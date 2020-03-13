Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tilray, Inc.    TLRY

TILRAY, INC.

(TLRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tilray, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY) securities during the period from January 15, 2019 through March 2, 2020. Investors have until May 5, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) the purported advantages of the marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (“ABG”) announced by Tilray on January 15, 2019 (the “ABG Agreement”) were significantly overstated; and (ii) the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company’s financial results.

On March 2, 2020, Tilray reported disappointing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 and announced that “the Company recorded non-cash charges of $112.1 million related to impairment of the Authentic Brands Group LLC (‘ABG’) agreement as well as $68.6 million in inventory reserves.” On this news, Tilray’s shares fell $2.33, or 15.2%, to close at $13.02 per share on March 3, 2020.

If you acquired Tilray securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TILRAY, INC.
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
04:01pTILRAY, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP anno..
PR
12:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09:11aTILRAY, INC. : Announces Pricing of its $90.4 Million Registered Offering
BU
03/12TILRAY : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Tilray, Inc. Investors of Imp..
BU
03/12TLRY Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tilray, Inc. Investors of Cl..
PR
03/12THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
03/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/10Cannabis ETFs inch higher after touching all-time lows
RE
03/10TILRAY : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 255 M
EBIT 2020 -119 M
Net income 2020 -140 M
Debt 2020 365 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,13x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
EV / Sales2021 2,22x
Capitalization 448 M
Chart TILRAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tilray, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILRAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,25  $
Last Close Price 4,03  $
Spread / Highest target 645%
Spread / Average Target 329%
Spread / Lowest Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon Levin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Kruteck Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Eades Chief Science Officer & Vice President
Christine Thompson St. Clare Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILRAY, INC.-65.27%619
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.65%330 625
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.60%243 989
MERCK AND COMPANY-16.02%188 825
PFIZER, INC.-17.89%166 540
NOVARTIS-23.87%166 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group