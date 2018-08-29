Log in
TILLY'S INC (TLYS)
Tilly's Inc : Tilly's, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/29/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Tilly's, Inc. Class A (NYSE: TLYS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 29, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-BD5DCA3AE8822.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network

© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 588 M
EBIT 2019 31,8 M
Net income 2019 24,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,21
P/E ratio 2020 19,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 504 M
Chart TILLY'S INC
Tilly's Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TILLY'S INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond S. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hezy Shaked Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Michael L. Henry CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
Janet E. Kerr Independent Director
Seth R. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILLY'S INC20.53%504
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-2.60%104 347
KERING21.68%69 105
FAST RETAILING CO LTD13.82%49 489
ROSS STORES17.46%35 493
ZALANDO4.20%13 251
