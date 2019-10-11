Tilray : Registration of securities issued in business combination transactions 0 10/11/2019 | 06:11am EDT Send by mail :

Table of Contents As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 10, 2019 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Tilray, Inc. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 2834 82-4310622 (State or other jurisdiction of (Primary Standard Industrial (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Classification Code Number) Identification Number) Tilray, Inc. 1100 Maughan Road Nanaimo, BC V9X IJ2 (844) 845-7291 (Address including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's principal executive offices) Brendan Kennedy President and Chief Executive Officer Tilray, Inc. 1100 Maughan Road Nanaimo, BC V9X IJ2 (844) 845-7291 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies to: Dara Redler Luke P. Iovine, III Patrick Moen John Robertson General Counsel Paul Hastings LLP Privateer Holdings, Inc. Alan D. Hambelton Tilray, Inc. 200 Park Avenue 2701 Eastlake Avenue E., 3rd Floor Cooley LLP 1100 Maughan Road New York, NY 10166 Seattle, WA 98102 1700 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1900 Nanaimo, BC V9X IJ2 (212) 318-6000 (206) 432-9325 Seattle, WA 98101 (844) 845-7291 (206) 452-8700 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: As soon as practicable after the effectiveness of this registration statement and the satisfaction or waiver of all other conditions under the Merger Agreement described herein. If the securities being registered on this Form are being offered in connection with the formation of a holding company and there is compliance with General Instruction G, please check the following box. ☐ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ If applicable, place an X in the box to designate the appropriate rule provision relied upon in conducting this transaction: Exchange Act Rule 13(e)-4(i)(Cross-Border Issuer Tender Offer) ☐ Exchange Act Rule 14d-1(d)(Cross-BorderThird-Party Tender Offer) ☐ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Proposed Proposed Amount Maximum Maximum Title of Each Class of to be Offering Price Aggregate Amount of Security Being Registered Registered(1) Per Share Offering Price(2) Registration Fee(3) Class 1 Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share 16,666,667 N/A $32,018,531 $4,156 Class 2 Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share 58,333,333 N/A Relates to Class 1 common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, and Class 2 common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of Tilray, Inc., a Delaware corporation, which we refer to as Tilray, issuable to holders of Class 1 common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, Class 2 common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, and Class 3 common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of Privateer Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, which we refer to as Privateer, in the proposed merger of Privateer with and into Down River Merger Sub, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray, which entity we refer to as merger sub and which transaction we refer to as the merger. The amount of Tilray's Class 1 common stock and Class 2 common stock to be registered is based on the estimated number of shares of Tilray's Class 1 common stock and Class 2 common stock that are expected to be issued pursuant to the merger in consideration for each outstanding share of Privateer common stock, as adjusted pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization among Privateer, Tilray and merger sub. Estimated solely for purposes of calculating the registration fee in accordance with Rule 457(f) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, based upon the estimated book value of the aggregate Privateer securities to be exchanged in the merger, following the conversion of Privateer preferred stock into Privateer Class 2 common stock and immediately prior to the merger. Privateer is a private company, and no market exists for its securities. This fee has been calculated pursuant to Section 6(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Registrant hereby amends this registration statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the Registrant shall file a further amendment that specifically states that this registration statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or until the registration statement shall become effective on such date as the Securities and Exchange Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine. Table of Contents The information in this proxy statement/prospectus/information statement is not complete and may be changed. Tilray may not sell its securities pursuant to the proposed transactions until the Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This proxy statement/prospectus/information statement is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Subject to completion, dated October 10, 2019 PROPOSED MERGER YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT To the Stockholders of Tilray, Inc. and Privateer Holdings, Inc.: Tilray, Inc., which we refer to as Tilray, and Privateer Holdings, Inc., which we refer to as Privateer, have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, which we refer to as the merger agreement, pursuant to which Privateer will merge with and into a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray, which we refer to as the merger. Privateer and Tilray believe that the merger will have the effect of an orderly release of the 75 million shares of Tilray common stock held by Privateer through their cancellation and a subsequent issuance to Privateer's equity holders. Immediately prior to the effective time of the merger, which we refer to as the effective time, each share of preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, of Privateer, will be converted into one share of Privateer Class 2 common stock in accordance with the applicable provisions of Privateer's amended and restated certificate of incorporation. At the effective time, each share of Privateer capital stock outstanding immediately prior to the effective time (excluding certain shares to be canceled pursuant to the merger agreement and shares held by stockholders who have exercised and perfected appraisal rights) will be automatically converted into the right to receive the applicable portion of the Stock Merger Consideration (as defined below) and, if applicable, a portion of the Cash Merger Consideration (as defined below), in each case calculated in accordance with and as set forth in an allocation certificate as described in more detail in the merger agreement. The "Stock Merger Consideration" means 58,333,333 shares of Tilray Class 2 common stock and 16,666,667 shares of Tilray Class 1 common stock, in each case, as may be adjusted pursuant to the merger agreement; provided, however, that the number of shares of Tilray Class 2 common stock in the Stock Merger Consideration shall be reduced by the following: (i) the number of shares of Tilray Class 2 common stock issuable pursuant to certain Privateer options that will be assumed by Tilray (and which options will be converted into options to purchase shares of Tilray Class 2 common stock) (the "Option Merger Consideration"); (ii) a number of shares of Tilray Class 2 common stock equal to the amount by which certain Privateer transaction expenses exceed $1 million, divided by the volume-weighted average closing trading price of a share of Tilray Class 2 common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which we refer to as Nasdaq, for the five consecutive trading days ending five trading days immediately prior to the closing date of the merger (the "Tilray Closing Price"); (iii) a number of shares of Tilray Class 2 common stock equal to the amount of Cash Merger Consideration (excluding the Aggregate Cash Option Consideration, as defined below) divided by the public offering price of a share of Tilray Class 2 common stock in an Offering (as described below) (less any underwriting discounts and commissions) (the "Stock Cash Consideration Shares"); and (iv) a number of shares of Tilray Class 2 common stock equal to the option exchange ratio described in the merger agreement multiplied by the aggregate total of all in-the-money options held by certain service providers of Privateer that are cancelled in exchange for a certain percentage of the Cash Merger Consideration (such cash amount, the "Aggregate Cash Option Consideration" and such shares, the "Option Cash Consideration Shares"). Tilray's board of directors, which we refer to as the Tilray Board, may, in its sole discretion, designate all or any portion of the net proceeds from an underwritten, at-the market offering, or other registered public offering of Tilray common stock or other offering of Tilray securities consummated prior to the closing of the merger (an "Offering") as cash consideration for the merger (the "Cash Merger Consideration"), to be paid in cash pro rata (i) in lieu of a portion of the Stock Merger Consideration to the Privateer stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive Tilray Class 2 common stock in the merger, and (ii) in lieu of a portion of the Option Merger Consideration to certain service providers of Privateer in exchange for the cancellation of certain Privateer options determined to be in-the-money, in each case, in accordance with the allocation certificate as described in more detail in the merger agreement. The sum of the Stock Cash Consideration Shares and the Option Cash Consideration Shares (together, the "Cash Consideration Shares") shall not exceed 20% of the Total Merger Consideration. Tilray is under no obligation to conduct an Offering or to pay any Cash Merger Consideration. At the effective time, Tilray's stockholders will continue to own and hold their existing shares of Tilray's common stock, and all outstanding and unexercised options to purchase shares of Tilray's common stock will Table of Contents remain in effect pursuant to their terms; provided, however, that unvested options to purchase Tilray stock held by certain Privateer service providers shall accelerate effective as of the effective time. Assuming no Cash Merger Consideration is paid in connection with the merger, immediately after the merger, Privateer's stockholders as of immediately prior to the effective time are expected to own approximately 75.4% of the outstanding capital stock of Tilray and 90.4% of the voting power of Tilray and (ii) the three founders of Privateer, namely Brendan Kennedy (Tilray's Chief Executive Officer and President, as well as a member of the Tilray Board), Michael Blue and Christian Groh, are expected to collectively own 25.7% of the outstanding capital stock of Tilray and 71.0% of the voting power of Tilray. Mr. Kennedy, an executive officer and member of the Tilray Board, is also the Executive Chairman, a member of the Privateer Board and the largest stockholder of Privateer. Michael Auerbach, a member of the Tilray Board, is also a member of the Privateer Board and a stockholder of Privateer. Shares of Tilray's Class 2 common stock are currently listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TLRY." On , 2019, the last trading day before the date of this proxy statement/prospectus/information statement, the closing sale price of Tilray's Class 2 common stock on Nasdaq was $ per share. Tilray is holding a special meeting of its stockholders in order to obtain the stockholder approvals necessary to complete the merger and related matters. At the Tilray special meeting, which will be held at a.m., local time, on , 2019 at the offices of Cooley LLP, 1700 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1900, Seattle, Washington 98101-1355, unless postponed or adjourned to a later date, Tilray will ask its stockholders to, among other things: approve the merger agreement, and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger, the issuance of shares of Tilray's Class 1 and Class 2 common stock to Privateer's stockholders and optionholders pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement and the change of control resulting from the merger; approve the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of Tilray, in the form attached as Annex B of the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus/information statement; and consider and, if necessary, vote upon an adjournment of the Tilray special meeting to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes in favor of Proposal Nos. 1 and 2. As of September 30, 2019, Privateer beneficially owns or controls an approximate 75% equity interest in Tilray through ownership or control of 16,666,667 shares of Tilray's Class 1 common stock and 58,333,333 shares of Tilray's Class 2 common stock, representing approximately 90% of the voting power of Tilray's capital stock. As a result, Tilray is currently a "controlled company" within the meaning of Nasdaq rules. Privateer has indicated that it intends to vote in favor of each of the proposals presented by Tilray for approval by holders of its common stock. Therefore, approval of Tilray Proposals 1 and 2, and if necessary 3, is expected and, if all other conditions to the merger are satisfied, the merger will be consummated. On September 9, 2019, after careful consideration, the special committee of the Tilray Board, comprised of three independent and disinterested directors of Tilray, which we refer to as the special committee, unanimously (i) determined that the consummation of the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, on the terms and conditions substantially as set forth in the merger agreement, are advisable and are fair to, and in the best interests of, Tilray and its stockholders, (ii) approved and declared advisable the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, approved the merger agreement, and (iv) recommended that the Tilray Board recommend the approval and adoption of the merger agreement by Tilray's stockholders. On September 9, 2019, and based upon the recommendation of the special committee, the Tilray Board unanimously (i) determined that the entry by Tilray into the merger agreement, the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, are advisable and are fair to, and in the best interests of, Tilray and its stockholders, (ii) approved and declared advisable the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the merger, the issuance of the Stock Merger Consideration, the amendment and restatement of Tilray's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, and the change of Table of Contents control of Tilray pursuant to Nasdaq rules, (iii) approved and authorized each of the transaction documents, including the merger agreement, and recommended that the stockholders of Tilray approve the merger agreement and the other transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger, the issuance of the Stock Merger Consideration, the amendment and restatement of Tilray's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, and the change of control of Tilray pursuant to Nasdaq rules. The Tilray Board accordingly recommends that Tilray's stockholders vote "FOR" Proposal Nos. 1, 2, and 3. After careful consideration, Privateer's board of directors, which we refer to as the Privateer Board, has unanimously (i) determined that the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including without limitation the merger and the other transactions contemplated thereby, are fair to, advisable to and in the best interests of Privateer and its stockholders, (ii) authorized, approved and declared advisable the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, and (iii) recommended that Privateer's stockholders vote to adopt the merger agreement and approve the transactions contemplated thereby, including without limitation the merger and the other transactions contemplated thereby. The Privateer Board unanimously recommends that Privateer's stockholders sign and return the action by written consent of Privateer's stockholders, which we refer to as the Privateer written consent, indicating their (i) adoption and approval of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, (ii) adoption and approval of the Privateer's amended and restated certificate of incorporation in the form attached as Exhibit D to the merger agreement, (iii) acknowledgement that the approval given is irrevocable and that such stockholder is aware of its rights to demand appraisal for its shares pursuant to Section 262 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, which we refer to as the DGCL, and that such stockholder has received and read a copy of Section 262 of the DGCL, (iv) acknowledgement that by its approval of the merger it is not entitled to appraisal rights with respect to its shares in connection with the merger and thereby waives any rights to receive payment of the fair value of its capital stock under the DGCL, and (v) approval of the conversion of Privateer preferred stock into Privateer Class 2 common stock. As described in the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus/information statement, certain of Privateer's stockholders who in the aggregate own approximately 35.8% of the outstanding capital stock and 45.7% of the voting power of Privateer as of the date of the merger agreement, are parties to support agreements with Tilray and Privateer, whereby such stockholders have agreed to vote their shares in favor of (i) the approval and adoption of the merger agreement, (ii) the approval of the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, (iii) the approval and adoption of the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of Privateer, (iv) the conversion of Privateer preferred stock into Privateer Class 2 common stock immediately prior to the effective time, and (v) other related matters. More information about Tilray, Privateer and the proposed transaction is contained in this proxy statement/prospectus/information statement. Tilray and Privateer urge you to read the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus/information statement carefully and in its entirety. IN PARTICULAR, YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE MATTERS DISCUSSED UNDER "RISK FACTORS" BEGINNING ON PAGE 24. Tilray and Privateer are excited about the opportunities the merger brings to both Tilray's and Privateer's stockholders, and thank you for your consideration and continued support. Brendan Kennedy Michael Blue Chief Executive Officer Managing Partner Tilray, Inc. Privateer Holdings, Inc. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this proxy statement/prospectus/information statement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The accompanying proxy statement/prospectus/information statement is dated , 2019, and is first being mailed to Tilray's and Privateer's stockholders on or about , 2019. Permalink

