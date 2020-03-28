Log in
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/28/2020 | 11:42am EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here  or any of the links below, there is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period
Start

Class Period
End

Lead Plaintiff
Deadline

Tilray, Inc.

(NASDAQ: TLRY)

Click Here 

1/15/2019

3/2/2020

5/5/2020

Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

(NASDAQ: SBT)

Click Here 

11/17/2017

12/8/2019

4/27/2020

Allakos, Inc.

(NASDAQ:ALLK)

Click Here 

8/5/2019

12/17/2019

5/11/2020

RTI Surgical 

(NASDAQ: RTIX)

Click Here 

3/7/2016

3/16/2020

5/22/2020

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor LTD

(NASDAQ: AOSL)

Click Here 

8/7/2019

2/5/2020

5/18/2020

Exela Technologies

(NASDAQ: XELA)

Click Here 

3/16/2018

3/16/2020

5/22/2020

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

(NASDAQ: LOGC)

Click Here 

12/3/2018

2/10/2020

5/18/2020

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301031317.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
