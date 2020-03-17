Tilly's, Inc. : Announces COVID-19 Actions; Temporarily Closes All 239 Stores Across the United States

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) (the “Company”) today announced that, in order to protect its people and its communities, it is temporarily closing all 239 of its stores across the United States effective at the end of the day tomorrow, March 18, 2020. The store closures are a proactive measure in response to the continued spread of COVID-19. The Company expects that the closures will remain in place until at least March 27, 2020, although this timing remains subject to change and update by the Company. All store associates will be compensated during this temporary shutdown. At present, the Company plans to continue operating its website, www.tillys.com.

“Thankfully, we are not aware at this time of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 within our Tillys family of several thousand employees. However, the ongoing health and safety of our employees and customers is of primary concern. With that in mind, we have made the decision to temporarily close all of our stores to ensure we are doing our part to help protect our people and our communities,” said Edmond Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to serve our customers’ needs through our website during this temporary shutdown.”

Tillys is a leading destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of March 17, 2020, operated 239 total stores across 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.

