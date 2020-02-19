Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tilly's, Inc.    TLYS

TILLY'S, INC.

(TLYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tilly's, Inc. : to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results on March 12, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:32am EST

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 ended February 1, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Edmond Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that afternoon (March 12, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international) at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.tillys.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investor Relations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until March 26, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13699476. Please note, participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of February 1, 2020, operated 240 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TILLY'S, INC.
06:32aTILLY'S, INC. : to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results on March 12, 2020
BU
02/11TILLY'S, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/24TILLY'S, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8..
AQ
01/24TILLY : Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 Per Share
BU
01/13TILLY'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/13TILLY'S, INC. : Announces Holiday Period Comp Store Net Sales Results
BU
2019TILLY'S, INC. : to Present at the ICR Conference 2020
BU
2019TILLY : S, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
2019TILLY'S : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019TILLY'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 619 M
EBIT 2020 28,2 M
Net income 2020 22,1 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 13,5%
P/E ratio 2020 9,75x
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,35x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 218 M
Chart TILLY'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tilly's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILLY'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,83  $
Last Close Price 7,36  $
Spread / Highest target 83,4%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond S. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hezy Shaked Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Michael L. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Janet E. Kerr Independent Director
Seth R. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILLY'S, INC.-39.92%218
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.0.79%106 805
KERING-2.65%77 047
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.67%54 757
ROSS STORES4.60%43 959
HENNES & MAURITZ7.36%34 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group