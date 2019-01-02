Tilly's, Inc. : to Present at The ICR Conference 2019

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) today announced that the company will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2019 held at the Grand Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida on January 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Henry, Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tillys.com.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 229 total stores, including four RSQ pop-up stores, across 33 states and its website, www.tillys.com.

