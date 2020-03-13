Log in
TILRAY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tilray, Inc. - TLRY

03/13/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 5, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tilray, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TLRY), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Tilray and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tlry/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 5, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Tilray and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2020, the Company announced its 4Q and FY 2019 financial results, disclosing a $321.2 million net loss for the year, or $3.20 per share, compared to $67.7 million, or $0.82 per share, for 2018, and “non-cash charges of $112.1 million related to impairment of the Authentic Brands Group LLC (‘ABG’) agreement as well as $68.6 million in inventory reserves.”

On this news, the price of Tilray’s shares plummeted.

The case is Chad Ganovsky, et al. v. Tilray, Inc., et al., 20-cv-01240.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
