Assets or liabilities that cannot be measured or can only be partially measured using observable market inputs. The measurement of such instruments draws principally on valuation models and methods.

Till determines the estimated fair value of each individual security utilizing the highest level inputs available.

Till'sinvestmentsinexchangetradedbondfunds,guaranteedinvestmentcertificates,andpubliccompaniesareclassified as Level 1 investments because the fair values are based on quoted prices in active markets for identical assets that are reported at fair value. Till's investments in government bonds and principle at risk notes are classified as Level 2 investments because the fair value is measured using observable market data but identical assets are not quoted in active markets. Till has had no Level 3 investments during the last two years. 23 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) The fair value hierarchy of Till's investment holdings is as follows: Fair Value at December 31, 2019 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Continuing operations: Held for trading $ 1,494,494 $ 1,494,494 $ - $ - Held for sale: Held for trading 1,144,106 - 1,144,106 - Available for sale 10,374,116 4,483,008 5,891,108 - Total investments $ 13,012,716 $ 5,977,502 $ 7,035,214 $ - Fair Value at December 31, 2018 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Held for trading $ 465,998 $ 465,998 $ - $ - Available for sale 10,075,454 3,679,212 6,396,242 - Total investments $ 10,541,452 $ 4,145,210 $ 6,396,242 $ - Investment income, net

Till calculates the gain or loss realized on the sale of investments by comparing the sales price (fair value) to the cost or amortized cost of the security sold. Till determines the cost or amortized cost of the bonds sold using the specific- identification method and all other securities sold using the average cost method. Years Ended December 31 2019 2018 Net gain (loss) from held for trading investments: (1,348,626) Equity index futures $ 20,316 $ All other securities 13,484 (344,114) Net realized gain (loss) from available for sale investments 107,481 (29,975) Net interest and dividends 92,957 21,857 Gain on sale of royalty 379,579 - Gain on sale of equity method investment - 3,987,330 Impairment of intangible asset - (340,203) Investment related expenses (504,175) (719,420) Investment income, net $ 109,642 $ 1,226,849 24 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) (d) Net change in unrealized gain or loss on available for sale investments: Years Ended December 31 2019 2018 Equity securities $ 29,999 $ (51,299) Discontinued operations: Canadian government bonds and provincial bonds $ 55,755 $ (3,028) Equity securities - bond funds 57,410 (53,524) 143,164 (107,851) Reclassification of realized (gain) loss from available for sale investments (109,616) 29,976 Reclassification of realized loss from available for sale investments held for - 179,491 sale Total included in other comprehensive income (loss) $ 33,548 $ 101,616 7. UNPAID LOSSES, LOSS ADJUSTMENT EXPENSES, AND REINSURANCE AMOUNTS CEDED The December 31, 2019 unpaid losses, loss adjustment expenses, and reinsurance amounts ceded were classified as held for sale. (See Note 4 and 18 for more details.) Reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") December 31, 2019 Unpaid Losses Reinsurance Amounts Net and LAE Ceded Undiscounted amounts $ 10,305,196 $ 6,852,078 $ 3,453,118 Adjustment for discount rate (552,048) (208,654) (343,394) Adjustment for provision for adverse developments 940,869 465,045 475,824 Reserve for unpaid losses and LAE $ 10,694,017 $ 7,108,469 $ 3,585,548 December 31, 2018 Unpaid Losses Reinsurance Amounts Net and LAE Ceded Undiscounted amounts $ 14,037,311 $ 9,669,320 $ 4,367,991 Adjustment for discount rate (1,033,573) (568,832) (464,741) Adjustment for provision for adverse developments 1,408,151 779,211 628,940 Reserve for unpaid losses and LAE $ 14,411,889 $ 9,879,699 $ 4,532,190 25 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) (b) Summary of changes in outstanding losses and LAE and amounts ceded Years Ended December 31 2019 2018 Unpaid Reinsurance Unpaid Reinsurance Losses and Amounts Net Losses and Amounts Net LAE Ceded LAE Ceded Balance, $14,411,889 $ 9,879,699 $4,532,190 $16,081,794 $10,094,946 $5,986,848 beginning of year Losses and LAE incurred for insured events related to: Current period 43,264,588 43,018,057 246,531 36,736,920 36,427,469 309,451 Prior period (2,207,391) (1,013,419) (1,193,972) 1,302,227 1,046,687 255,540 Total incurred 41,057,197 42,004,638 (947,441) 38,039,147 37,474,156 564,991 Losses and LAE paid: Current period events (40,515,890) (40,514,336) (1,554) (33,822,442) (33,815,961) (6,481) Prior period events (4,890,776) (4,689,794) (200,982) (4,613,333) (3,030,136) (1,583,197) Total paid (45,406,666) (45,204,130) (202,536) (38,435,775) (36,846,097) (1,589,678) Adjustment due to 631,597 428,262 203,335 (1,273,277) (843,306) (429,971) currency conversion Balance, end of year $10,694,017 $ 7,108,469 $3,585,548 $14,411,889 $ 9,879,699 $4,532,190 Effects of discounting

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Till has discounted its best estimate of claims provisions at a rate of 2.85% (year ended December 31, 2018 - 3.02%) based on the yield on its investments.

To recognize the uncertainty in establishing those best estimates, to allow for possible deterioration in experience, and to provide greater comfort that the actuarial liabilities are adequate to pay future costs, Till includes Provisions for Adverse Deviations ("PFADs") in some assumptions relating to claim development, reinsurance recoveries, and future investment income. The PFADs selected are in the mid-range of those recommended by the Canadian Institute of Actuaries for claim development and future investment income and are in the low range of those recommended by the Canadian Institute of Actuaries for reinsurance recoveries.

The effects of discounting and PFADs on unpaid claims and adjustment expenses are as follows: December 31, 2019 Undiscounted Effect of Effect of Discounted discounting PFADs Insurance contract liabilities $ 10,305,196 $ (552,048) $ 940,869 $ 10,694,017 Reinsurance asset 6,852,078 (208,654) 465,045 7,108,469 Provision for outstanding claims $ 3,453,118 $ (343,394) $ 475,824 $ 3,585,548 26 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) December 31, 2018 Undiscounted Effect of Effect of Discounted discounting PFADs Insurance contract liabilities $ 14,037,311 $ (1,033,573) $ 1,408,151 $ 14,411,889 Reinsurance asset 9,669,320 (568,832) 779,211 9,879,699 Provision for outstanding claims $ 4,367,991 $ (464,741) $ 628,940 $ 4,532,190 Cumulative incurred claims, including existing claims, reported claims, and IBNR for each successive underwriting year at each reporting date, together with cumulative payments to date for the year ended December 31, 2019

The following tables are presented on an underwriting year basis as opposed to an accident year basis. As a result, the reserves at the "one year later" point can normally be expected to increase. Assuming the reserves develop as expected, there will be premium earned in the subsequent year to offset the incurred claims. Gross 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total ($000's omitted) End of year $ 6,761 $ 8,871 $ 11,287 $ 13,981 $ 17,064 $ 17,626 $ 25,363 $ 33,421 $ 36,468 $ 44,014 $ 44,014 One year later 7,791 9,447 11,089 14,065 17,722 18,067 25,398 34,018 36,569 - 36,569 Two years later 7,411 9,092 10,955 14,046 17,539 17,720 25,338 34,207 - - 34,207 Three years later 2,252 8,762 11,086 13,880 17,496 18,027 25,327 - - - 25,327 Four years later 8,313 8,966 11,126 13,840 17,502 16,091 - - - - 16,091 Five years later 8,810 8,932 11,301 13,802 17,425 - - - - - 17,425 Six years later 8,757 10,638 11,200 13,720 - - - - - - 13,720 Seven years later 9,276 11,232 11,203 - - - - - - - 11,203 Eight years later 9,453 11,065 - - - - - - - - 11,065 Nine years later 9,421 - - - - - - - - - 9,421 Cumulative (9,175) (9,635) (11,101) (13,516) (17,326) (14,167) (24,694) (32,803) (35,388) (41,393) (209,198) payments to date Current reserve 246 1,430 102 204 99 1,924 633 1,404 1,181 2,621 9,844 Current reserve for underwriting years prior to 2010 248 Unallocated adjustment expense reserve 213 Adjustment for discount rate (552) Adjustment for provision for adverse developments 941 Total gross outstanding claim liabilities at December 31, 2019 $ 10,694 27 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Net of reinsurance 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total ($000's omitted) End of year $ 4,898 $ 6,283 $ 7,608 $ 7,977 $ 10,432 $ (520) $ 234 $ 306 $ 207 $ 153 $ 153 One year later 5,776 7,428 8,117 8,532 11,145 (731) 438 644 427 - 427 Two years later 5,871 7,254 8,168 8,537 11,145 (764) 441 805 - - 805 Three years later 5,626 7,222 8,295 8,536 11,146 (740) 440 - - - 440 Four years later 5,496 7,449 8,439 8,536 11,146 (1,015) - - - - (1,015) Five years later 5,700 7,492 8,630 8,534 11,148 - - - - - 11,148 Six years later 5,918 7,993 8,599 8,534 - - - - - - 8,534 Seven years later 6,453 7,924 8,579 - - - - - - - 8,579 Eight years later 6,548 7,758 - - - - - - - - 7,758 Nine years later 6,026 - - - - - - - - - 6,026 Cumulative (5,898) (6,336) (8,527) (8,466) (11,148) 1,229 (199) (454) (60) (2) (39,861) payments to date Current reserve 128 1,422 52 68 - 214 241 351 367 151 2,994 Current reserve for underwriting years prior to 2010 246 Unallocated adjustment expense reserve 213 Adjustment for discount rate (343) Adjustment for provision for adverse developments 476 Total net outstanding claim liabilities at December 31, 2019 $ 3,586 (e) Reconciliation of net to gross reserve for unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses December 31 December 31 2019 2018 Unpaid Loss and Loss Adjustment Expense, net of ceded amounts $ 3,585,548 $ 4,532,190 Ceded Unpaid Loss and Loss Adjustment Expense 7,108,469 9,879,699 Unpaid Loss and Loss Adjustment Expense $ 10,694,017 $ 14,411,889 8. UNEARNED PREMIUMS AND UNEARNED PREMIUMS CEDED The following table is a summary of changes in unearned premiums and unearned premiums ceded (The December 31, 2019 unearned premiums and unearned premiums ceded were classified as held for sale. See Note 4 for details): December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Unearned Unearned Unearned Unearned Premiums Net Premiums Net Premiums Ceded Premiums Ceded Balance, beginning of year $ 13,714,347 $ 11,814,767 $ 1,899,580 $ 16,145,047 $ 13,850,156 $ 2,294,891 Premiums written 71,797,266 70,824,585 972,681 61,518,819 60,718,077 800,742 Premiums earned (72,270,582) (71,486,551) (784,031) (62,699,427) (61,688,452) (1,010,975) Adjustment due to currency 680,334 580,601 99,733 (1,250,092) (1,065,014) (185,078) conversion Balance, end of year $ 13,921,365 $ 11,733,402 $ 2,187,963 $ 13,714,347 $ 11,814,767 $ 1,899,580 28 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 9. DEFERRED POLICY ACQUISITION COSTS The changes in deferred policy acquisition costs are summarized as follows (The December 31, 2019 unearned premiums and unearned premiums ceded were classified as held for sale. See Note 4 for details): December 31 December 31 2019 2018 Balance, beginning of year $ 1,939,853 $ 2,140,591 Acquisition costs deferred 20,633,237 17,278,539 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (20,643,598) (17,479,277) Balance, end of year $ 1,929,492 $ 1,939,853 10. PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT Property, plant, and equipment is summarized as follows: Computer Leasehold Right-of-use improvements Total equipment and furniture asset Cost: Balance, December 31, 2017 $ 243,039 $ 128,368 $ - $ 371,407 Additions and other 15,650 1,383 - 17,033 Currency translation adjustment (1,865) (3,994) - (5,859) Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 256,824 $ 125,757 $ - $ 382,581 Additions and other 1,824 - 198,436 200,260 Disposals (13,077) - - (13,077) FVLCD (22,398) (48,520) (202,347) (273,265) Currency translation adjustment 1,074 2,325 3,911 7,310 Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 224,247 $ 79,562 $ - $ 303,809 Accumulated depreciation: Balance, December 31, 2017 $ 221,637 $ 100,436 $ - $ 322,073 Depreciation 13,547 6,513 - 20,060 Currency translation adjustment (1,563) (2,446) - (4,009) Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 233,621 $ 104,503 $ - $ 338,124 Depreciation and other 9,184 5,578 16,593 31,355 Disposals (5,856) - - (5,856) FVLCD (21,637) (33,885) (16,862) (72,384) Currency translation adjustment 1,011 1,535 269 2,815 Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 216,323 $ 77,731 $ - $ 294,054 Net carrying amounts: As of December 31, 2018 $ 23,203 $ 21,254 $ - $ 44,457 As of December 31, 2019 $ 7,924 $ 1,831 $ - $ 9,755 29 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 11. ROYALTY AND MINERAL INTERESTS Royalty and mineral interests are summarized as follows: Balance Capitalized Option Balance December 31, exploration Write-down payments December 31, 2018 costs received 2019 Carlin Vanadium Property $ 176,315 $ - $ - $ (50,000) $ 126,315 Other properties 169,692 - - - 169,692 SPD properties 116,015 48,255 - - 164,270 Royalty interests 44,158 - - - 44,158 Total $ 506,180 $ 48,255 $ - $ (50,000) $ 504,435 Balance Capitalized Option Balance December 31, exploration Write-down payments December 31, 2017 costs received 2018 Carlin Vanadium Property $ 201,315 $ - $ - $ (25,000) $ 176,315 Other properties 169,692 - - - 169,692 SPD properties 124,915 21,202 (30,102) - 116,015 Royalty interests 44,158 - - - 44,158 Total $ 540,080 $ 21,202 $ (30,102) $ (25,000) $ 506,180 Taylor property option

In April 2017, SPD, an entity in which Till has a majority investment interest (64%), entered into an option agreement (the "Taylor Agreement") with Montego Resources Inc. ("Montego") pursuant to which Montego had the right to acquire from SPD certain mining claims located in Nevada, USA, commonly referred to as the Taylor Silver Property (the "Taylor Property").

Under the terms of the Taylor Agreement, Montego could acquire the Taylor Property upon completion of a series of cash payments totaling $1,200,000, issuance of 2,500,000 common shares of Montego to SPD, and expenditures of at least $700,000 on the Taylor Property. Upon completion of the payments, share issuances, and expenditures, Montego would have held a 100% interest in the Taylor Property, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") and a 1% net profit royalty that would be retained by SPD.

The payments, share issuances, and expenditures were to be completed in accordance with the following schedule based on the closing date set forth in the Taylor Agreement: At closing: $200,000 cash and 500,000 common shares

6 months from closing: $100,000 cash and 300,000 common shares

12 months from closing: $200,000 cash and 400,000 common shares and expenditures of $100,000

24 months from closing: $300,000 cash and 500,000 common shares and expenditures of $250,000

36 months from closing: $400,000 cash and 800,000 common shares and expenditures of $350,000 The closing occurred on April 20, 2017 on which date SPD had received $200,000 cash and 500,000 common shares of Montego initially valued at $156,309. On October 19, 2017, SPD received the second installment due from Montego, i.e., $100,000 cash and 300,000 common shares of Montego, initially valued at $45,655. On April 19, 2018, SPD received the third installment due from Montego, i.e., $200,000 cash and 400,000 common shares of Montego, initially valued at $65,973. As of April 19, 2018, Montego had also completed the required $100,000 expenditures. 30 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Option payments were credited against the carrying value of the Taylor Property. Option payments received in excess of the carrying value of the Taylor Property totaled $242,093 for the year ended December 31, 2018 and were recorded as an exploration expense recovery. Montego did not make the fourth installment due on April 20, 2019. SPD delivered a letter dated April 30, 2019 to the board of directors of Montego, noting that the payment due on April 20, 2019 pursuant to the Agreement had not been received, and that the expenditures required to have been incurred by that date had not been met. On December 4, 2019, after formally notifying Montego of their default of the Agreement and receiving no remedy, SPD terminated the Agreement with Montego in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. Carlin Vanadium property option

In June 2017, GPUS, Till's wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into an option agreement (the "Carlin Vanadium Agreement") with a privately-held unrelated company ("Initial Optionee") pursuant to which Initial Optionee has the right to acquire from GPUS certain mining claims located in Idaho, US, commonly referred to as the Carlin Vanadium/ BlackKettleProperty(the"CarlinVanadiumProperty").InSeptember2017,InitialOptioneeassigneditsrights,interest, obligations, and benefits to and in the Carlin Vanadium Agreement to First Vanadium Corp. ("Optionee").

Under the terms of the Carlin Vanadium Agreement, Optionee can acquire the Carlin Vanadium Property upon completion of a series of cash payments totaling $2,000,000, expenditures of at least $475,000 on the Carlin Vanadium Property, and the granting of a 2% NSR to GPUS on the Carlin Vanadium Property. Upon completion of the payments, expenditures, and issuance of the 2% NSR, Optionee will hold a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Property. Optionee has the right to purchase the NSR for $4 million for the entire 2% NSR or $2 million for 1% (half of the NSR). That right expires at the end of the option period in June 2022.

The payments, expenditures, and NSR grant are to be completed in accordance with the following schedule: At closing: $15,000 cash

On or before December 15, 2017: Expenditures of $50,000

12 months from closing: $25,000 cash

On or before December 15, 2018: Expenditures of an aggregate of $125,000

24 months from closing: $50,000 cash

On or before December 15, 2019: Expenditures of an aggregate of $225,000

On or before December 15, 2020: Expenditures of an additional $250,000

On or before December 15, 2021: Expenditures of an additional $250,000 (unless option is exercised)

On or before 60 months from closing: Expenditures of an additional $122,000 (unless option is exercised)

On or before 60 months from closing: $2,000,000 cash less any cash payments, not including expenditures

On or before 60 months from closing: Grant of 2% NSR to GPUS subject to purchase by Optionee The closing occurred on June 14, 2017 by which date GPUS had received $15,000. By June 14, 2019, GPUS had received an additional $75,000 and Optionee had completed expenditures in excess of $600,000 on the CarlinVanadium Property. All required payments and expenditures have been made and the option is in good standing as of December 31, 2019. 12. GOODWILL Goodwill represents the excess of the cost of acquisitions over the fair value of net assets acquired and is not amortized. Goodwill is subject to evaluation for impairment using a recoverable amount based test. That evaluation is performed annually, during the fourth quarter or more frequently if facts and circumstances warrant. The goodwill impairment test involves comparing the recoverable amount of the CGU to the carrying value of the CGU. If the carrying value of the CGU exceeds the recoverable amount of the CGU, Till is required to record an impairment loss as a reduction to the carrying amount of any goodwill associated with that CGU. 31 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) A goodwill impairment test was performed at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019. Till determined the recoverable amount of the CGU based on FVLCD. At December 31, 2018, the FVLCD was based on a price-to-book value multiple of 1.15 less cost to dispose.The recoverable amount was lower than the carrying value of the CGU and, therefore, Till recorded an impairment of $604,141 against the carrying value of goodwill in the fourth quarter 2018. That impairment was in addition to an impairment to goodwill of $1,097,612 previously recorded in the third quarter of 2018. At December 31, 2019, the FVLCD was based on a price-to-book value multiple of 1.0 less cost to dispose. The recoverable amount was lower than the carrying value of the CGU and, therefore, Till recorded an impairment of $332,343 against the carrying value of goodwill and a loss of $689,458 (see Note 18) in the fourth quarter 2019. The goodwill relating to Holdings is presented in the following table: December 31 2019 2018 Balance, beginning of year $ 316,411 $ 2,218,634 Impairment (332,343) (1,701,753) Foreign currency adjustment 15,932 (200,470) Balance, end of year $ - $ 316,411 13. OTHER ASSETS Other assets are summarized as follows: December 31 2019 2018 Accounts receivable $ 380,165 $ 2,166 Prepaid expenses and deposits 148,759 203,840 Reclamation bonds 63,166 63,166 Receivable from IG Copper, LLC 22,398 302,120 Other 109,870 109,870 Total other assets $ 724,358 $ 681,162 14. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND OTHER LIABILITIES Accounts payable and other liabilities are summarized as follows: December 31 2019 2018 Accounts payable $ 161,418 $ 139,057 Accrued payroll 30,716 48,564 Other liabilities 43,750 43,750 Total accounts payable and other liabilities $ 235,884 $ 231,371 32 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 15. INCOME TAXES A reconciliation of income taxes at statutory rates with the reported taxes is as follows: Year Ended December 31 2019 2018 Loss from continuing operations for the year before income tax $ (941,615) $ 191,752 Income (loss) from discontinued operations for the year before income tax 324,190 (1,815,306) Loss for the year before income tax (617,425) (1,623,554) Expected income tax recovery $ (166,705) $ - Impact of different foreign statutory tax rates on earnings of subsidiaries 6,972 (283,000) Permanent difference 59,546 69,000 Impact of future tax rate changes (1,365,023) (267,000) True-up of prior-year provision to statutory tax returns (281,381) 562,000 Write-down of assets held for sale 186,154 - Change in unrecognized deductible temporary differences and other 1,608,495 (83,369) Total income tax expense (recovery) $ 48,058 $ (2,369) Consisting of: Current income tax expense $ 77,736 $ - Deferred income tax recovery (29,678) (2,369) Total income tax expense (recovery) $ 48,058 $ (2,369) Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations $ 114,736 $ (30,054) Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations (66,678) 27,685 Total income tax expense (recovery) $ 48,058 $ (2,369) 33 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) The significant components of Till's deferred income tax assets (liabilities) recognized are as follows: December 31 2019 2018 Deferred income tax assets: Reserves $ 350,009 $ 275,619 Losses available for future periods 25,961 180,536 Property and equipment 8,784 - Deferred income tax assets $ 384,754 $ 456,155 Deferred income tax liabilities: Exploration and evaluation assets $ (23,997) $ (141,983) Marketable securities - (36,769) Property and equipment (1,964) (1,784) Deferred income tax liabilities $ (25,961) $ (180,536) Net deferred income tax asset before fair value measurement $ 358,793 $ 275,619 FVLCD (358,793) - Net deferred income tax asset $ - $ 275,619 The significant components of Till's unrecognized temporary differences and tax losses are as follows: December 31, Expiry Date December 31, Expiry Date 2019 Range 2018 Range Temporary differences: Non-capital losses available for future period $ 60,529,000 2022 to indefinitely $ 58,749,000 2022 to indefinitely Exploration and evaluation assets $ 18,257,000 No expiry date $ 20,389,000 No expiry date Property and equipment $ 5,378,000 No expiry date $ 5,235,000 No expiry date Intangible assets $ - No expiry date $ 340,000 No expiry date Marketable securities $ 85,000 No expiry date $ 37,000 No expiry date Investment tax credits $ 31,000 2030 $ 29,000 2030 Reserves and other $ 1,465,000 No expiry date $ 1,929,000 No expiry date Tax attributes are subject to review, and potential adjustment, by tax authorities. 16. SHARE CAPITALAND RESERVES Authorized share capital

Till is authorized to issue 12,000,000 shares of restricted voting stock at a par value of $0.001. Shares of Till have restricted voting rights, whereby no single shareholder of Till is able to exercise voting rights for more than 9.9% of the voting rights of the total issued and outstanding Till shares. However, if any one shareholder of Till beneficially owns, orexercisescontrolor directionover,morethan50% of theissuedand outstandingTillshares, the9.9%restriction will no longer apply to the Till shares.At December 31, 2019 and 2018, there were 3,191,462 of issued and outstanding Till restricted voting shares. 34 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Stock options and warrants

Till's Board of Directors may, from time to time and in its sole discretion, award options to acquire shares of the restricted voting stock of Till to directors, employees, and consultants. During the years ended December 31, 2019, Till recognized stock-based compensation related to options of $44,026 (years ended December 31, 2018 - $1,599) as a result of consolidating SPD.At December 31, 2019,Till has 17,500 stock options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of Cdn$7 (US$5.39) and a weighted average remaining term of 1.34 years.

Till'sBoardofDirectorsmay,fromtimetotimeandinitssolediscretion,issuewarrantstoacquiresharesoftherestricted voting stock of Till. At December 31, 2019, Till has no warrants outstanding.

In May 2019, SPD granted 2,275,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and a consultant to purchase up to 2,275,000 common shares of SPD. Those incentive stock options, which vested on the grant date, have an exercise price of Cdn$0.10 per share and expire three years from the date of grant.

The warrants and options outstanding in the following table are shown with historical amounts: Warrants Stock Options Weighted average Weighted average Number exercise price Number exercise price (Canadian $) (Canadian $) Outstanding, December 31, 2017 179,500 $9.92 117,500 $9.55 Expired (8,500) 18.27 - - Outstanding, December 31, 2018 171,000 $9.50 117,500 $9.55 Expired (171,000) $9.50 (100,000) $10.00 Outstanding, December 31, 2019 - - 17,500 $7.00 Exercisable, December 31, 2019 - - 17,500 $7.00 The intrinsic value of outstanding Till warrants and stock options at December 31, 2018 is nil. Normal course issuer bid

On May 6, 2019, Till announced that it had renewed its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the renewed NCIB, Till has approval to bid for up to 236,300 of its restricted voting shares, representing 10% of the 2,363,003 restricted voting shares that represented Till's public float at that date. Till's Board of Directors believes that market prices for Till's restricted voting shares do not give full effect to their underlying value and that the purchase of restricted voting shares under the NCIB will increase the proportionate share interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders. Till also believes the NCIB purchases will provide increased liquidity to shareholders who would like to sell their restricted voting shares. Purchases subject to the NCIB will be carried out pursuant to open market transactions through the facilities of the TSXV by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of Till. During 2019, Till made no purchases of its restricted voting shares.

On April 5, 2018, Till announced that it had renewed its NCIB. Under that NCIB, Till had approval to bid for up to 246,240 of its restricted voting shares, representing 10% of the 2,462,425 restricted voting shares that represented Till's public float at that date. Purchases subject to the NCIB were carried out pursuant to open market transactions through the facilities of the TSXV by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of Till. During 2018, Till purchased 99,422 restricted voting shares, for $148,397, through the NCIB program all of which were returned to treasury and canceled in 2018. 35 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Treasury shares

Pursuant to an NCIB program approved by Till's directors in September 2014, treasury shares are canceled at cost through retained earnings (deficit). LOSS PER SHARE

Till uses the treasury stock method to calculate diluted loss per share. Following the treasury stock method, the numerator for Till's diluted loss per share calculation remains unchanged from the basic loss per share calculation, as the assumed exercise of Till's stock options and warrants does not result in an adjustment to income or loss.

Stock options to purchase 17,500 restricted voting shares were outstanding at December 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - 117,500). There were no warrants to purchase restricted voting shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - 171,000). Those stock options and warrants were excluded in the calculation of diluted earnings per share because the exercise prices of the options and warrants were greater than the weighted average market value of the restricted voting shares in the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

During the year ended December 31, 2019, Till initiated a plan to sell Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Omega and Focus, all of which operate, and are based, in Canada. As a result of that decision, pursuant to IFRS, Holdings is considered to be a discontinued operation and is reported as discontinued operations on Till's Consolidated Statements of Loss, Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss, and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. 36 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) The summary of the income (loss) presented on the basis of discontinued operations is summarized as follows: Years Ended December 31 2019 2018 Revenue from discontinued operations: Insurance premiums written $ 71,797,266 $ 61,518,819 Insurance premiums ceded to reinsurers (70,824,585) (60,718,077) Change in unearned premiums (188,650) 210,233 Net insurance premiums earned 784,031 1,010,975 Fees - Chief agency 284,875 291,734 Fees - Consulting 21,086 105,080 Rent revenue 301 30,166 Investment income (loss) 234,778 (73,377) Total revenue 1,325,071 1,364,578 Expenses from discontinued operations: Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net (947,440) 564,991 General and administrative expenses 315,188 222,669 Salaries and benefits 611,332 690,471 FVLCD 1,021,801 1,701,753 Total expenses 1,000,881 3,179,884 Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes 324,190 (1,815,306) Income tax benefit (expense) 66,678 (27,685) Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 390,868 $ (1,842,991) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to Holdings includes changes in cumulative foreign exchange translation adjustmentof$376,529and ($597,156)for theyearsendedDecember31,2019 and2018,respectively.Othercomprehensive income attributed to Holdings also includes net unrealized gains, net of reclassification adjustments, on available for sale investments of $113,165 and $122,939 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 37 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Years Ended December 31 2019 2018 Cash flows from discontinued operating activities (1,842,991) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 390,868 $ Non-cash items: Amortization of Capital Assets 20,748 7,724 Receipt of real estate property from reinsurance settlement (738,682) - (Gain) loss on investments (234,778) 73,377 Income tax (benefit) expense (66,678) 27,685 Interest expense 1,906 - FVLCD 1,021,801 1,701,753 Net loss adjusted for non-cash items 395,185 (32,452) (Increase) decrease in premiums receivable and reinsurance recoverables (219,641) 2,115,498 Decrease in unpaid losses, LAE, and amounts ceded (1,149,977) (1,024,687) Increase (decrease) in reinsurance payables 306,777 (1,711,922) Decrease in deferred policy acquisition costs 108,041 30,118 Increase in deferred income tax asset (1,515) (10,705) Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 188,650 (210,233) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities (212,687) 786,630 Other working capital changes 153 220,599 Total working capital changes (980,199) 195,298 Total operating cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations (585,014) 162,846 Investing cash flows from discontinued operations Sales of investments 19,766,995 34,343,598 Purchases of investments (20,532,734) (34,473,109) Purchases of equity index futures, net (19,592) (127,493) Total investing cash flows used in discontinued operations (785,331) (257,004) Financing cash flows from discontinued operations Lease payments (16,988) - Total financing cash flows used in discontinued operations $ (16,988) $ - 38 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 19. SEGMENT INFORMATION Till operates in a single segment, that being insurance. Till's revenue (loss) is attributable to the following geographical areas: Years Ended December 31 2019 2018 Bermuda $ 140,489 $ 2,051,330 Canada 384,347 - United States (365,194) (774,481) Total $ 159,642 $ 1,276,849 The non-current assets (other than financial instruments and deferred income tax assets) are accounted for in the following geographical areas: December 31 2019 2018 Bermuda $ - $ 104,870 Canada 105,870 340,196 United States 513,190 531,852 Total $ 619,060 $ 976,918 20. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES Compensation of key management personnel

Key managementpersonnel comprise all members ofTill's Board of Directors and executiveofficers.The compensation of key management personnel includes fees, salaries, share-based awards, and other employee benefits. During the year ended December 31, 2019, total compensation amounted to $0.57 million (2018 - $0.55 million). One of Till's directors also serves as the CEO of SPD and receives $12,000 a year from SPD for his services.

Not included in the compensation amounts disclosed in the preceding paragraph, are significant compensation amounts that were received by a then Till Officer and current Director ("TOD") for serving, in 2018, as a director of IG Copper LLC ("IGC"), a private company in which Till has a substantial investment. Till was given the opportunity to have a representative on IGC's board of directors; the Till Board of Directors authorized TOD to serve in that capacity. As a member of the IGC board of directors, TOD was granted units and warrants, similar to grants made to other members of that board. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2018, upon the successful completion of a property-sale transaction, TOD, similar to other members of the IGC board, received significant additional compensation in the form of a cash bonus and proceeds from his IGC units and warrants related to IGC's Malmyzh property sale. That TOD continues to serve as a director of IGC and Tintic Consolidated Metals LLC ("TCM"). Service agreements

Till is party to service agreements with SPD whereby Till provides administration, accounting, and corporate communications services on a cost-plus recovery basis. Till charged SPD $60,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019 (2018 - $36,000) for those services. 39 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 21. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Regulatory capital

Till manages capital on an aggregate basis, as well as separately for each regulated entity. Till's insurance subsidiary Omega is subject to the regulatory capital requirements defined by the Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) ("OSFI") and is subject to minimum capital requirements, which amounts are not available to satisfy liabilities of Till or other subsidiaries.

Till's objectives when managing capital consist of: Ensuring that policyholders in the insurance subsidiary are protected while complying with regulatory capital requirements.

Complying with regulatory capital requirements.

Maintaining a strong liquidity position that provides a reasonable return on invested assets.

Maximizing long-term shareholder value by optimizing capital generated and used by Till. Till views capital as a scarce and strategic resource. That resource protects the financial well-being of the organization, and is critical in enablingTill to pursue strategic business opportunities.Adequate capital also acts as a safeguard against possible unexpected losses, and as a basis for confidence in Till by shareholders, policyholders, creditors, and others. For the purpose of capital management, Till has defined capital as shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI. Capital is monitored by Till's Board of Directors. Omega

OSFI has set out expectations of a 100% Minimum Capital Test ("MCT") as the minimum and 150% MCT as the supervisory target for Canadian property and casualty insurance companies. As of December 31, 2019, Omega had total capital available of Cdn$10.0 (US$7.7) million (December 31, 2018 - Cdn$8.2 (US$6.0) million) and a total capital required of Cdn$2.5 (US$1.9) million (December 31, 2018 - Cdn$2.3 (US$1.7) million) resulting in a MCT of 397% (December 31, 2018 of 361%). As of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, Omega is in compliance with OSFI's MCT requirements. 22. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT Insurance risk

Omega principally underwrites insurance lines of business that include personal property, commercial property, and liabilitylinesofbusiness.Thevariouscoveragesunderwrittenhavespecificinsurancecontractsthatsetforththespecific insurance risk exposures, including the duration of the coverage. Omega is exposed to risks defined in the insurance contracts.

In addition to underwriting general insurance contracts, Omega has also assumed portfolios of existing business that are in run-off from other insurers through reinsurance assumption transactions. Those portfolios could be from any line of business that the transferring insurer underwrote up through the assumption. Under those reinsurance assumption transactions, Omega is exposed to certain risks defined in the underlying insurance contracts that were originally written by the transferring insurer.

The principal risk that Omega faces under both general insurance contracts and reinsurance assumption transactions is that the actual claims and benefit payments, or the timing thereof, differs from the assumptions and/or expectations used to price the general insurance contracts or reinsurance assumption transactions. That insurance risk is influenced by the frequency of claims, severity of claims, emergence of unknown claims, actual benefits paid, and subsequent development of claims, in particular long-tail claims. For long-tail claims that take years to settle, Till is also exposed to inflation risk. Till's objective is to ascertain, based on the business insured and other factors, that sufficient reserves are available to cover known and unknown liabilities related to the business written and assumed. 40 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Risk exposure is mitigated by diversification across a portfolio of insurance contracts and geographical areas and by the use of various underwriting and claim review strategies. Inflation risk is mitigated by taking expected inflation into account when estimating insurance contract liabilities. Omega also purchases reinsurance as part of its risk mitigation strategies. Reinsurance is placed on both a proportional and non-proportional basis. The use of proportional and non- proportional reinsurance varies by line of business. Amounts recoverable from reinsurers are estimated in a manner consistent with the underlying claim liabilities and in accordance with the reinsurance contracts. Although Omega has reinsurance arrangements in effect, Omega is not relieved of its obligations to its policyholders and, thus, a credit risk exposure exists with respect to such reinsurance arrangements. ThekeyassumptionunderlyingthevaluationofthereserveforunpaidlossesandLAEisthatthefuturelossdevelopment will follow a similar pattern to past loss development experience, including average claim costs, claim handling costs, and other claim factors for each loss year. Additional qualitative judgments are used to assess the extent to which past trends may not apply in the future. Consideration is also given to available industry data/information. Judgment is further used to assess the extent to which external factors, such as inflation, court decisions, and government legislation, may affect the estimates. Other factors that may affect the reliability of loss and LAE assumptions include any variation in interest rates, claim settlement delays, and changes in foreign exchange rates. Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that Till is unable to meet its financial obligations as they come due. Till manages that risk by continuous monitoring of its working capital to determine that its cash, cash equivalents, and investments exceed its estimated obligations.

The following tables summarize the maturity profile of Till's financial assets and financial liabilities. For insurance contract liabilities and reinsurance assets, maturity profiles are based on the estimated timing of cash outflows. December 31, 2019 Up to 1 year 1 - 5 years 5 - 10 years 10+ years No specific Total maturity Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,901,012 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,901,012 Held for trading securities - - - - 1,494,494 1,494,494 Total financial assets $ 4,901,012 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,494,494 $ 6,395,506 Financial liabilities: Payables and accruals $ 192,133 $ - $ - $ - $ 43,750 $ 235,883 Total financial liabilities $ 192,133 $ - $ - $ - $ 43,750 $ 235,883 41 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) December 31, 2019 Up to 1 year 1 - 5 years 5 - 10 years 10+ years No specific Total maturity Held for sale Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,088,167 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,088,167 Held for trading securities - - 1,144,106 - - 1,144,106 Available for sale: Government debt securities 1,879,466 3,998,154 - - - 5,877,620 Corporate bond funds - - - - 4,468,398 4,468,398 Loans and receivables: Accrued investment income 28,098 - - - 28,098 Premium and reinsurance receivables 5,213,968 - - - 9,759,778 14,973,746 Reinsurance assets 4,465,259 1,896,366 664,460 82,384 - 7,108,469 Total financial assets held for sale $ 13,674,958 $ 5,894,520 $ 1,808,566 $ 82,384 $ 14,228,176 $ 35,688,604 Held for sale Financial liabilities: Payables and accruals $ 6,603,729 $ 756,083 $ - $ - $ 7,184,324 $ 14,544,136 Insurance contract liabilities 5,710,186 3,303,819 1,343,548 336,464 - 10,694,017 Other liabilities 457,038 121,532 - - - 578,570 Total financial liabilities held for sale $ 12,770,953 $ 4,181,434 $ 1,343,548 $ 336,464 $ 7,184,324 $ 25,816,723 42 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) December 31, 2018 Up to 1 year 1 - 5 years 5 - 10 years 10+ years No specific Total maturity Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,251,114 $ - $ - $ - $ - $10,251,114 Held for trading securities - - - - 465,998 465,998 Available for sale: Government debt securities 2,390,171 3,424,886 567,071 - - 6,382,128 Corporate bond funds - - - - 3,464,784 3,464,784 Equity securities - - - - 205,734 205,734 Loans and receivables: Accrued investment income 22,808 - - - - 22,808 Premium and reinsurance receivables 3,847,280 - - - 10,194,986 14,042,266 Reinsurance assets 5,480,494 2,611,959 1,141,404 645,842 - 9,879,699 Total financial assets $ 21,991,867 $ 6,036,845 $ 1,708,475 $ 645,842 $ 14,331,502 $44,714,531 Financial liabilities: Payables and accruals $ 5,529,860 $ 962,469 $ - $ - $ 7,430,729 $13,923,058 Insurance contract liabilities 6,980,517 4,532,719 1,834,934 1,063,719 - 14,411,889 Other liabilities 421,828 - - - 80,787 502,615 Total financial liabilities $ 12,932,205 $ 5,495,188 $ 1,834,934 $ 1,063,719 $ 7,511,516 $28,837,562 Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of loss associated with a counterparty's inability to fulfill its obligations. Till's credit risk is primarily attributable to cash and cash equivalents, investments, premiums receivable, and reinsurance recoverables. Till has policies in place to limit and monitor its exposure to individual issuers and classes of issuers of investments. Till's insurance and reinsurance policies are distributed by brokers and agents who manage cash collection on its behalf and Till monitors its exposure as regards of the activities of those brokers and agents. Till has policies in place that limit its exposure to individual reinsurers, and Till conducts regular review processes to assess the creditworthiness of reinsurers with whom it transacts business. Till also holds collateral for certain of its reinsurance arrangements.

The following tables show the exposure to credit risk for Till's financial assets, shown gross of any collateral arrangements, by credit rating according to Dominion Bond Rating Service for financial assets and according to A.M. Best Company rating service for reinsurance assets: December 31, 2019 AAA AA A BBB Less than Dominion Bond Rating Service: BBB Not rated Total A.M. Best Company: A++ A+ A, A- B++ B++ Cash and cash equivalents $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,901,012 $ 4,901,012 Held for sale securities - - - - - 1,494,494 1,494,494 Total $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,395,506 $ 6,395,506 43 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) December 31, 2019 AAA AA A BBB Less than Dominion Bond Rating Service: BBB Not rated Total A.M. Best Company: A++ A+ A, A- B++ B++ Held for sale Cash and cash equivalents $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,088,167 $ 2,088,167 Held for sale securities - - - - - 1,144,106 1,144,106 Available for sale: Government debt securities 710,097 3,180,496 1,987,027 - - - 5,877,620 Corporate bond funds 64,975 1,577,265 1,612,007 1,214,151 - - 4,468,398 Loans and receivables: Accrued investment income - - - - - 28,098 28,098 Premium and reinsurance - - - - - 14,973,746 14,973,746 receivables Reinsurance assets 1,408,223 43,887 131,660 - - 5,524,699 7,108,469 Total held for sale $ 2,183,295 $ 4,801,648 $ 3,730,694 $ 1,214,151 $ - $23,758,816 $35,688,604 December 31, 2018 AAA AA A BBB Less than Dominion Bond Rating Service: BBB Not rated Total A.M. Best Company: A++ A+ A, A- B++ B++ Cash and cash equivalents $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $10,251,114 $10,251,114 Held for sale securities - - - - - 465,998 465,998 Available for sale: Government debt securities 1,279,355 2,492,817 2,609,956 - - - 6,382,128 Corporate bond funds 155,915 1,372,055 814,224 1,122,590 - - 3,464,784 Equity securities - - - - - 205,734 205,734 Loans and receivables: Accrued investment income - - - - - 22,808 22,808 Premium and reinsurance - - - - - 14,042,266 14,042,266 receivables Reinsurance assets - - - - - 9,879,699 9,879,699 Total $ 1,435,270 $ 3,864,872 $ 3,424,180 $ 1,122,590 $ - $34,867,619 $44,714,531 23. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Equity investment

In January 2020, Till invested $2 million for a 10% ownership interest in the privately held company IG Tintic LLC ("IGT"). IGT is the majority owner of TCM and IGT management includes certain parties that are affiliated with IG Copper LLC which sold its Malmyzh project in 2018. TCM owns a substantial consolidated land package of surface and mineral rights in the East Tintic Mining District near Provo, Utah, and is currently working to re-commission the Trixie gold and silver mine in that district. Emerging risk

The recent outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) may affect our business and operations. In December 2019, a novel strain of the coronavirus emerged that has spread to Canada and the U.S. The extent to which the coronavirus impacts Till's business, including its operations and the market for its securities, will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. In particular, the continued spread of the coronavirus 44 TILL CAPITAL CORP. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) could materially and adversely impact Till's operations and business, including without limitation, employee health and productivity, significant reduction in the market value of Till's investments and assets held for sale, restrictions or delays to its planned exploration activities, ability to raise financing, and other factors, including those related to market demand for precious metals that are beyond Till's control. 45 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Till Capital Corporation published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 14:03:08 UTC 0 Latest news on TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION 10:04a TILL CAPITAL : Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 PU 10:04a TILL CAPITAL : MDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 PU 2019 TILL CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Resumption - TIL AQ 2019 TILL CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - TIL AQ 2019 TILL CAPITAL LTD. : - to continue out of bermuda into the province of british co.. AQ 2019 TILL CAPITAL : Announces Name Change to Capital Corp. and Continuance into the P.. PU 2019 TILL CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Three and Nine Month.. PU Chart TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Brian P. Lupien Chief Executive Officer Alan S. Danson Non-Executive Chairman Wei Ying Zhu Chief Financial Officer, Controller & Treasurer Wayne Kauth Independent Director William A. Lupien Director & Chief Investment Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION 0.00% 4 TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. -0.24% 33 210 THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION -5.90% 32 185 THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES -26.10% 25 590 SAMPO OYJ -22.28% 18 372 MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -1.48% 16 602