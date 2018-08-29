Tilly’s, Inc. : Announces Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results
Second Quarter Comp Store Net Sales Increase 4.4%
EPS of $0.33; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 Excluding Legal Matter
Introduces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Outlook
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) today announced financial results for the
second quarter and first half of fiscal 2018 ended August 4, 2018.
“Tillys delivered its strongest comparable store net sales result since
the third quarter of fiscal 2016, and we believe we have our e-com
business back on track," commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief
Executive Officer. "The back-to-school season is off to a strong start,
and we feel optimistic about the back half of fiscal 2018."
Second Quarter Results Overview
The following comparisons refer to operating results for the second
quarter of fiscal 2018 versus the second quarter of fiscal 2017 ended
July 29, 2017:
Total net sales were $157.4 million, an increase of $18.6 million, or
13.4%, from $138.8 million last year. As a result of the calendar
shift impact of last year's 53rd week in the retail calendar, which
caused a portion of the back-to-school season to shift into the second
quarter, approximately $12.3 million of comparable net sales were
realized in the second quarter this year rather than in the third
quarter. The remaining net sales increase of approximately $6.3
million was primarily attributable to increased comparable store net
sales and net sales from five net new stores.
Comparable store net sales, which includes e-commerce net sales,
increased 4.4% in total. Comparable store net sales in physical stores
increased 3.8%. E-commerce net sales increased 8.1%. Comparable store
net sales increased 2.1% in the second quarter last year.
Gross profit was $50.1 million, an increase of 22.4% from $40.9
million last year, primarily due to the calendar shift noted above and
increased comparable store net sales. Gross margin, or gross profit as
a percentage of net sales, increased to 31.8% from 29.5% last year.
This 230 basis point improvement in gross margin was primarily
attributable to leveraging lower total occupancy costs on higher total
net sales. Product margins were approximately flat.
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $37.6
million, or 23.9% of net sales, compared to $42.2 million, or 30.4% of
net sales, last year. Last year's SG&A included an estimated $6.2
million provision related to a legal matter. This year's SG&A includes
a $1.5 million reduction to this same provision as a result of the
final settlement of the related legal matter in early August 2018.
Taken together, these legal matter impacts accounted for 540 basis
points of the total 650 basis point improvement in SG&A. The remaining
110 basis point improvement in SG&A was primarily due to leveraging
store and corporate payroll costs against higher total net sales. On a
non-GAAP basis, excluding the noted legal matter impacts from both
years, SG&A increased to $39.1 million, or 24.8% of net sales,
compared to $36.0 million, or 25.9% of net sales, last year. Primary
dollar increases in SG&A were attributable to certain marketing and
other selling expenses associated with a portion of the back-to-school
season shifting from the third quarter to the second quarter, store
payroll increases due to higher net sales and minimum wage increases,
and corporate bonus provision increases due to improved year-over-year
operations.
Operating income was $12.5 million, or 7.9% of net sales, compared to
an operating loss of $(1.2) million, or (0.9)% of net sales, last
year. Of this $13.7 million improvement in year-over-year operating
income, approximately $7.6 million was attributable to the aggregate
year-over-year impact of the legal matter noted above, approximately
$4.2 million was attributable to the retail calendar shift impact
noted earlier, and approximately $1.9 million was attributable to
increased comparable store net sales results. On a non-GAAP basis,
excluding the legal matter impacts from both years, operating income
was $11.0 million, or 7.0% of net sales, compared to $4.9 million, or
3.5% of net sales, last year.
Income tax expense was $3.3 million, or 25.3% of pre-tax income,
compared to income tax benefit of $(0.4) million, or 42.8% of pre-tax
loss last year. Income tax expense/(benefit) includes certain discrete
items associated with employee stock-based award activity in both
periods.
Net income was $9.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to a
net loss of $(0.6) million, or $(0.02) per share, last year. Of the
$0.35 improvement in year-over-year earnings per share, approximately
$0.17 was attributable to the aggregate legal matter impacts noted
above, approximately $0.10 was attributable to the retail calendar
shift impact noted earlier, and the remaining $0.08 was due to
improved operating results. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impacts
of the legal matter from both years, net income was $8.6 million, or
$0.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or
$0.11 per diluted share, last year.
First Half Results Overview
The following comparisons refer to operating results for the first half
of fiscal 2018 versus the first half of fiscal 2017 ended July 29, 2017:
Total net sales were $281.0 million, an increase of $21.3 million, or
8.2%, from $259.8 million last year. As a result of the calendar shift
impact of last year's 53rd week in the retail calendar, a net increase
of approximately $15.2 million of comparable net sales were realized
in the first half. The remaining net sales increase of $6.1 million
was primarily attributable to increased comparable store net sales and
net sales from five net new stores.
Comparable store net sales, which includes e-commerce net sales,
increased 2.4% in total. Comparable store net sales in physical stores
increased 2.7%. E-commerce net sales increased 0.9%. Comparable store
net sales increased 1.4% in the first half last year.
Gross profit was $85.1 million, an increase of 15.2% from $73.8
million last year, primarily due to the calendar shift noted above and
increased comparable store net sales. Gross margin increased to 30.3%
from 28.4% last year. This 190 basis point improvement in gross margin
was primarily attributable to leveraging lower total occupancy costs
on higher total net sales. Product margins were flat.
SG&A was $71.3 million, or 25.4% of net sales, compared to $75.4
million, or 29.0% of net sales, last year. Last year's SG&A included
an estimated $6.2 million provision related to a legal matter. This
year's SG&A includes a $1.5 million reduction to this same provision
as a result of the final settlement of the related legal matter in
early August 2018. Taken together, these legal matter impacts
accounted for 290 basis points of the total 360 basis point
improvement in SG&A. The remaining 70 basis point improvement in SG&A
was primarily due to leveraging store and corporate payroll costs
against higher total net sales. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the
legal matter impacts from both years, SG&A increased to $72.7 million,
or 25.8% of net sales, compared to $69.2 million, or 26.7% of net
sales, last year. Primary dollar increases in SG&A were attributable
to store payroll increases due to higher net sales and minimum wage
increases, certain marketing and other selling expenses associated
with a portion of the back-to-school season shifting from the third
quarter to the second quarter, and corporate bonus provision increases
due to improved year-over-year operations.
Operating income was $13.8 million, or 4.9% of net sales, compared to
an operating loss of $(1.6) million, or (0.6)% of net sales, last
year. Of this $15.4 million improvement in year-over-year operating
income, approximately $7.6 million was attributable to the aggregate
year-over-year impact of the legal matter noted above, approximately
$5.2 million was attributable to the retail calendar shift impact
noted earlier, and approximately $2.6 million was attributable to
increased comparable store net sales results. On a non-GAAP basis,
excluding the legal matter impacts from both years, operating income
was $12.4 million, or 4.4% of net sales, compared to $4.6 million, or
1.8% of net sales, last year.
Income tax expense was $3.8 million, or 25.7% of pre-tax income,
compared to income tax benefit of $(0.4) million, or 33.2% of pre-tax
loss, last year. Income tax expense/(benefit) includes certain
discrete items associated with employee stock-based award activity in
both periods.
Net income was $10.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to
a net loss of $(0.8) million, or $(0.03) per share, last year. Of the
$0.40 improvement in year-over-year earnings per share, approximately
$0.17 was attributable to the aggregate legal matter impacts noted
above, approximately $0.13 was attributable to the retail calendar
shift impact noted earlier, and the remaining $0.10 was due to
improved operating results. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact
of the legal matter from both years, net income was $9.8 million, or
$0.33 per diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.10 per
diluted share, last year.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of August 4, 2018, the Company had $124.2 million of cash and
marketable securities and no debt outstanding under its revolving credit
facility. This compares to $109.6 million of cash and marketable
securities and no debt outstanding under its revolving credit facility
as of July 29, 2017. The Company paid special cash dividends to its
stockholders of approximately $29.1 million and $20.1 million in the
aggregate during February of 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Outlook
As a result of the calendar shift impact of last year's 53rd week in the
retail calendar, the Company expects its third quarter total net sales
to range from approximately $145 million to $151 million based on an
assumed three to six percent increase in comparable store net sales. We
expect this calendar shift to result in a net decrease of approximately
$13.9 million in last year's comparable sales base and approximately
$0.11 of diluted earnings per share for third quarter comparability.
This is due to a portion of the back-to-school season shifting into the
second quarter this year versus being in the third quarter last year.
The Company expects third quarter operating income to range from
approximately $8.0 million to $9.5 million, and earnings per diluted
share to range from $0.20 to $0.24. This outlook assumes an anticipated
effective tax rate of approximately 27% and weighted average shares of
approximately 30.0 million.
Pursuant to the settlement terms of the previously noted legal matter,
the Company will be issuing non-transferable discount coupons to
approximately 612,000 existing Tillys customers in early September 2018
which will allow for a one-time 50% discount on a single, future
purchase transaction of up to $1,000. Any unused coupons will expire
upon the one year anniversary of coupon issuance. We cannot reasonably
estimate the number of coupons that will be utilized, the timing of any
coupon usage, the average transaction value utilizing these coupons, or
the potential impact of their usage on our reported comparable store net
sales, product margins and earnings per share over the course of the
next twelve months, but the potential impact could be material and
adverse. In particular, we generally expect that the usage of these
coupons will have a positive impact on our comparable store net sales,
and a negative impact on our product margins, although we cannot
reasonably estimate the magnitude of such impacts. The potential impact
on our operating income will depend on a variety of factors that cannot
be reasonably estimated at this time, including but not limited to the
factors described above. As a result of the uncertainty related to the
potential impact of these coupons, our third quarter outlook does not
contemplate any projected impacts from the future usage of these coupons.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with GAAP, the
Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures including
“non-GAAP SG&A," "non-GAAP operating income,” "non-GAAP income tax
expense," "non-GAAP net income," and “non-GAAP income per diluted
share.” These amounts are not in accordance with, or an alternative to,
the corresponding financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP.
The Company’s management believes that these measures help provide
investors with insight into the underlying comparable financial results,
excluding items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the
Company’s core day-to-day operating results.
For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and
reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most
directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP,
please see the accompanying table titled “Supplemental Financial
Information; Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to
Non-GAAP Financial Measures” contained in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and oral statements made from
time to time by our representatives are forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. In particular, statements regarding our future financial and
operating results, including but not limited to future comparable store
sales, future operating income, future net income, future earnings per
share, future gross, operating or product margins, anticipated tax rate,
future impacts of legal settlements, future inventory levels, and market
share and our business and strategy, including but not limited to
expected store openings and closings, expansion of brands and exclusive
relationships, development and growth of our e-commerce platform and
business, promotional strategy, and any other statements about our
future expectations, plans, intentions, beliefs or prospects expressed
by management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs,
but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by
such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our
ability to respond to changing customer preferences and trends, attract
customer traffic at our stores and online, execute our growth and
long-term strategies, expand into new markets, grow our e-commerce
business, effectively manage our inventory and costs, effectively
compete with other retailers, enhance awareness of our brand and brand
image, general consumer spending patterns and levels, the effect of
weather, and other factors that are detailed in our Annual Report on
Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”),
including those detailed in the section titled “Risk Factors” and in our
other filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC’s website
at www.sec.gov
and from our website at www.tillys.com
under the heading “Investor Relations”. Readers are urged not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to
update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise. This release should be read
in conjunction with our financial statements and notes thereto contained
in our Form 10-K.
Tilly’s, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
(unaudited)
August 4, 2018
February 3, 2018
July 29, 2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
45,638
$
53,202
$
43,567
Marketable securities
78,588
82,750
66,064
Receivables
11,182
4,352
6,829
Merchandise inventories
74,815
53,216
75,033
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,062
9,534
9,391
Total current assets
219,285
203,054
200,884
Property and equipment, net
78,906
83,321
89,130
Other assets
3,391
3,736
6,843
Total assets
$
301,582
$
290,111
$
296,857
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
42,786
$
21,615
$
41,729
Accrued expenses
29,521
22,731
29,097
Deferred revenue
7,193
10,879
9,277
Accrued compensation and benefits
7,392
6,119
7,834
Dividends payable
—
29,067
—
Current portion of deferred rent
5,868
5,220
5,836
Current portion of capital lease obligation
—
—
386
Total current liabilities
92,760
95,631
94,159
Long-term portion of deferred rent
31,239
31,340
33,080
Other
2,236
2,715
—
Total liabilities
126,235
129,686
127,239
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock (Class A), $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized;
15,599, 14,927 and 13,864 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
15
15
14
Common stock (Class B), $0.001 par value; 35,000 shares authorized;
13,708, 14,188 and 14,958 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
14
14
15
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued or outstanding
—
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
146,476
143,984
139,479
Retained earnings
28,756
16,398
30,008
Accumulated other comprehensive income
86
14
102
Total stockholders’ equity
175,347
160,425
169,618
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
301,582
$
290,111
$
296,857
Tilly’s, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Net sales
$
157,406
$
138,810
$
281,040
$
259,757
Cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy
costs)
107,301
97,881
195,957
185,923
Gross profit
50,105
40,929
85,083
73,834
Selling, general and administrative expenses
37,627
42,168
71,275
75,402
Operating income/(loss)
12,478
(1,239
)
13,808
(1,568
)
Other income, net
490
197
873
435
Income/(loss) before income taxes
12,968
(1,042
)
14,681
(1,133
)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
3,279
(446
)
3,770
(376
)
Net income/(loss)
$
9,689
$
(596
)
$
10,911
$
(757
)
Basic income/(loss) per share of Class A and Class B common stock
$
0.33
$
(0.02
)
$
0.37
$
(0.03
)
Diluted income/(loss) per share of Class A and Class B common stock
$
0.33
$
(0.02
)
$
0.37
$
(0.03
)
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
29,209
28,751
29,145
28,728
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
29,681
28,751
29,567
28,728
Tilly’s, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP
Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported
$
37,627
$
42,168
$
71,275
$
75,402
Adjustment for legal settlement benefit/(provision)
1,458
(6,166
)
1,458
(6,166
)
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
39,085
$
36,002
$
72,733
$
69,236
Operating income/(loss), as reported
$
12,478
$
(1,239
)
$
13,808
$
(1,568
)
Adjustment for legal settlement (benefit)/provision
(1,458
)
6,166
(1,458
)
6,166
Non-GAAP operating income
$
11,020
$
4,927
$
12,350
$
4,598
Income tax expense/(benefit), as reported
$
3,279
$
(446
)
$
3,770
$
(376
)
Adjustment for income tax effect of legal settlement
(benefit)/provision (1)
(385
)
2,447
(385
)
2,447
Non-GAAP income tax expense
$
2,894
$
2,001
$
3,385
$
2,071
Net income/(loss), as reported
$
9,689
$
(596
)
$
10,911
$
(757
)
Adjustment for legal settlement (benefit)/provision
(1,458
)
6,166
(1,458
)
6,166
Adjustment for income tax effect of legal settlement
benefit/(provision) (1)
385
(2,447
)
385
(2,447
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
8,616
$
3,123
$
9,838
$
2,962
Diluted income/(loss) per share, as reported
$
0.33
$
(0.02
)
$
0.37
$
(0.03
)
Adjustment for legal settlement (benefit)/provision, net of taxes (1)
(0.04
)
0.13
(0.04
)
0.13
Non-GAAP diluted income per share
$
0.29
$
0.11
$
0.33
$
0.10
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
29,209
28,751
29,145
28,728
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
29,681
28,923
29,567
28,912
(1)
The effective tax rate applied for the three and six months ended
August 4, 2018 was 26.4%. The effective tax rate applied for the
three and six months ended July 29, 2017 was 39.7%.
Tilly’s, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income/(loss)
$
10,911
$
(757
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,503
11,904
Stock-based compensation expense
1,127
1,195
Impairment of assets
786
451
Loss on disposal of assets
17
16
Gain on sales and maturities of marketable securities
(599
)
(266
)
Deferred income taxes
(203
)
(364
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(6,830
)
(2,840
)
Merchandise inventories
(21,789
)
(27,265
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
461
(280
)
Accounts payable
21,571
24,116
Accrued expenses
4,688
(74
)
Accrued compensation and benefits
1,273
575
Deferred rent
547
(2,617
)
Deferred revenue
(1,513
)
(926
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
21,950
2,868
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(6,668
)
(6,954
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(79,822
)
(62,898
)
Proceeds from marketable securities
84,678
52,082
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,812
)
(17,770
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(29,067
)
(20,080
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,476
105
Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for stock-based compensation
(111
)
(101
)
Payment of capital lease obligation
—
(449
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(27,702
)
(20,525
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(7,564
)
(35,427
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
53,202
78,994
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
45,638
$
43,567
Tilly's, Inc.
Store Count and Square Footage
Stores Open at Beginning of Quarter
Stores Opened During Quarter
Stores Closed During Quarter
Stores Open at End of Quarter
Total Gross Square Footage End of
Quarter (in thousands)
2017 Q2
222
—
1
221
1,690
2017 Q3
221
—
1
220
1,681
2017 Q4
220
2
3
219
1,668
2018 Q1
219
4
1
222
1,675
2018 Q2
222
4
—
226
1,698
Note: Total stores opened
during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 includes three
RSQ-branded, pop-up stores.