TIM Participações S A : 2020 - 2022 Strategic Plan
03/10/2020 | 07:10pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT
STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2022 AND GUIDANCE RELEASE
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company" or "TPAR) (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) and its wholly owned subsidiary TIM S.A. ("Subsidiary" or "TSA"), in compliance with Article 157 of Law No 6,404 and the provisions of CVM Instruction N. 358, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that Telecom Italia Group released today its forecasts for 2020-2022 period. In this context, TIM updates the forecasts of its Strategic Plan 2019-2021, released to the market through a Material Fact dated February 21st, 2019.
The Company releases this update after a year of consistent improvements, with the achievement of a significant part of the short-term objectives outlined in its Strategic Plan 2019- 2021, which demonstrates the correctness of the strategy implemented throughout the year. These objectives were achieved despite macroeconomic expectations that were not confirmed due to a slower and more unstable recovery of the economy, compared to projections made by the market in general and by TPAR and its subsidiary.
Projections 2019-21
with IFRS 9+15
KPIi
2019 Projection (Short
2019 Results
Term)
Service Revenues Growth (YoY)
3-5%
2.4%
EBITDA Growth (YoY)
Mid to High-Single Digit
6.7%
Growth
EBITDA Margin
≥39% in 2020
39.1%
% CAPEX over Net Revenues
Low 20's
22.2%
% EBITDA - CAPEX over Net Revenues
>15%
16.9%
IoE distribution
~R$ 1 bln
R$ 995 mln
TIM, however, in this new triennium, reaffirms its commitment with (i) the preservation of an austere approach in cost controls, aiming to raise the profitability of its operation, and so it adjusts the goal to exceed the level of 40% EBITDA Margin in 2022, as well as (ii) an efficient capital allocation, characterized by the CAPEX destination to infrastructure (network and IT) extension and modernization projects, and (iii) the continuous expansion of the cash generation characterized by the growth of EBITDA - CAPEX over Revenues indicator to surpass the level of 20%.
Projections 2019-21
Projections 2020-22
with IFRS 9+15
with IFRS 9+15 and IFRS16
KPIi
2019 (Short Term)
Long Term
2020 (Short Term)
Long Term
Service Revenues
3-5%
CAGR '18-'21
Mid-Single Digit
CAGR '19-'22
Growth (YoY)
Mid-Single Digit
Mid-Single Digit
EBITDA Growth (YoY) /
Mid to High-Single
≥39% in 2020
Mid-Single Digit
≥40% in 2022
% EBITDA Margin
Digit Growth
(≥47% w/ IFRS 16)
% CAPEX over Net Revs.
Low 20's
~R$ 12.0 bln
Low 20's
R$ 12.0 - 12.5 bln
/ ∑ CAPEX
(∑'19-'21)
(∑'20-'22)
% EBITDA - CAPEX
>15%
≥20% in 2021
>16%
≥20% in 2022
over Net Revenues
(>20% w/ IFRS 16)
(≥25% w/ IFRS 16)
Lastly, TIM presents, as an attachment to this Material Fact, additional details about the 2020- 2022 Strategic Plan and its guidance.
Rio de Janeiro, March 10th, 2020.
TIM Participações S.A.
TIM S.A.
Adrian Calaza
Adrian Calaza
Chief Financial Officer and
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations Officer
2020-2022 Strategic Plan
March, 2020
2019 Financial and Operational Highlights
Net Service Revenues1,2
R$ 16.6 bln
(+2.4% YoY)
TIM Live1,2
R$ 491 mln
(+30.6% YoY)
Net Service Revenues
Growth2(%YoY)
3.0%
3.2%
2.4%
1.0%
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Mobile ARPU2(R$)
22.5 +5.6% 23.7
20182019
Network evolution supported by innovation: 5G trials, massive MIMO, refarming, MOU with Vivo
Improved network quality recognized by independent measures
Assertive adjustment in offers' portfolio, back to the right dynamic
EBITDA1,2
EBITDA Margin3
R$ 6.8 bln
39.8%
(+6.7% YoY)
36.6%
38.5%
33.5%
31.5%
6 consecutive
years of EBITDA
growth
(CAGR 15-19:
6.5%)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EBITDA - CAPEX3
(% on Net Revenues ; R$ bln)
15.6%
16.9%
11.1%
3.7%
4.7%
2.7
2.9
1.8
0.7
0.6
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
in go-to-market
Image recovery in all segments
Record high organization climate
results
The year 2019 confirms the company's transformation in the last 5 years
(1) In 2019; (2) KPIs ex-IFRS 16 impacts; (3) Pro-forma basis (excluding IFRS 9, 15 and 16 impacts)
2
Strategic Pillars for 2020-22
Evolution Transformation
1
INFRASTRUCTURE
Preparing for the future
Evolution
IT: solve operational issues through architecture and
platforms review leveraging digital and automation
Network: focus to improve
spectrum efficiency
through new sites deployments and use of innovative technology (M- MIMO) and refarming
Transformation
5G and data monetization
Artificial Intelligence
2G / 3G consolidation
Content distribution
2
MOBILE
From Volume to
Value
Evolution
Sustaining residual growth opportunity in a mature market
Portfolio review to unlock upselling opportunities
Selective "more for more" approach to increase
ARPU
Leveraging customer experience and mitigate attrition to reduce churn
UBB
3 Growth
Opportunity
Evolution
Rollout plan with cherry picking approach based on geomarketing analyses
Naked broadband with OTT friendly approach to differentiate our offers
Transformation
→ Creation
of
an
infrastructure
vehicle
through partnership to further accelerate the coverage
4
EFFICIENCY
5
BEYOND CORE
To the next level,
Monetizing
enhancing CEX
customer base
Evolution
Transformation
→
Accelerate digital &
→
IoT Services
automation
→ Growing market in mobile
→ Revise make vs. buy
digital advertising
approach
→
Unique opportunity in
mobile financial services
Transformation
E2E transformation to
improve cash cost efficiency
Network sharing
Cloudification
3
Infrastructure: Preparing TIM Brasil for the future
IT to the next level in 18-24 months
Big data
NBA
Cognitive
evolution
roll-out
systems
Application and
Catalogue
architecture review
creation
Network 5 key pillars
Data
5G
IoT
Growth
ready
New
Fixed
initiatives
Broadband
Benefits:
Customers'
Integrated view
New capabilities
Fixed
Wireless
Access
New IoT businesses opportunities
Time-to- market
Automation of processes and efficiency increase
Decommissioning Savings
Densification and innovative solutions
Convergent architecture
Evolution
Transformation
4
Mobile: Move from volume to value to sustain mobile business growth, leveraging customer experience
Premium Price
P2
Convergence
P3
Innovation
2022
2019
P4 2014
Low Price
Residual growth: churn management becomes more important
Mobile Unique Users1,2 (MM)
139
146
Reduce
104
churn
Playing by opportunity, meeting clients true needs
