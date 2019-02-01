Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tilly's Inc    TLYS

TILLY'S INC (TLYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tilly : Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 06:31am EST

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share, or approximately $29.5 million in the aggregate, on the Company’s outstanding Class A and Class B common stock. This one-time, special dividend is payable on February 27, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2019. The Company cannot guarantee any future dividends. The declaration and payment of future dividends, if any, will be at the sole discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors based on its consideration of various factors, including the Company’s operating results, financial condition, and anticipated capital requirements.

“We are pleased that our operating results and cash generation have allowed us to provide a direct return to our shareholders via a special dividend for the third consecutive year,” commented Edmond Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 229 stores and its website, www.tillys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TILLY'S INC
06:31aTILLY : Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 per Share
BU
01/14TILLY'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/14TILLY'S, INC. : Announces Holiday Period Comp Store Net Sales Increase 5.8%
BU
01/02TILLY'S, INC. : to Present at The ICR Conference 2019
BU
2018TILLY : S, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
2018TILLY : S, INC. Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2018TILLY'S, INC. : Announces Revised Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
BU
2018TILLY'S : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018TILLY'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2018TILLY'S, INC. : Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 597 M
EBIT 2019 29,7 M
Net income 2019 23,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,09%
P/E ratio 2019 15,10
P/E ratio 2020 13,55
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 357 M
Chart TILLY'S INC
Duration : Period :
Tilly's Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILLY'S INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,3 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond S. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hezy Shaked Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Michael L. Henry CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
Janet E. Kerr Independent Director
Seth R. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILLY'S INC11.51%357
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL8.95%86 818
KERING6.29%63 202
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-7.89%48 538
ROSS STORES10.93%34 139
BURBERRY GROUP3.80%9 711
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.