Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tilray, Inc.    TLRY

TILRAY, INC.

(TLRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020. Tilray engages in research, cultivation processing, and distribution of medical cannabis.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Tilray's misconduct, click here.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, on January 15, 2019, Tilray announced its entry into a marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group ("ABG"), touting that "through this agreement, Tilray and ABG [will] join forces at the intersection of science and brand to connect consumers with innovative health and wellness products." Tilray maintained these positive statements throughout the relevant period, assuring investors that the alliance "will complement or augment [its] existing business." Despite auspicious projections for the agreement, on March 2, 2020, Tilray released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, reporting a net loss for the year of $321.2 million and disclosing that "the Company recorded non-cash charges of $112.1 million related to impairment of the Authentic Brands Group LLC ('ABG') agreement as well as $68.6 million in inventory reserves." Since this news, Tilray's stock price has precipitously fallen 67% from its closing price of $15.35 per share on March, 2, 2020, currently trading at $5 per share.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TILRAY, INC.
02:36pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Sued for Misleadin..
BU
10:04aTILRAY INC : . Announces Pricing of its $90.4 Million Registered Offering
AQ
03/13TILRAY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER L : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/13Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
03/13TILRAY, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP anno..
PR
03/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/13TILRAY, INC. : Announces Pricing of its $90.4 Million Registered Offering
BU
03/12TILRAY : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Tilray, Inc. Investors of Imp..
BU
03/12TLRY Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tilray, Inc. Investors of Cl..
PR
03/12THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 253 M
EBIT 2020 -118 M
Net income 2020 -139 M
Debt 2020 347 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,21x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,96x
EV / Sales2020 3,14x
EV / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 448 M
Chart TILRAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tilray, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILRAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14,99  $
Last Close Price 4,03  $
Spread / Highest target 596%
Spread / Average Target 273%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon Levin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Kruteck Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Eades Chief Science Officer & Vice President
Cuba Flowers Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILRAY, INC.-76.50%448
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.94%354 036
ROCHE HOLDING AG-9.84%252 027
MERCK & CO., INC-15.61%194 659
PFIZER, INC.-16.51%181 463
NOVARTIS-22.80%168 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group