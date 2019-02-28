Tilray : reg; Closes Transaction Acquiring Manitoba Harvest, the World's Largest Hemp Foods Company

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:TLRY), a global leader
in cannabis research, cultivation, production and distribution, is
pleased to announce the closing of a previously announced definitive
agreement (the “Agreement”) in which Tilray has acquired all of the
issued and outstanding securities of FHF Holdings Ltd. (“Manitoba
Harvest”), from Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC (“The Compass
Group”) (NYSE:CODI) and other shareholders of Manitoba Harvest (the
“Transaction”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Tilray has acquired
Manitoba Harvest on a cash and debt-free basis, for an aggregate maximum
purchase price, including cash and class 2 Common Stock in the capital
of Tilray (“Tilray Shares”), of C$419 million pending the achievement of
certain milestones after the closing of the Transaction.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228006067/en/
Founded in 1998, Manitoba Harvest is the world’s largest hemp food
manufacturer and a leader in the natural foods industry. It produces,
manufactures, markets and distributes a broad-based portfolio of
hemp-based consumer products, which are sold in over 16,000 stores at
major retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Products in the Manitoba
Harvest portfolio include: Hemp Hearts™, Hemp Oil™, Hemp Yeah! ™
granola, Hemp Yeah! ™ protein powder and Hemp Bliss™ milk. Manitoba
Harvest has plans to launch a line of CBD containing Broad Spectrum Hemp
Extracts as well as a line-up of Hemp Yeah! wellness bars this summer.
Together, Tilray and Manitoba Harvest will strive to grow both
companies’ revenue while bringing nutritious hemp foods and supplements
to more households across the U.S. and Canada. The acquisition will
expand Tilray’s product portfolio into the natural foods category and
bring Manitoba Harvest’s expertise in working with cannabinoids,
including cannabidiol (CBD), to Tilray. By leveraging Manitoba Harvest’s
established distribution network, Tilray plans to accelerate its
expansion into the U.S. and Canadian markets, where legal, for CBD
products. Manitoba Harvest also brings to Tilray an experienced team and
manufacturing capabilities, including the addition of two high quality
BRC AA+ certified manufacturing facilities as well as significant sales
and distribution capabilities.
“We’re proud to officially welcome Manitoba Harvest to Tilray’s growing
portfolio of brands and network of experts,” Brendan Kennedy, Tilray
President and CEO. “We look forward to working collaboratively to
develop and distribute a diverse portfolio of branded hemp-derived CBD
food and wellness products in the U.S. and Canada.”
“We are excited about being an important part of the growth strategy for
Tilray,” said Bill Chiasson, Manitoba Harvest CEO. “By leveraging our
combined strengths and capabilities, we hope to accelerate our mission
of transforming consumer health through the power of hemp.”
Manitoba Harvest will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray,
leveraging the Tilray team’s global cannabis industry expertise and
other strategic partners. Manitoba Harvest will continue to operate its
seed-to-shelf supply chain model and leverage its retail relationships
across North America. Tilray and Manitoba Harvest will also work
together to develop innovative new CBD wellness products and hemp-based
consumer food products.
Additional Transaction Details
Of
the aggregate maximum C$419 million purchase price, Tilray paid C$277.5
million at closing, comprised of C$150 million in cash and C$127.5
million in Tilray Shares. Six months after closing, Tilray will pay
C$92.5 million, comprised of C$50 million in cash and C$42.5 million in
Tilray Shares. Tilray will issue an additional C$49 million in Tilray
Shares based on Manitoba Harvest achieving certain performance
milestones in 2019, such amount to be reduced to the extent that some or
all of the milestones are not achieved. The transaction will be subject
to normal post-closing adjustments.
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel to Tilray
and Cooley LLP acted as Tilray’s U.S. legal counsel. Cowen provided a
fairness opinion to Tilray’s board of directors in connection with the
transaction.
Stikeman Elliott LLP acted as legal counsel to sellers. Jefferies LLC
acted as financial advisor to Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC in
connection with the transaction.
About Tilray®
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research,
cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids
currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in twelve
countries spanning five continents.
About Manitoba Harvest
Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba,
and founded in 1998, Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and global leader in
branded, hemp-based foods. The company is the world’s largest
vertically-integrated hemp food manufacturer and is strategically
located near its supply base in Canada. Manitoba Harvest’s 100%
all-natural product lineup includes hemp hearts, hemp protein powder and
hemp snacks and are currently carried in about 16,000 retail locations
across the U.S. and Canada.
About Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
CODI owns and
manages a diverse family of established North American middle market
businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche
market. CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its
subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash
flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity
capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and
operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its
subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to
make cash distributions to its shareholders.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:
This
press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities
laws, or collectively, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements in this press release may be identified by the use of words
such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”,
“anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”,
“estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions and include
statements relating to Tilray’s acquisition of Manitoba Harvest and the
expected benefits resulting therefrom, the ability of Manitoba Harvest
to achieve the performance milestones and earn the payments associated
therewith, or any future plans relating to Tilray or Manitoba Harvest,
including beginning or increasing Tilray’s activities as it relates to
CBD and wellness products, entering into the U.S. CBD market, growing
the revenue of Tilray and Manitoba Harvest, the launch of Manitoba
Harvest’s CBD line of products and Tilray’s global growth strategy.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and
are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in
light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current
conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that
management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances,
including assumptions in respect of the synergies between Tilray and
Manitoba Harvest, that Manitoba Harvest’s past performance is indicative
of future performance, current and future market conditions, the current
and future regulatory environment and future approvals and
permits. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ
materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking
statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place
undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not
guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve
significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may
cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially
from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements.
Please see the heading “Risk Factors” in Tilray’s Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
and Canadian securities regulators on November 14, 2018, for a
discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Tilray does
not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included
herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228006067/en/