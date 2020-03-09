Log in
TILRAY, INC.

(TLRY)
TLRY Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tilray, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/09/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tilray, Inc. ("Tilray" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TLRY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tilray securities between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tlry.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported advantages of the ABG Agreement were significantly overstated; (2) the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company’s financial results; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 2, 2020, Tilray announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, which fell significantly short of consensus estimates and included a net loss of $219.1 million for the quarter, a $112 million impairment charge related to assets, and a $68 million inventory write-down. On this news, Tilray’s stock price fell $2.33 per share, or 15.18%, to close at $13.02 per share on March 3, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tlry or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Tilary you have until May 5, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 255 M
EBIT 2020 -117 M
Net income 2020 -139 M
Debt 2020 365 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,79x
P/E ratio 2021 -17,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,51x
EV / Sales2021 3,72x
Capitalization 1 043 M
Chart TILRAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tilray, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILRAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 18,06  $
Last Close Price 10,02  $
Spread / Highest target 199%
Spread / Average Target 80,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon Levin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Kruteck Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Eades Chief Science Officer & Vice President
Christine Thompson St. Clare Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILRAY, INC.-41.51%1 043
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.63%374 209
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.33%286 188
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.62%208 481
PFIZER, INC.-10.62%194 278
NOVARTIS-13.74%191 935
