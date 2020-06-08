Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tilray, Inc.    TLRY

TILRAY, INC.

(TLRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tilray, Inc. : to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Tilray, Inc., (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY) a global leader in cannabis research, cultivation, production and distribution, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor events:

  • On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Company will also host investor meetings.
  • On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Company will also host investor meetings.

About Tilray®

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 15 countries spanning five continents.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TILRAY, INC.
05:01pTILRAY, INC. : to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Events
BU
06/02TILRAY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events..
AQ
06/01TILRAY, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Material Impai..
AQ
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/28Health Care Up As Defensive Sectors Return To Favor -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05/27TILRAY : reg; Receives Complete GMP Certification at EU Campus
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 242 M - -
Net income 2020 -241 M - -
Net Debt 2020 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 184 M 1 184 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 646
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart TILRAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tilray, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILRAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,73 $
Last Close Price 9,48 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 2,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon Levin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Kruteck Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Eades Chief Science Officer & Vice President
Cuba Flowers Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILRAY, INC.-44.66%1 184
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.98%388 076
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.78%293 869
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.55%207 633
PFIZER, INC.-8.14%199 918
NOVARTIS AG-9.64%190 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group