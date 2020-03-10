Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participações S.A.    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(TIMP3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/10
15.51 BRL   +2.65%
07:10pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 2020 - 2022 Strategic Plan
PU
03/06TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : SEC Filing (6-K)
PU
03/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TIM Participações S A : 2020 - 2022 Strategic Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 07:10pm EDT

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Closed Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF):

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF):

02.558.115/0001-21

02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2022 AND GUIDANCE RELEASE

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company" or "TPAR) (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) and its wholly owned subsidiary TIM S.A. ("Subsidiary" or "TSA"), in compliance with Article 157 of Law No 6,404 and the provisions of CVM Instruction N. 358, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that Telecom Italia Group released today its forecasts for 2020-2022 period. In this context, TIM updates the forecasts of its Strategic Plan 2019-2021, released to the market through a Material Fact dated February 21st, 2019.

The Company releases this update after a year of consistent improvements, with the achievement of a significant part of the short-term objectives outlined in its Strategic Plan 2019- 2021, which demonstrates the correctness of the strategy implemented throughout the year. These objectives were achieved despite macroeconomic expectations that were not confirmed due to a slower and more unstable recovery of the economy, compared to projections made by the market in general and by TPAR and its subsidiary.

Projections 2019-21

with IFRS 9+15

KPIi

2019 Projection (Short

2019 Results

Term)

Service Revenues Growth (YoY)

3-5%

2.4%

EBITDA Growth (YoY)

Mid to High-Single Digit

6.7%

Growth

EBITDA Margin

≥39% in 2020

39.1%

% CAPEX over Net Revenues

Low 20's

22.2%

% EBITDA - CAPEX over Net Revenues

>15%

16.9%

IoE distribution

~R$ 1 bln

R$ 995 mln

TIM, however, in this new triennium, reaffirms its commitment with (i) the preservation of an austere approach in cost controls, aiming to raise the profitability of its operation, and so it adjusts the goal to exceed the level of 40% EBITDA Margin in 2022, as well as (ii) an efficient capital allocation, characterized by the CAPEX destination to infrastructure (network and IT) extension and modernization projects, and (iii) the continuous expansion of the cash generation characterized by the growth of EBITDA - CAPEX over Revenues indicator to surpass the level of 20%.

Projections 2019-21

Projections 2020-22

with IFRS 9+15

with IFRS 9+15 and IFRS16

KPIi

2019 (Short Term)

Long Term

2020 (Short Term)

Long Term

Service Revenues

3-5%

CAGR '18-'21

Mid-Single Digit

CAGR '19-'22

Growth (YoY)

Mid-Single Digit

Mid-Single Digit

EBITDA Growth (YoY) /

Mid to High-Single

≥39% in 2020

Mid-Single Digit

≥40% in 2022

% EBITDA Margin

Digit Growth

(≥47% w/ IFRS 16)

% CAPEX over Net Revs.

Low 20's

~R$ 12.0 bln

Low 20's

R$ 12.0 - 12.5 bln

/ ∑ CAPEX

(∑'19-'21)

(∑'20-'22)

% EBITDA - CAPEX

>15%

≥20% in 2021

>16%

≥20% in 2022

over Net Revenues

(>20% w/ IFRS 16)

(≥25% w/ IFRS 16)

Lastly, TIM presents, as an attachment to this Material Fact, additional details about the 2020- 2022 Strategic Plan and its guidance.

Rio de Janeiro, March 10th, 2020.

TIM Participações S.A.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Officer

2020-2022 Strategic Plan

March, 2020

2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net Service Revenues1,2

R$ 16.6 bln

(+2.4% YoY)

TIM Live1,2

R$ 491 mln

(+30.6% YoY)

Net Service Revenues

Growth2 (%YoY)

3.0%

3.2%

2.4%

1.0%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Mobile ARPU2 (R$)

22.5 +5.6% 23.7

20182019

Network evolution supported by innovation: 5G trials, massive MIMO, refarming, MOU with Vivo

Improved network quality recognized by independent measures

Assertive adjustment in offers' portfolio, back to the right dynamic

EBITDA1,2

EBITDA Margin3

R$ 6.8 bln

39.8%

(+6.7% YoY)

36.6%

38.5%

33.5%

31.5%

6 consecutive

years of EBITDA

growth

(CAGR 15-19:

6.5%)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EBITDA - CAPEX3

(% on Net Revenues ; R$ bln)

15.6%

16.9%

11.1%

3.7%

4.7%

2.7

2.9

1.8

0.7

0.6

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

in go-to-market

Image recovery in all segments

Record high organization climate

results

The year 2019 confirms the company's transformation in the last 5 years

(1) In 2019; (2) KPIs ex-IFRS 16 impacts; (3) Pro-forma basis (excluding IFRS 9, 15 and 16 impacts)

2

Strategic Pillars for 2020-22

Evolution Transformation

1

INFRASTRUCTURE

Preparing for the future

Evolution

  • IT: solve operational issues through architecture and
    platforms review leveraging digital and automation
  • Network: focus to improve
    spectrum efficiency
    through new sites deployments and use of innovative technology (M- MIMO) and refarming

Transformation

  • 5G and data monetization
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • 2G / 3G consolidation
  • Content distribution

2

MOBILE

From Volume to

Value

Evolution

  • Sustaining residual growth opportunity in a mature market
  • Portfolio review to unlock upselling opportunities
  • Selective "more for more" approach to increase
    ARPU
  • Leveraging customer experience and mitigate attrition to reduce churn

UBB

3 Growth

Opportunity

Evolution

  • Rollout plan with cherry picking approach based on geomarketing analyses
  • Naked broadband with OTT friendly approach to differentiate our offers

Transformation

Creation

of

an

infrastructure

vehicle

through partnership to further accelerate the coverage

4

EFFICIENCY

5

BEYOND CORE

To the next level,

Monetizing

enhancing CEX

customer base

Evolution

Transformation

Accelerate digital &

IoT Services

automation

Growing market in mobile

Revise make vs. buy

digital advertising

approach

Unique opportunity in

mobile financial services

Transformation

  • E2E transformation to
    improve cash cost efficiency
  • Network sharing
  • Cloudification

3

Infrastructure: Preparing TIM Brasil for the future

IT to the next level in 18-24 months

Big data

NBA

Cognitive

evolution

roll-out

systems

Application and

Catalogue

architecture review

creation

Network 5 key pillars

Data

5G

IoT

Growth

ready

New

Fixed

initiatives

Broadband

Benefits:

Customers'

Integrated view

New capabilities

Fixed

Wireless

Access

New IoT businesses opportunities

Time-to- market

Automation of processes and efficiency increase

Decommissioning Savings

Densification and innovative solutions

Convergent architecture

Evolution

Transformation

4

Mobile: Move from volume to value to sustain mobile business growth, leveraging customer experience

Premium Price

P2

Convergence

P3

Innovation

2022

2019

P4 2014

Low Price

Residual growth: churn management becomes more important

Mobile Unique Users1,2 (MM)

139

146

Reduce

104

churn

Playing by opportunity, meeting clients true needs

Customer Base Mix1 (MM)

167

185

Attack all

30

117 Prepaid

56

segments

82 Postpaid

Postpaid Churn Rate (% p.m.)

3.5% 3.8%

-0.6 p.p.

until 2022

Mobile Customer Base by Segment (MM)

36

33

20

21

Postpaid

>45% in 2022

  • Eliminate pain points: discount management
  • Lock in high propensity customers
  • Improve service level
  • Prepaid acceleration (regional + smart promo, channel mgmt.)
  • Postpaid: brand positioning, handsets
  • SMB: consumerization

Innovation positioning:

ensuring execution and

Increasing "share of wallet"

SIMs per Unique Users1

Mobile ARPU (R$ / month)

Unlock upselling

customer satisfaction to

succeed.

1.9

1.7

1.4

ARPU increase

22.5

23.7

CAGR 19-22 low to mid single digit

opportunities

Price with "more for more"

approach

Boost big data, data

analytics, NBA capabilities

(1) Total market; (2) Population > 10 years.

2010

2015

2020 2022

2018

2020

2022

Evolution

Transformation

5

Ultrabroadband: Industrialization to capture growth opportunity with financial discipline

Footprint expansion and operational

Fixed Net Revenues

FTTx Customer Base

improvement

The lever for

TIM Live CAGR 19-22:

Mln

In 2020…

Cherry peaking deployment

+15

>30%

fixed business

1.5

+40%

Reduce early churn

cities

growth.

households

From

Improve care and self-care

1.0

covered

Evolution…

Reliable bill to cash processes

FTTH

Differentiation: UBB + Content

TIM Live

0.5

Others

OTT content friendly approach

FTTC

Wi-Fi experience

-

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

... To Transformation

Strategic Partnership

Expanding TIM Live's services with the right balance between Sales and Capex, unlocking additional value of this asset

Create in partnership a neutral fiber infrastructure asset in Brazil

Market sound process with an advisor to find the right partner

Evolution

Transformation

6

Efficiency: Keep the lead in profitability taking efficiency to the next level, while enhancing customer experience

E2E transformation to improve cash cost efficiency, leveraging digital, automation, new make vs buy models.

Process efficiency

Digital & Automation

Make vs buy

Smart CAPEX

  • Bad Debt (e.g. new credit models, collections systems improvement)
  • Legal processes (e.g.
    predictive models to reduce JEC expenses - special court for small cases)
  • Self-Provisioning(e.g.,

Naked SIM)

  • Self-caring:Cognitive

IVR and WhatsApp services (e.g., second invoice, balance check and etc.)

  • Self-healing(e.g.,

technical resolution for broadband services)

  • Administrative

processes (e.g.,

commissioning, ground leasing)

  • Pay-rollmanagement IT Planning & Development
  • Industrial agreements

(e.g. VIVO MoU)

  • Innovative

Technologies (Massive

MIMO)

  • TIM Live's
    Transformation with partnership
  • Cloudification (storage

as commodity)

Evolution

Transformation

7

Beyond the core: Leverage our assets with strategic partnerships through a unique window of opportunity

IoT

Develop at scale and monetize IoT

verticals to explore B2B opportunities.

Latin America IoT Market in 2022

Mobile Advertising

R$ 24.2 bln

Brazil's digital ad market in 2022

R$ 19 bln

Mobile Financial Services

Penetration over Brazilian Population

59%

79%

27%

2x connections

reaching 106.3 mln of IoT devices (19.6% CAGR).

US$~750 mln

addressable market in agriculture

delivered through mobile

Credit Card

Debit Card

Mobile Penetration 2

Ownership1

Ownership1

1

HIGH-END

2

LOW-END

Convenience and

Access to banking

simplicity.

services.

US$~400 mln

addressable market in transport / logistics

1

TIM as

2

TIM as ad tech

publisher

player

Exploring

Leveraging on

available touch-

customer knowledge

points.

and ownership.

Full bank offer

Symbiotic

Commercial partnership

partnership (JV like)

Value generated by

Value generated by

profit sharing

commissions in fees +

equity

Connected Car

Sole operator in the

First mover: agreement

initiative developing

with car manufacturer to

agribusiness solutions

provide in-car connectivity

based on IoT.

and automation.

R$ 190 mln already generated in mobile ads products with a ~35% upside in 2020.

New trial contracts signed in the past 2 months.

Telecom + digital banking services.

Agreement with a digital bank to be announced in the coming weeks.

Partners short list under

analysis

Sources: GlobalData Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2023: Global IoT; Latin America Digital Ad Spending 2019 eMarketer; Global Findex Database 2017

(1) Population > 15 years; (2) Population > 10 years.

Evolution

Transformation

8

TIM Brasil 2020-'22 Targets

GOALS

DRIVERS

SHORT TERM TARGETS

(2020)

Revenue Growth

Leverage mobile ARPU improve

Service Revenues Growth:

Expand Residential UBB operations

Mid single digit

Sustainability

Tap B2B opportunity

(YoY)

Improve

Accelerate digital transformation

EBITDA Growth:

Maintain zero-based budget approach

Mid single digit

Profitability

Reliable bill to cash process

(YoY)

Infrastructure

Smart and selective Capex approach

Capex on Net Revenues:

Development

Low 20's

EBITDA-Capex on Net

Expand Cash

Strict financial discipline

Revenues:

Generation

Continue debt and tax rate optimization

>16%

(>20% w/ IFRS 16)

(1) KPIs with IFRS 15/9, except when otherwise indicated.

LONG TERM TARGETS

Service Revenues Growth:

Mid single digit (CAGR '19-'22)

EBITDA Margin:

≥40% in 2022

(≥47% w/ IFRS 16)

Capex:

R$ 12.0 - 12.5 bln

(∑'20-'22)

EBITDA-Capex on Net

Revenues:

≥20% in 2022

(≥25% w/ IFRS 16)

9

10

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 23:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
07:10pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 2020 - 2022 Strategic Plan
PU
03/06TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : SEC Filing (6-K)
PU
03/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 2020
PU
03/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Call Notice - AGM/EGM 2020
PU
02/11TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 2019
PU
02/11TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release
PU
02/11TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Investor Release 4Q19
PU
02/11TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Results Presentation 4Q19
PU
02/07TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : annual earnings release
02/06TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 18 067 M
EBIT 2020 3 075 M
Net income 2020 2 192 M
Debt 2020 5 747 M
Yield 2020 3,12%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
EV / Sales2021 2,13x
Capitalization 37 547 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,01  BRL
Last Close Price 15,51  BRL
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.3.64%7 710
AT&T-11.23%248 827
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-1.11%154 918
NTT DOCOMO, INC.1.00%95 074
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.05%86 688
KDDI CORPORATION0.34%72 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group