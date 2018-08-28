Log in
TILRAY INC (TLRY)
  Report  
Tilray Inc : Tilray, Inc. Series 2 to Host Earnings Call

08/28/2018 | 08:39pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / Tilray, Inc. Series 2 (NASDAQ: TLRY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 28, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-D2050ED640AF4.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Castaneda Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joshua Eades Chief Science Officer & Vice President
Christine Thompson St. Clare Independent Director
Maryscott Greenwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILRAY INC0.00%3 511
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.30%364 721
PFIZER17.06%248 553
NOVARTIS-0.05%213 828
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.70%212 349
MERCK AND COMPANY22.69%183 614
