Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Investors

03/13/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Tilray, Inc. ("Tilray" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TLRY) securities between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tilray investors have until May 5, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Tilray investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 2, 2020 Tilray announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. For the year, the Company reported a net loss of $321.2 million, compared to a net loss of $67.7 million the previous year. Moreover, Tilray “recorded non-cash charges of $112.1 million related to impairment of the Authentic Brands Group LLC (‘ABG’) agreement as well as $68.6 million in inventory reserves.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.33, or over 15%, to close at $13.02 per share on March 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the purported advantages of the ABG Agreement were significantly overstated; (2) that the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company’s financial results; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased Tilray securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 5, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
