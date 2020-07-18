Depleted Trump Economic Team Faces Major Test Over Extending Coronavirus Relief Efforts

By Nick Timiraos and Kate Davidson

The White House's freewheeling approach to policy-making faces a key test next week as negotiations begin with Congress over extending emergency economic relief measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stakes are high. Economists say the next aid package will be critical in shaping the pace of recovery from the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression.

The Trump administration hasn't publicly detailed its proposals. It has offered competing visions in recent months, at first over whether an additional package would be needed at all, and more recently over whether it should tilt more toward tax cuts and hiring incentives or toward providing more direct spending.

President Trump has voiced support for both, but the administration has yet to reconcile how to do this while satisfying many congressional Republicans who want to hold down the cost of another bill.

Moreover, the administration has seen heavy turnover since Congress passed a $2.2 trillion economic relief bill in March, further complicating efforts to forge consensus or provide leadership to congressional Republicans.

As a result, political analysts say Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, are poised to play the larger role in negotiations with House Democrats on legislation that will shape the U.S. economic outlook in the crucial months before the November election.

When Congress passed relief bills last spring, many policy makers expected the economy would be on its feet again by the summer. Since then, a wave of new Covid-19 cases threatens to stall the nascent recovery as dozens of states pause or reverse plans to reopen.

The White House and lawmakers returning from recess next week are under pressure to pass another measure before departing for their August break, because expanded jobless benefits expire at the end of this month and the virus is spreading in more states.

The White House's negotiations are being led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has a close working relationship with Trump adviser Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council. Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump's chief of staff and a former congressman from North Carolina, will also play a key role.

Mr. Mnuchin, a former investment banker, has been the most public economic voice in the administration. He has a working relationship with both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Some conservatives, however, see him as too eager to cut deals with Mrs. Pelosi.

Mr. Kudlow said the administration is backing a temporary suspension of the payroll tax, which takes 7.65% from a worker's paycheck with another 7.65% paid by employers, along with other deductions for businesses and re-employment incentives. The payroll tax holiday has little support from Senate Republicans. It also wasn't included in the relief bill that the Democratic-controlled House passed in May that has languished in the Senate.

The administration will also support a new round of economic assistance payments to certain households and an extension of enhanced unemployment insurance benefits at a level below the $600-a-week increase approved in March, Mr. Kudlow said.

"We're working out a plan right now. Nothing is written in stone," Mr. Kudlow said Friday. "There will be additional spending in the bill. It will be smaller and more targeted than the first Cares Act in March."

Several officials involved with the March bill have since left the administration, including Joe Grogan, the former head of the Domestic Policy Council; Eric Ueland, the former White House legislative affairs chief; and Andrew Olmem, formerly Mr. Kudlow's deputy.

Kevin Hassett, the former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, recently completed a three-month stint advising Mr. Trump. Tomas Philipson, who succeeded Mr. Hassett as CEA chairman last year, was forced out of the post in June following months of tension that coincided with the worst of the crisis.

The three-person CEA now has just one member, its acting chairman, Tyler Goodspeed, a 35-year-old economic historian appointed to the council last year.

The Treasury Department entered the current crisis with several vacant senior positions, due to recent departures or Senate delays in confirming pending nominations, and because the administration hasn't moved to fill the openings.

Mr. Philipson said the White House's senior team has little expertise analyzing economic policy proposals.

Mr. Kudlow is a "superb messenger" and Mr. Mnuchin is a great deal maker, said Mr. Philipson, a health economist at the University of Chicago. "But neither of these guys are people who formulate policy and quantitatively evaluate policy," he said in an interview. "That skill is lacking now."

After the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, "the policy process broke down," said Mr. Philipson.

Mr. Kudlow disputed the characterization. Mr. Philipson "wouldn't know because he was never in the meetings," he said. The White House brought Mr. Hassett back because Mr. Philipson "was so inadequate to the task."

Mr. Kudlow said a team of around eight economic advisers meets weekly with Mr. Trump and twice-weekly on its own refining policy proposals. "Not only do we have a highly developed policy process, but we have been consulting regularly with Senate leadership," he said.

Mr. Mnuchin played down the importance of technical economic expertise in the current crisis. "In this environment, the best feedback is not theoretical macroeconomic models from traditional economics," he said in a July 10 interview. "It's the real-time information that is coming back on the economy."

Mr. Trump has long preferred a policy process guided by his instincts, in which he listens to a variety of views and then decides what he wants to do.

"There is no plan or even a coherent message from the White House" on how to design the next bill, said Andy Laperriere of research firm Cornerstone Macro last week. "This lack of White House leadership is making it difficult for congressional Republicans to forge consensus."

Mr. McConnell stepped into that breach last week, Mr. Laperriere said, by outlining his principles for the next bill.

Stephen Myrow, a former Treasury Department official in the George W. Bush administration who is now managing partner of research firm Beacon Policy Advisers LLC, said the administration's hazy response has been evident by the degree to which it has deferred to Congress, the Federal Reserve and states in responding to the pandemic.

Mr. Philipson said he had been frozen out of policy discussions in recent months after other advisers sought control over the president.

He said policies now should focus on reducing the spread of the virus by encouraging the separation of elderly, high-risk populations from lower-risk and more productive younger workers. "That has not been pushed in as forceful way as it could," Mr. Philipson said. "Simply handing out checks to everyone regardless of their risk status" is a mistake, he said.

On its own, the three-member CEA has little political power and its influence generally rises or falls with the personality of the chairman and his or her relationship to the president. One of its most important roles is to tell policy makers when their ideas are bad, said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who served as CEA's chief economist under Mr. Bush.

"If you freeze out CEA, you raise the possibility of stepping on a land mine someday," he said.

