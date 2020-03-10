TIM Participações S A : 2020 - 2022 Strategic Plan

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. TIM S.A. Publicly-Held Company Closed Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.115/0001-21 02.421.421/0001-11 Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963 Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

STRATEGIC PLAN 2020-2022 AND GUIDANCE RELEASE

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company" or "TPAR) (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) and its wholly owned subsidiary TIM S.A. ("Subsidiary" or "TSA"), in compliance with Article 157 of Law No 6,404 and the provisions of CVM Instruction N. 358, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that Telecom Italia Group released today its forecasts for 2020-2022 period. In this context, TIM updates the forecasts of its Strategic Plan 2019-2021, released to the market through a Material Fact dated February 21st, 2019.

The Company releases this update after a year of consistent improvements, with the achievement of a significant part of the short-term objectives outlined in its Strategic Plan 2019- 2021, which demonstrates the correctness of the strategy implemented throughout the year. These objectives were achieved despite macroeconomic expectations that were not confirmed due to a slower and more unstable recovery of the economy, compared to projections made by the market in general and by TPAR and its subsidiary.

Projections 2019-21

with IFRS 9+15

KPIi 2019 Projection (Short 2019 Results Term) Service Revenues Growth (YoY) 3-5% 2.4% EBITDA Growth (YoY) Mid to High-Single Digit 6.7% Growth EBITDA Margin ≥39% in 2020 39.1% % CAPEX over Net Revenues Low 20's 22.2% % EBITDA - CAPEX over Net Revenues >15% 16.9% IoE distribution ~R$ 1 bln R$ 995 mln

TIM, however, in this new triennium, reaffirms its commitment with (i) the preservation of an austere approach in cost controls, aiming to raise the profitability of its operation, and so it adjusts the goal to exceed the level of 40% EBITDA Margin in 2022, as well as (ii) an efficient capital allocation, characterized by the CAPEX destination to infrastructure (network and IT) extension and modernization projects, and (iii) the continuous expansion of the cash generation characterized by the growth of EBITDA - CAPEX over Revenues indicator to surpass the level of 20%.