TILLY'S INC

TILLY'S INC (TLYS)
01/02 10:00:00 pm
11 USD   +1.29%
2018TILLY'S INC : quaterly earnings release
2018TILLY'S INC : annual earnings release
2017TILLY'S INC : quaterly earnings release
Tilly's, Inc. : to Present at The ICR Conference 2019

01/02/2019 | 10:52pm CET

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) today announced that the company will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2019 held at the Grand Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida on January 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Henry, Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tillys.com.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 229 total stores, including four RSQ pop-up stores, across 33 states and its website, www.tillys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 593 M
EBIT 2019 29,9 M
Net income 2019 23,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,93%
P/E ratio 2019 13,47
P/E ratio 2020 12,09
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 320 M
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,3 $
Spread / Average Target 59%
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond S. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hezy Shaked Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Michael L. Henry CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
Janet E. Kerr Independent Director
Seth R. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILLY'S INC0.00%320
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL0.00%80 040
KERING0.00%59 724
FAST RETAILING CO LTD0.00%54 777
ROSS STORES0.00%30 833
GAP0.00%9 826
